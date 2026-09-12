By Shane Judge – Candidate for Mayor in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – Civic Politics – Thunder Bay is spending tens of millions of dollars to make our downtown cores more attractive.

But those investments will be a colossal waste of money if people don’t feel safe visiting, living or working in our downtowns.

That’s why I am calling for a different kind of boots-on-the-ground policing in Thunder Bay — particularly in our two downtown cores.

For years, police chiefs have told us that a large part of modern policing involves dealing with social problems: homelessness, mental health, addictions and people in crisis. I believe them.

Our current police chief understands this as well. That’s why we now have social workers working alongside police officers, helping people living on the streets find housing and connect with mental health and addiction services.

I want to take that approach further.

Get ahead of the crisis

I want our police officers to know the people who are living on our streets and to work with the agencies responsible for getting them into housing and treatment.

Too much policing can become reactive: someone reaches a crisis, a 911 call comes in, and officers are dispatched.

I want our police to be more visible and more proactive — walking our downtowns, talking to people, building relationships and identifying problems before they become emergencies.

The objective isn’t to turn police officers into social workers.

The objective is to prevent problems from becoming police emergencies in the first place.

If we can reduce the number of situations that escalate into 911 calls, we can improve police response times for the emergencies where an immediate police response is truly required.

That may also mean recruiting officers with different skills, interests and experience. We should be looking for people who understand community policing and are prepared to build relationships as well as respond to crime.

We also need a serious housing strategy

Homelessness is not just a housing issue. It is affecting the social fabric of our entire community.

Visible homelessness and encampments create despair — for people experiencing homelessness and for everyone who lives, works and operates a business downtown.

The most recent Point-in-Time Count tells us that Indigenous people represent a very large majority of Thunder Bay’s homeless population.

We need to confront that reality directly.

I am calling for a Thunder Bay Housing Summit bringing together the City, Indigenous leadership, First Nations housing authorities, the federal and provincial governments, and the agencies working with people experiencing homelessness.

We need a detailed master plan for people who have left remote northern First Nations communities and come to Thunder Bay.

And we need to rethink how housing assistance follows people.

Where appropriate, government funding should follow the individual rather than simply being tied to institutions or jurisdictions. If someone leaves their home community and comes to Thunder Bay, the resources required to house and support that person should be able to follow them.

That kind of investment up front could save taxpayers money later — including money currently being spent responding to homelessness through policing, emergency services and crisis intervention.

Put more resources on the front line — not in the back office

I am not proposing an increase in the police budget simply to put more officers downtown.

My broader platform calls for eliminating unnecessary duplication between the City, the Police Service, Synergy North, Tbaytel and the District Social Services Administration Board.

We don’t necessarily need separate back-office systems and departments for payroll, billing, human resources, IT and other administrative functions in every organization.

Let’s look for efficiencies.

Then let’s put the savings where citizens can see them: on the front line.

That could mean more officers on the street without simply increasing the overall tax burden.

It could also reduce the pressure to build an enormous new police headquarters.

Let the right police service do the right job

There is another area where I believe we need to ask some difficult questions.

Local police officers are increasingly dealing with cybercrime, fraud and online scams.

Our local police need to be there for victims. They need to take reports, provide assistance and make sure victims aren’t left on their own.

But we should also ask whether every investigation needs to be conducted by our municipal police service.

Where another level of policing — particularly the Ontario Provincial Police — has the expertise and jurisdiction to investigate these crimes, we should look at transferring appropriate investigations.

The objective is simple: make the best use of every police officer we have.

One region. Better cooperation between police services.

Finally, Thunder Bay has an opportunity to do something that should have been happening for years.

The Thunder Bay Police Service, Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police should be working more closely together.

That means sharing intelligence.

It means coordinating training.

It means looking for opportunities to share facilities and equipment rather than building three separate systems wherever that isn’t necessary.

And it means creating a regular leadership committee involving the three services to identify criminal activity moving between our communities — particularly gangs, guns and organized crime.

We should be sharing information and coordinating our response rather than allowing criminals to take advantage of jurisdictional boundaries.

The debate over a proposed $100-million police campus showed that Thunder Bay has to make hard choices about how it spends taxpayers’ money.

I believe our priority should be clear:

More policing where people need it. Less bureaucracy behind it. More prevention before crisis. And much stronger cooperation between the police services serving Northwestern Ontario.