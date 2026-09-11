THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Tbaytel is advising Kashabowie customers and residents of the upcoming communications equipment upgrades to the Kashabowie cell tower. These upgrades are part of Tbaytel’s ongoing commitment to providing a faster, more reliable network and ensuring better long-term connectivity for the community. To facilitate these improvements, a temporary service outage will be required while the new equipment is installed.

During this upgrade period our teams will be working from Monday, September 15 at 8:00am to Tuesday, September 25 at 4:00pm, customers will experience outages of voice, text and data service. Emergency 911 services will be unavailable throughout the maintenance window.

For additional information and updates about our planned network maintenance, please visit Tbaytel’s maintenance and outage alerts page at tbaytel.net/alerts.

Any customers experiencing issues with their Tbaytel mobility service outside of this maintenance window are encouraged to contact Tbaytel’s 24-hour technical support team at (807) 623-4400 or toll-free at 1-800-264-9501.