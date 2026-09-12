Netnewsletter Response to questions

I am going to answer all the questions all together.

Society has had enough. Public spaces are no longer public; they have been taken over by individuals who think the rules of law and society do not apply to them because they are homeless or addicted. One social agency in town believes this is the right approach. I beg to differ, and most of the good social agencies would agree. The social agencies cannot say anything for fear of losing funding from our upper levels of government and the city.

Our present justice system has damaged their reputation of providing justice for victims. It appears that the well being of the criminal is of the utmost importance. The revolving door for violent criminals and the lax sentencing for drug dealers with guns, has instilled a lack of confidence in justice. The gangs from Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa, and Barrie view northern Ontario as a huge place to make a killing not just in drugs.

The present approach to addictions and homelessness is fragmented and not working. Look no further than our EMS calls, violent crime statistics and failed drug strategy to confirm this.

A new collaborative, comprehensive plan would address homelessness, addictions and crime in a holistic and measurable way. Without measuring results, we have no way of knowing if we are succeeding.

First thing we would need is the correct people at the table to organize and execute the plan. That means not just the social agencies. This would include residents, businesses, law enforcement, medical experts in addictions and treatment etc. People that have the expertise to contribute.

What are actual numbers of people that are homeless, and addicted? We have several numbers given by outreach workers, social planning council and social services. The numbers reported vary and most are inflated for funding purposes. Very important to have correct numbers if you want to have measurable results.

What is working to reduce homelessness and addiction in other countries and cities around the world? Can we use those methods here? We may have to develop our own strategy based on what is not working now. We would ask the province and federal government to use Thunder Bay as a Pilot Project for the rest of the country. If you get rid of the first two issues, addictions and homelessness the crime would decrease considerably.

To make this plan successful, a buy in is required by the effected population. There must be rules, goals, consequences and responsibilities for the action or lack of action of the client involved. No free rides. The plan cannot be one sided. If a person is to participate, they must do so 100%. Essentially a plan that encompasses, housing, treatment for addictions, education, training, jobs etc. This plan would require highly trained and educated individuals. Following up with the individuals after they have transitioned out of the program is also key. The client would be required to follow the rules of society. If they chose not to follow those rules? Then when rules are broken consequences must be exercised.

Police Approach

First and foremost, we cannot direct the police force, the chief of police does that. We cannot pass legislation to toughen laws or to give the police more powers. We cannot change the Mental Health Act nor the Criminal Code. That is the federal and provincial governments jurisdiction. As a mayor you have the ability to work with and lobby these areas of government. As a mayor with a united council we would represent Thunder Bay. Not the Liberals, not the Conservatives, not the NDP. We would work with all parties in the best interest of the city. We would lobby all levels of government to change present laws for sentencing and make people responsible for their actions. To see that these levels of government enforce the laws, give the judges the power to increase sentences for repeat offenders, give the police more power to address gangs , drug houses, human traffickers etc.

People are fed up with criminals feeling they are untouchable. The mayor must be the chief advocate and mobilize the community to put pressure on all elected officials. To write letters, emails, attend meetings etc. targeting politicians at higher levels.

The mayor sits on the police services board. I would advocate for, satellite locations for police in the downtown core areas. The very presence of police in an area is a deterrent. Undercover police on buses and patrolling the core areas and inside local business. Visible uniformed police do work but as soon as they leave the area the criminals come back. Use police cadets to walk around core areas to act as the eyes and ears of our police.

Give bylaw more powers to assist police. For example: “There is a strong Ontario precedent. In 2025, St. Catharines successfully applied to the Superior Court under section 447.1 of Ontario Municipal Act to close the residential property that had become a serious public nuisance. The evidence included drug activity, violence, needles, garbage, trespassing and more than 70 police calls. The court ordered the property closed for 12 months.

Ontario law permits a court to close all or part of a serious nuisance properly for up to two years when statutory requirements are proven. I want staff and police to examine measures including stronger nuisance property bylaws, escalating enforcement against repeated bylaw violations, orders requiring dangerous or unsanitary conditions to be corrected, recovery of lawful city cleanup, and remediation costs. Court injunctions against continuing bylaw violations. Applications to close the most serious repeat nuisance properties. Let it be understood we will not stand by helplessly any longer, while nuisance properties damaged neighborhoods and law-abiding residents pay the price. Compassion for people struggling with addictions cannot mean abandoning families, homeowners and businesses. We need to restore safety, stability and accountability. We need to take our streets back and our public spaces back.”

Start a citywide campaign to put pressure on the people that are responsible for the laws and the enforcement of those laws. They must give the police the power to solve crimes without handcuffing their hands with a system that requires an incredible amount of evidence and time. Only to see the criminal go through a revolving door.

If a trap house has 100 people going in and out everyday? Do the police still need hundreds of hours of surveillance and evidence gathering? Then tons of hours of paperwork and case preparation? Only to convict the criminal and have them go free after a minimum sentence? The criminal flaunts the law like a fan. The public is being punished because this legal system is no longer stands for justice. Not for the victims, anyway. A city-wide campaign advocating for tougher laws against criminals is required.

Trauma is no excuse to traumatize someone else. Mental illness does not give you the right to hurt others. And if you do? You obviously cannot function in society and should go to a secured mental health facility and not be released until you can properly function. If they repeat the behaviour when released? No release.

Being drunk or high and committing acts of violence or death, should no longer be an excused. When did we allow people to use these excuses to hurt innocent people?

I would advocate for zero tolerance for violent crimes. And minimum sentencing for shoplifting or other small crimes. One chance then jail. Public intoxication or drug use would be zero tolerance. This is for the safety of the public and the person. Manitoba Priemer enacted this in Winnipeg. Three days in jail for public disorderly conduct and then you would see a counselor and get help.

Lobby the government to say we need a bigger share of our recaptured drug money. Right now, we are the hub of criminal activity, thanks to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Hamilton, Brampton, etc. So why should those cities get a piece of the pie when it’s they’re criminals, that are causing crimes here in Thunder Bay? And we have the stats to prove it. I think that’s an argument we can bring to the province.

I would also like to see the surrounding communities that send their individuals here help lobby the provincial government on our behalf. We can’t keep taking individuals from everywhere without getting the resources.

As a mayor I would enforce the bylaws prohibiting panhandling and solicitation. We don’t want people outside of businesses harassing or intimidating people to give them money. If you want to help people? Give it to the good agencies are already doing that.

Aldo Ruberto

Candidate for Mayor of Thunder Bay

NetNewsLedger Question:

Public safety remains one of the most serious concerns facing Thunder Bay residents. A 2026 Thunder Bay Police Service citizen survey found only 51 per cent of respondents said they felt safe in the city. Disorder and substance use were each identified as concerns by 87 per cent of respondents, while homelessness and encampments were cited by 77 per cent. Residents also placed strong emphasis on solving violent crime and illegal-firearms offences, neighbourhood patrols and reliable response to 911 calls.

Over the past year, Thunder Bay has experienced a number of serious incidents, including shootings, homicides, stabbings, major drug seizures and weapons investigations. At the same time, police and community organizations have repeatedly pointed out that enforcement alone cannot address the conditions driving public disorder, addiction, homelessness and mental-health crises.

At-large councillors represent the entire city and have a direct role in approving budgets, setting municipal priorities, voting on policing and social-service investments, and pressing other levels of government for support.

Question:

If elected as an at-large councillor, what specific measures would you support to make Thunder Bay measurably safer across all neighbourhoods? Please explain how you would vote and advocate on issues including violent crime and illegal firearms, drug trafficking, downtown and neighbourhood disorder, homelessness, addiction and mental-health response, police staffing and 911 response times, youth prevention programs and community-based safety initiatives.

What should the City fund directly, what should be the responsibility of Thunder Bay Police, and what support would you seek from the provincial and federal governments? Finally, what measurable results should residents use after four years to judge whether your approach has worked?

Please identify what your proposals would cost, how they would be funded, and what they would change from the city’s current approach.