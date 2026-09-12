By Moe Comuzzi – Candidate for Mayor of Thunder Bay

Public safety must be a priority. Residents should feel safe in their homes and neighbourhoods, businesses should feel confident operating here, and vulnerable people should be able to access the help they need.

My approach would focus on three areas: effective policing and enforcement, better treatment and supports, and prevention through stronger, more connected communities.

Thunder Bay Police need appropriate staffing, training, technology and resources to respond to violent crime, illegal firearms, organized crime, drug trafficking and calls for service. I would work with Council and the Police Services Board to ensure policing priorities are appropriately resourced and that results are transparently reported to the public.

It is important to understand that the Mayor and Council do not direct police operations or determine how our community is policed. Those operational decisions belong with the Chief and the Thunder Bay Police Service. Council’s responsibility is to provide good governance and appropriate resources while ensuring our municipal investments are accountable for results.

I would also advocate aggressively with Queen’s Park and Ottawa for additional resources to address illegal firearms, organized crime and drug trafficking. These problems cross municipal boundaries and require all levels of government working together.

We also need safer downtowns and neighbourhoods. That means appropriate police presence, effective bylaw and property standards enforcement, action on problem properties, good lighting and well maintained public spaces.

But enforcement alone is not enough.

People experiencing mental health and addictions challenges need timely access to appropriate health care, treatment, recovery services and supportive housing. That must also include an effective crisis response for situations where an individual may pose a serious risk to themselves or others and requires immediate assessment and care.

These are difficult situations involving individual rights, public safety and medical decisions, and they must be handled appropriately within Ontario’s health care and legal framework. Police and correctional facilities should not become substitutes for health care and treatment.

As Mayor, I would advocate strongly for greater provincial investment in crisis services, treatment, recovery and supportive housing, and for a system that gives families, health professionals and first responders appropriate options when someone is experiencing a serious crisis. Municipal property taxpayers cannot continually be expected to fill gaps in provincial health and social services.

Prevention must also be part of public safety.

Municipal government can help create the conditions for safer communities by building strong, connected neighbourhoods and supporting sports, recreation, arts, culture, mentorship, education, employment and opportunities for young people.

When people feel connected to their community and have opportunities to succeed, we build stronger neighbourhoods. Thriving businesses, good jobs and economic growth also create stability and strengthen our ability to fund the services residents rely on.

I will not promise that every problem can be solved by spending more money. Existing programs and new investments should be measured against results.

After four years, residents should be able to ask straightforward questions. Is violent crime decreasing? Are police response times improving? Do residents and businesses feel safer? Are downtown and neighbourhood problem areas improving? Are more people accessing treatment and supportive housing? Are fewer people repeatedly cycling through homelessness, hospitals, policing and the justice system? Are more young people connected to recreation, mentorship, education and employment?

If something is working, we build on it. If it is not, we change it.

The City cannot do this alone. Police cannot do it alone. Health care providers and community organizations cannot do it alone.

As Mayor, my job would be to bring people together, ensure municipal resources are being used effectively, support the people doing the work and fight for the provincial and federal resources Thunder Bay deserves.

Public safety requires enforcement and prevention, compassion and accountability, investment and opportunity.

That is how we build safer neighbourhoods and a stronger, more connected Thunder Bay.

We’re stronger together.