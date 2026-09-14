By Kasey Entrain – Candidate for At Large

Thunder Bay – Civic Election 2026 – Public safety is one of the top issues residents are talking about, and I understand why. People want to feel safe in their homes, in their neighbourhoods, downtown, in our parks and when they are out in the community.

But before talking about solutions, I think it is important to understand the different roles involved.

As an At-Large Councillor, Council does not direct police operations or oversee the day-to-day activities of the Thunder Bay Police Service. Council approves budgets, sets municipal priorities, makes decisions about municipal services and advocates to other levels of government.

My role as a member of the Thunder Bay Police Service Board is different. The Board sets the strategic direction for the Service, approves policies and resources, and holds the organization accountable for results. We do not direct day-to-day police operations.

When it comes to violent crime, illegal firearms, drug trafficking, neighbourhood patrols and 911 response, I support making sure the Police Service has the resources it needs to do its job. Residents should have confidence that when they call 911, help will arrive when they need it.

At the same time, we need to be honest about what policing can and cannot solve.

Police are often responding to addiction, homelessness, mental health crises and public disorder because they are the service available to respond. That does not mean police are the organization best equipped to solve those problems.

That is why I support a broader approach to community safety.

The City needs to continue doing its part in the areas where we have responsibility and where we can make a difference. When it comes to housing, the City’s role is to plan for growth, make appropriate City-owned land available, use planning and zoning tools, support development through policy and infrastructure, and work with housing providers and other levels of government. The City does not build and operate all of the housing our community needs. That work involves housing providers, non-profit organizations, developers, DSSAB, and the provincial and federal governments. We need all of those partners doing their part.

The same is true for addiction and mental health. As a member of Council’s Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, I have been advocating for better supports, but we cannot replace the health-care and mental-health systems that are the responsibility of the Province.

We have seen progress. Over the past few years, the Province has provided safe sobering beds in Thunder Bay, and that is an example of what can happen when we work together and advocate for what our community needs.

We need to continue that work. People experiencing addiction or a mental health crisis need access to the right service at the right time. That means treatment, mental health care, withdrawal management and longer-term supports need to be available when people need them.

The City can support local organizations, coordinate where appropriate and advocate for our community, but we cannot become the health-care system. We need continued provincial and federal support for mental health, addiction treatment, housing and homelessness. Municipal property taxpayers cannot continue carrying more and more of these costs.

Prevention also matters. If we want safer neighbourhoods five or ten years from now, we need to give young people positive opportunities today. Recreation, mentorship, after-school programs and community activities may not always be described as public safety measures, but they are part of prevention.

The City also needs to make sure community concerns are heard and directed to the right organization. Police enforcement and operations are the responsibility of the Thunder Bay Police Service. Council’s role is to support the services that fall within the City’s responsibility and make sure we are not asking police to solve problems that require a different response.

That also applies to police staffing and 911 response times. I support making sure the Police Service has the staffing and resources necessary to provide an effective response. But decisions about staffing and resources should be based on evidence, workload, response-time information and the needs identified by the Police Service.

As a member of Council’s Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, I regularly meet with provincial and federal representatives. Those meetings are an opportunity to share what we are seeing in Thunder Bay, explain the challenges our community is facing, and advocate for the funding and support our city needs.

Many of these challenges are bigger than any one municipality can solve on its own. We need all levels of government working together, and I will continue pushing for Thunder Bay’s voice to be heard.

I also believe residents need reliable information. We cannot measure a problem or determine whether something is working if incidents are not reported, documented and tracked properly. Every incident matters, and over time that information helps us identify patterns and determine where resources are needed.

I would not start over.

A lot of this work is already underway.

The Thunder Bay Police Service Board recently approved a new 2025–2028 Strategic Plan. The Plan was developed through extensive consultation with residents, Indigenous communities, businesses, service providers, community organizations, school boards, municipal representatives and members of the Police Service itself.

That consultation matters. The community has already told us what its priorities are. Now the work is to put the Plan into action, measure progress and be accountable for the results.

The Plan focuses on crime prevention and reduction, public trust and confidence, a healthy and supported workforce, and accountable leadership.

For anyone who would like to read the Strategic Plan, it is available here:

I want to continue serving on the Thunder Bay Police Service Board because this work has just started. We have set the direction. Now we need to monitor the results, understand where we are making progress and where we are not, and make changes when necessary.

I also want to continue serving on Intergovernmental Affairs because that work has just started as well. Building relationships with provincial and federal representatives gives us an opportunity to advocate for Thunder Bay and push for the funding and services our community needs.

I do not think the answer is simply spending more money. Taxpayers expect results. Before creating new programs, we should be asking what is already working, what is not working, what gaps exist and whether resources can be used more effectively.

I would fund municipal responsibilities through the City’s existing budget process, looking first at whether existing spending can be redirected or programs improved before asking taxpayers for additional money. Any significant new spending should come with a clear business case, an identified funding source and measurable outcomes.

I do not think it is responsible to put a dollar figure on programs before we know exactly what the program is, what problem it is solving and who is responsible for delivering it. Where the responsibility belongs to the Province or federal government, I will continue advocating for them to fund it.

After four years, I think residents should judge success based on results.

Do more people feel safe?

Has violent crime decreased?

Are illegal firearms and drug trafficking being addressed effectively?

Are 911 response times meeting expectations?

Are neighbourhoods, parks, trails and downtown areas safer and more welcoming?

Are fewer people falling through the cracks because they can access the supports they need?

Are we seeing better outcomes from the money being spent?

At the end of the day, public safety is not about press releases, plans or promises. It is about whether people feel safe raising a family, running a business, walking downtown or enjoying their neighbourhood.

The work has started. I want to continue it, measure the results and make changes when the evidence tells us we need to.

That is how I would measure success.

Kasey Etreni

Councilor at Large