Apple’s September 2026 update brings Siri AI, iOS 27, iPhone 18 Pro, the foldable iPhone Duo, Apple Watch Series 12, AirPods 5 and new Macs

THUNDER BAY — TECH NEWS — September 15, 2026 — Apple has released one of its most significant software and hardware updates in years, bringing a new artificial-intelligence-powered version of Siri to supported devices while preparing to ship new iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods and Mac computers.

The biggest immediate change is software. iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27 and visionOS 27 became available on September 14.

However, consumers should note an important distinction: the broader software updates are full releases, while the new Siri AI is beginning its rollout as a beta product.

Siri AI Can Search, Write and Take Action

Apple says Siri AI can understand personal context drawn from a user’s messages, email, photographs and other information. It can also examine content on the screen, answer follow-up questions and complete actions across supported applications.

A user could, for example, ask Siri to locate information contained in an old email, use it to prepare a list in Reminders and then continue the conversation on another Apple device.

The new Siri is integrated into Spotlight on Mac and iPad. On supported iPhones, a Siri mode in the Camera application can answer questions about something in front of the camera.

Apple has also launched a dedicated Siri application. Conversation history can be synchronized through iCloud across an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro.

Siri AI is initially available in English. Apple says support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish will follow in October. The company has not provided a more precise October release date. Apple’s Siri AI announcement

New AI Tools Reach Photos, Safari and Writing

The next generation of Apple Intelligence extends beyond Siri.

New Writing Tools can create a first draft, revise existing text and proofread writing in Apple applications and many third-party apps. Apple says Mail and Messages can adapt suggestions to a user’s usual writing style.

Photograph-editing additions include:

Spatial Reframing , which changes the apparent perspective and composition of a photograph.

, which changes the apparent perspective and composition of a photograph. Extend , which generates additional material around the edge of an image.

, which generates additional material around the edge of an image. An improved Clean Up tool for removing distractions.

tool for removing distractions. A more advanced Image Playground capable of producing photorealistic images.

Apple says support for identifying AI-generated or AI-edited images through the SynthID standard is coming later. That feature should not be treated as available at launch.

Safari can now organize open tabs by topic, notify users when a webpage changes and generate basic custom extensions from a written description. That could be useful for monitoring price changes, product restocks or frequently updated information.

The Phone application gains Call Context, which can display useful information—such as a booking number—when a person calls a business. Users can also describe an automation they want Shortcuts to create. Apple’s software-platform update

Apple Is Using Google’s Gemini Technology

Apple says its new Foundation Models were developed in collaboration with Google and its Gemini models.

According to Apple, some requests are processed directly on the device. More complex work can be sent to Apple’s Private Cloud Compute servers. Apple states that personal information sent to those servers is not stored or made accessible to Apple.

These are Apple’s privacy claims. The growing use of personal context means users should still review their Apple Intelligence, Siri and iCloud settings before enabling every feature—particularly on devices used for confidential business, legal, medical or journalistic work.

Apple has also confirmed that some server-based Apple Intelligence functions will have daily usage limits. The company says expanded access will eventually be available for a fee, although it has not announced Canadian pricing.

iPhone 18 Pro Brings Variable-Aperture Camera

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are powered by Apple’s new A20 Pro processor.

Their main hardware upgrade is a 48-megapixel Fusion camera with a variable aperture. This allows the camera to adjust for lighting and depth of field, while professional users can manually select aperture, shutter-speed and white-balance settings.

The phones also introduce Apple Reference Image, an authenticity feature intended to help verify that a photograph originated with the camera. Apple says support for identifying subsequent AI edits will be added later.

Canadian iPhone 18 Pro models are eSIM-only. Buyers should confirm that their preferred wireless carrier supports eSIM and offers reliable service where they live and travel.

Apple Enters the Foldable-Phone Market

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, called the iPhone Duo, will arrive later than the rest of the new lineup.

The device has a 5.4-inch outer display and opens to reveal a 7.6-inch inner display. It can run two applications side by side and is powered by the same A20 Pro processor found in the iPhone 18 Pro.

The Duo will launch with iOS 27.1. It is also eSIM-only and starts at $2,999 Canadian, positioning it as a premium device rather than a mainstream replacement for a conventional iPhone.

Pre-orders open October 16, with availability beginning October 23. Apple’s iPhone Duo announcement

Apple Watch Adds Health Monitoring—and Future Audio Tools

Apple Watch Series 12 introduces a new Health Sensing System and S11 processor.

Apple says the watch measures heart rate every five seconds and takes heart-rate-variability readings more frequently. A new readiness score uses sleep, activity, training load and health measurements to estimate a user’s capacity for the day.

The readiness score is a wellness tool, not a medical diagnosis.

Apple Watch Series 12 offers up to 24 hours of normal battery life, according to Apple. The company says 15 minutes of charging can provide up to 12 additional hours. Apple Watch Ultra 4 increases stated everyday battery life to as much as 50 hours.

New Audio Intelligence functions are expected later in 2026. These include:

Sound Recognition for alarms, sirens, doorbells and other important sounds.

Live Rewind, which can display the previous 15 seconds of a conversation as text.

Siri Recap, which can produce short summaries of conversations.

Automatic Shazam song identification.

Apple says these features will be optional and will not retain raw audio. Live Rewind will produce a sound and display an indicator when activated. Siri Recap and Live Rewind will launch in beta, and the system will not identify individual speakers.

AirPods 5 Improve Open-Ear Noise Control

AirPods 5 retain an open-ear design while adding improved Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive EQ, volume controls on the stem, Siri AI support and Live Translation.

Apple claims the new model removes up to 50 per cent more outside noise than AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation. That figure comes from Apple’s own testing and should be independently assessed once retail reviews become available.

Apple’s new Mac mini, available with M6 or M5 Pro processors, and its updated Mac Studio with M5 Max or M5 Ultra are scheduled to reach stores on September 22. Apple is promoting both computers for demanding creative work and locally operated AI models. Apple’s September product overview

New Controls for Parents

Apple has also redesigned Screen Time and expanded its child-safety controls.

Parents can require approval before a child visits a new website, limit total time across categories such as games and social media, and choose which applications are available at different times.

Communication Safety can now intervene when it detects violent or graphic material, in addition to nudity, in shared photographs, videos and supported FaceTime communications.

Every device in a Family Sharing group must be updated to the latest operating-system version to use the complete Screen Time update. Apple’s child-safety update

Canadian Prices and Release Dates

Product Starting price Canadian availability iPhone 18 Pro $1,749 CAD September 18, 2026 iPhone 18 Pro Max $1,899 CAD September 18, 2026 iPhone Duo $2,999 CAD October 23, 2026 Apple Watch Series 12 $549 CAD September 18, 2026 Apple Watch Ultra 4 $1,099 CAD September 18, 2026 AirPods 5 $179 CAD September 18, 2026 AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case $209 CAD September 18, 2026

What This Means for Northern Ontario Users

Apple’s new AI functions could be useful for organizing messages, drafting documents, editing photographs and finding information across several devices. However, some of the most advanced functions require an internet connection and access to Apple’s cloud models.

That is an important limitation for users travelling or working beyond dependable cellular and broadband coverage in Northern Ontario.

Satellite communication remains available on supported iPhones when cellular and Wi-Fi service is unavailable, but it should not be considered a replacement for a satellite phone, personal locator beacon or established remote-work safety plan.

Consumers also do not need to purchase a new iPhone to receive every software improvement. Apple Intelligence supports iPhone 16 models and newer, along with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. It also supports qualifying iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and Apple Vision Pro.

Because Siri AI remains in beta, users who depend on their devices for critical business operations may want to test it carefully before relying on its answers or automated actions. AI-generated information, summaries and suggested writing should still be checked by a person.

Summary: Apple’s September 2026 update brings Siri AI, iOS 27, iPhone 18 Pro, the foldable iPhone Duo, Apple Watch Series 12, AirPods 5 and new Macs. Here is what Canadian consumers need to know.