Think about how many times a day you use products made by global giants. You check your iPhone, search something on Google, and scroll past news about Tesla’s latest launch. It’s natural to wonder what it would feel like to actually own a slice of these companies instead of just using their products.

The good news is that this isn’t just a dream anymore. Regulatory pathways set up by the Reserve Bank of India now make it possible for regular people to invest in US stocks from India without jumping through impossible hoops. You don’t need to be a high-net-worth individual or a finance expert to get started.

LRS Explained: The RBI Rule That Lets You Invest In US Stocks From India

The Liberalised Remittance Scheme, or LRS, allows Indian residents to invest in US stocks from India. It’s an RBI framework that allows individuals to send money abroad for a variety of purposes, including buying shares of foreign companies. Every financial year, you can send up to $250,000 under this scheme.

That limit is per person, not per family, so a household with multiple earning members can pool a fairly large amount if needed. The scheme covers more than just stock investing too. People use it for education, travel, medical treatment, and gifting money to relatives overseas.

Once you remit funds under LRS, you can use that money to buy shares of companies like Apple, Google’s parent Alphabet, or Tesla directly on US exchanges.

Direct vs Indirect Routes to US Stocks

There are two ways to invest in companies like Apple or Google. One way is to send money under LRS and buy shares of Apple or Google through a broker. This means you own shares of Apple or Google directly, and the money you make depends on how Apple or Google performs.

The other way is to invest in funds or exchange-traded funds that invest in US stocks like Apple or Google. This is often easier because you can invest in rupees and you don’t have to send money outside the country. However, you have less control because the fund managers decide which stocks, like Apple or Google, to buy.

For people who’re new to investing, the indirect way might seem less scary, but buying shares of Apple or Google directly means you can see exactly what you own, and you get to choose which companies you want to invest in.

Documents Required to Buy US Stocks from India

Anyone residing in the country with a PAN card and a bank account can buy US Stocks. Below are the documents that are usually required to start investing:

PAN card: Required in all transactions involving foreign remittance in India.

A2 form : A declaration form your bank will ask you to fill out for remittance purposes.

FATCA/W-8BEN Form : Digital declaration for tax compliance and treaty benefits

Bank account details: A savings bank account in India connected to your foreign brokerage account.

KYC documents: Standard identity and address proof, similar to what you’d submit for any financial account.

Most banks and brokers have streamlined this into a digital process, so it’s far less painful than it sounds on paper.

Choosing the Right Share Market App to Get Started

Once you understand the LRS route, the next step is executing the trade. That is where a reliable share market app becomes indispensable. A well-chosen application takes the guesswork out by automatically converting currencies and giving you a simple interface for researching and buying shares.

Not every app is built the same way, though, so it helps to know what separates a decent option from a great one. Here are a few things worth checking before you commit your money:

Low and transparent fees: Look for clear breakdowns of brokerage charges, forex markup, and any hidden account fees.

Simple KYC process: A beginner-friendly app should let you complete verification digitally within a day or two.

Fractional shares: Since a single share can cost a lot, apps offering fractional investing let you start with smaller amounts.

Currency conversion clarity: The app should show you the exact exchange rate applied, not bury it in fine print.

Several Indian brokers have partnered with US-based platforms to let investors buy shares directly, without opening a separate overseas account. This partnership model has made the entire experience far smoother for first-time investors who want to invest in US stocks from India without extra paperwork.

Step-by-Step: How to Buy Apple, Google or Tesla Shares

Here is how you can own shares with a few clear steps:

Open an international trading account: Choose an Indian broker that partners with a US platform or sign up directly with an international brokerage that accepts Indian residents. Complete your KYC: Submit your PAN, address proof, and bank details to get your account verified. Initiate the LRS remittance: Log in to your Indian bank’s net banking or visit a branch to fill out the A2 form and transfer funds under the LRS limit. Wait for currency conversion: Your rupees get converted to US dollars during the transfer, and the money lands in your trading account. Place your buy order: Search for the stock ticker, whether it’s AAPL for Apple, GOOGL for Alphabet, or TSLA for Tesla, and place your order just like you would on any domestic share market app.

Depending on your broker, this entire process can take anywhere from a couple of days to about a week, mostly because of the remittance timeline. Once the funds arrive, buying the actual stock takes just seconds.

Taxes and Compliance You Shouldn’t Ignore

Investing globally is not just about choosing the right stock. Taxes and compliance are just as important and ignoring them can lead to problems.

First, there is Tax Collected at Source, or TCS, which is applied when you send money under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme. If the total amount you send in a year goes above a certain limit, the bank takes TCS when you make the transfer. This isn’t an extra cost, though, because you can get it back as a credit when you file your income tax return.

Second, gains from US stocks are taxed depending on how you keep them. These are assets, so the rules are a bit different than for Indian stocks. For shorter periods, the gains are usually added to your income and taxed based on your tax slab. You can handle the tax differently if you hold them longer.

Keeping proper records makes tax season far less stressful. Here’s what you should hold on to throughout the year:

Remittance receipts: Proof of every LRS transfer along with TCS deducted.

Trade confirmations: Records of every buy and sell order from your broker.

Annual account statements: A yearly summary showing dividends received and overall portfolio performance.

Foreign asset disclosures: Details needed for reporting foreign holdings in your income tax return, since this is a legal requirement for Indian residents.

A little organization here saves a lot of trouble down the line, especially if the tax department ever asks for clarification.

Common Mistakes Indian Investors Make While Investing Abroad

Even smart investors slip up when they’re new to global markets. Knowing the common traps can save you real money.

Ignoring currency risk : A stock might go up in dollar terms, but if the rupee strengthens against the dollar, your actual returns in rupee terms shrink. Currency movement is a real factor, not a side note.

Not comparing charges before transferring funds: Different banks and brokers charge different forex markups and remittance fees. Skipping this comparison can quietly eat into your returns before you’ve even bought a single share.

Betting everything on one stock: It’s tempting to put all your money into Tesla because it’s exciting, but concentrating your portfolio in a single company is risky. Spreading investments across sectors and companies protects you when one stock has a rough year.

Final Thoughts: Making Global Investing Work for You

The LRS framework has genuinely changed what’s possible for everyday investors in India. What once felt like a privilege reserved for the wealthy is now a realistic option for anyone willing to learn the basics and follow the rules. You can invest in US stocks from India with far less paperwork than most people assume.

Start small, pick a share market app that fits your comfort level, and stay on top of your tax filings. There’s no need to rush into buying a full share of Tesla on day one when fractional investing exists for exactly this reason.

Building a globally diversified portfolio takes time, but every small step counts. Owning a piece of the companies shaping the world isn’t just a dream anymore; it’s a decision you can make today.