THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Candidate for Mayor Shane Judge has issued this statement on the Thunder Bay Civic Election and his campaign for Mayor:

“I wish to announce that I have decided to withdraw from the race for mayor of Thunder Bay.

“It only became apparent after the filing of my nomination papers that, if elected, I would not be able to devote the time and energy needed to make the changes I hoped to make at city hall and in the community. The reasons are personal.

“I wish to apologize to my supporters who will be disappointed by this decision. The concerns we share about the future of our city remain.

“I also want to wish the other candidates good fortune in the campaign ahead and best wishes to the larger community as we deal with the issues facing us.”