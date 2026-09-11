Weather — Warm Friday, Windy and Cooler Saturday, Autumn-Like Sunday

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Friday, September 11, 2026 – A warm but unsettled Friday is underway across Northern Ontario’s remote fly-in communities, with showers and isolated thunderstorms possible before a sharp change arrives Saturday.

Saturday brings the most significant aviation concern of the three-day period. Cooler air spreads south while northwest and west winds gust as high as 60 km/h around Big Trout Lake, Fort Severn and Peawanuck.

Sunday remains cool and somewhat showery, with daytime highs generally between 11°C and 13°C across the northern communities.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At Summer Beaver’s regional observing station at Lansdowne House Airport, conditions at 7:00 a.m. EDT were partly cloudy and 13.0°C, with humidity at 89 percent, pressure at 100.2 kPa, south winds at 17 km/h, and visibility of 16 kilometres.

At Big Trout Lake Airport, it was cloudy and 15.3°C at 6:00 a.m. CDT. Humidity was 85 percent, pressure was 99.6 kPa, and south winds were 17 km/h gusting to 30 km/h.

At Fort Severn Airport, light rain was falling at 7:00 a.m. EDT with a temperature of 6.0°C. Humidity was 92 percent, pressure was 99.9 kPa, and southeast winds were 24 km/h gusting to 39 km/h.

At Peawanuck Airport, skies were cloudy and the temperature was 4.7°C at 6:00 a.m. CDT. Humidity was 85 percent, pressure was 100.5 kPa, and southeast winds were 13 km/h.

Neskantaga First Nation

Environment Canada’s Fort Hope–Lansdowne House–Ogoki forecast area provides the closest regional guidance.

Friday: Increasing cloud with a chance of late-afternoon showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Southwest winds develop near 20 km/h. High near 25°C, humidex 28.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High near 20°C.

Sunday: Much cooler and cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. High near 13°C.

Marten Falls / Ogoki Post

Marten Falls and Ogoki Post follow the same regional weather pattern.

Friday: Warm, with increasing cloud and a late-day shower or thunderstorm risk. High about 25°C.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers and a high near 20°C.

Sunday: Cooler, cloudy and around 13°C, with a 30 percent chance of showers.

KI / Big Trout Lake — Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

Friday: A few showers ending during the afternoon, followed by cloud and a 30 percent chance of additional showers. A thunderstorm is possible. South winds near 30 km/h shift west later this morning. High 21°C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Northwest winds increase to 40 km/h gusting to 60 late in the morning. High only 13°C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 12°C.

Summer Beaver / Nibinamik First Nation

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of late-afternoon showers and a thunderstorm risk. Southwest winds reach 30 km/h. High 23°C, humidex 26.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers, especially late morning and afternoon. West winds near 20 km/h. High 15°C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 13°C.

Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

Friday: Showers with a risk of thunderstorms and local rainfall totals of 10 to 20 mm. Southeast winds around 30 km/h. High 19°C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Winds shift northwest and strengthen to 40 km/h gusting to 60late in the morning. High just 11°C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and continued windy conditions. High 12°C.

Peawanuck / Weenusk First Nation

Friday: Mainly cloudy with showers developing near noon and a risk of thunderstorms. South winds near 30 km/h. High 18°C.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. West winds increase to 40 km/h gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 14°C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and windy conditions. High 11°C.

Fly-In Aviation Outlook

Friday — Warm but Unsettled

Friday offers mild temperatures across the inland Far North, but showers and thunderstorms could produce temporary reductions in visibility and lower cloud around Neskantaga, Ogoki, Big Trout Lake, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck.

South and southwest winds will also be noticeable at several airports.

Saturday — Most Weather-Sensitive Day

Saturday is the day travellers should watch most closely.

At Big Trout Lake, Fort Severn and Peawanuck, winds are forecast to reach 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h as colder air arrives. All three communities also carry a 60 percent chance of showers.

Strong crosswinds, showers and lower cloud could affect flight schedules. Passengers should confirm departure and arrival information directly with their airline or airport before heading to the terminal.

Sunday — Cooler but Some Improvement Inland

Sunday stays cool, with scattered shower risks generally around 30 percent.

Conditions may be somewhat less stormy inland, although Fort Severn and Peawanuck remain windy.

Regional Three-Day Trend

Friday is the warm day, with highs reaching about 25°C around Neskantaga and Ogoki, 23°C at Summer Beaver, and 21°C at Big Trout Lake.

Saturday brings the frontal passage, with cooler temperatures, showers and strong northwest or west winds.

Sunday feels firmly autumn-like. Most communities settle into highs of only 11°C to 13°C, although Neskantaga and Ogoki remain near 13°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Friday remains mild enough for lighter clothing across the inland Far North, but a waterproof shell should stay close by because of the shower and thunderstorm risk.

Saturday requires a significant wardrobe change. A sweater or fleece under a wind-resistant rain jacket will be much more comfortable, particularly at Big Trout Lake, Fort Severn and Peawanuck.

Sunday continues the fall-like pattern. Overnight lows fall into the 5°C to 7°C range in several communities, so travellers should keep a warm layer in carry-on baggage.

Weather Trivia

Friday shows just how wide temperature differences can be across Northern Ontario.

The Fort Hope–Ogoki region is forecast to reach approximately 25°C, while early Friday morning Peawanuck was sitting below 5°C.

That contrast reflects both latitude and the powerful cooling influence of Hudson Bay on communities near the coast.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts and observations available early Friday, September 11, 2026. Weather affecting northern aviation can change quickly, so travellers should confirm flight status directly with their carrier.

Overview

Far North Ontario fly-in weather for September 11-13, 2026: Warm but showery Friday gives way to northwest winds gusting to 60 km/h and cooler temperatures Saturday, followed by autumn-like weather Sunday across Neskantaga, Ogoki, Big Trout Lake, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck.