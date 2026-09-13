ANAHEIM, Calif. — SPORTS — Hold onto your hats, folks, because Saturday night at Honda Center delivered the kind of PBR Teams action that would make any rodeo fan sit a little taller in the saddle.

The Missouri Thunder and Nashville Stampede both came away with victories to improve to 13-6, leaving the two clubs tied for the best record in the league. Missouri owns the top spot through the standings tiebreaker, thanks to a league-leading aggregate points total of 4,075.2.

And if there was one cowboy who had the crowd watching every second, it was Missouri’s Paulo Eduardo Rossetto.

Rossetto Keeps Rolling as Missouri Thunder Take the Lead

Rossetto climbed aboard The HONDO and stayed there for an impressive 90.05-point ride, extending his qualified-ride streak to 12 consecutive games.

That is now the longest active streak in PBR Teams competition and puts him just one game away from tying the league record of 13.

The record had been held in the spotlight by Jose Vitor Leme, whose streak came to an end Saturday night when he bucked off Chewy in Austin’s game against Arizona.

Missouri did not stop with Rossetto.

Felipe Furlan posted 88.45 points aboard Intoxicated in the third frame, while Mason Taylor covered Outlaw for 86.8 in the fourth.

When the dust settled, Missouri had three qualified rides and 265.3 points, while the New York Mavericks went 0-for-5.

That gave the Thunder their 10th victory in their past 11 games.

If you are looking for the hottest outfit in the PBR Teams corral right now, Missouri is making a mighty strong case.

Carolina Cowboys Edge Texas in a Three-Lead-Change Thriller

The next matchup had all the makings of a good old-fashioned showdown.

The Texas Rattlers struck first when Brady Fielder rode Turning Point for 87.75 points.

Then came Carolina.

Guilherme Valleiras answered with an 89.35-point trip aboard Cracky Chan, giving the Cowboys the lead.

Texas came roaring back in the fourth when Lucas Divino put up 88.15 points on Rhino USA Mouse Trap.

Then two-time PBR world champion Jess Lockwood climbed aboard Cramer.

Lockwood delivered 88.1 points, and that was enough to hand Carolina a razor-thin 177.45-175.9 victory.

That is three meetings between Carolina and Texas this season — and three Carolina wins.

Valleiras also continues to lead the Cowboys in the MVP race with 791.1 points and nine qualified rides.

Florida Freedom Keep Honda Center Magic Alive

Whatever the Florida Freedom packed for Anaheim, they might want to keep bringing it back.

Florida improved to a perfect 11-0 at Honda Center after slipping past the Kansas City Outlaws 89.45-87.9.

Kansas City took the early lead when Sandro Batista covered Carlos Danger for 87.9 points.

But Florida’s Austin Richardson got another opportunity on a re-ride and made it count.

Richardson rode Bowser for 89.45 points, and that turned out to be all Florida needed.

One qualified ride.

One win.

And another notch in Florida’s remarkable Anaheim streak.

Nashville Stampede Hang On by Less Than a Point

Talk about living dangerously.

The Nashville Stampede defeated the Oklahoma Wildcatters 86.6-85.75, with the difference between victory and defeat measuring just 0.85 points.

Nashville’s Gustavo Luiz da Silva set the mark with an 86.6-point ride aboard Jojo in the third frame.

Oklahoma had one last chance.

In the final out, Eduardo Matos covered Smooth Violation for 85.75 points.

A fine ride — but just short of the number he needed.

Nashville escaped with the victory and moved to 13-6, matching Missouri’s win-loss record.

The Stampede trail Missouri only on aggregate points.

Austin Gamblers Win Another Nail-Biter

If Nashville’s margin was tight, the final game was even tighter.

The Austin Gamblers edged the Arizona Ridge Riders 177-176.35, a difference of only 0.65 points.

Austin’s Dalton Kasel delivered one of the biggest rides of the night, scoring 89.75 points aboard Black Eyes.

Former PBR world champion Kaique Pacheco added 87.25 points on Horchata.

Arizona answered with two qualified rides of its own.

Vitor Manoel Dias scored 88.05 points on Andy Frisella’s Cupcake after entering on a re-ride opportunity, while Everton Natan da Silva posted 88.3 aboard Big Mac.

But the Ridge Riders fell just short.

Austin has now won three straight games and sits at 10-9.

Leme’s Record Streak Ends at 13

Saturday also marked the end of one of the league’s most impressive runs.

Jose Vitor Leme entered the night riding a record streak of 13 consecutive games with a qualified ride.

That run ended when Chewy bucked him off in 4.23 seconds.

With Leme’s streak over, Rossetto now owns the longest active mark at 12.

That sets up one of Sunday’s biggest individual storylines.

Can Rossetto stay aboard one more bull and tie the record?

In rodeo, eight seconds can feel like a mighty long time.

PBR Teams Standings After Saturday

Heading into Sunday’s final day in Anaheim, the standings are:

Missouri Thunder — 13-6, 4,075.2 points Nashville Stampede — 13-6, 3,890.35 Carolina Cowboys — 12-7, 2,917 Texas Rattlers — 11-8, 3,367.05 Austin Gamblers — 10-9, 3,832.85 Arizona Ridge Riders — 9-10, 3,420.75 Florida Freedom — 9-10, 2,664.5 Oklahoma Wildcatters — 8-11, 2,384.35 Kansas City Outlaws — 6-13, 2,902.4 New York Mavericks — 4-15, 2,707.45

Sunday Sets Up a Showdown in Anaheim

The final day of PBR Teams: Anaheim resumes Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:15 p.m. PT at Honda Center.

All five games will be carried live beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW.

Missouri and Nashville enter the day tied at the top.

Carolina is right behind them.

Austin is riding a three-game winning streak.

Florida still has not lost inside Honda Center.

And Rossetto sits one qualified ride away from tying the PBR Teams record.

So cinch up the saddle, pull that hat down tight and get ready.

There is still plenty of bull riding left before the dust settles in Anaheim.