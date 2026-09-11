Northwest Wildfire Update: Active Fire Count Falls to 47

No new fires were confirmed September 10 as six existing fires were declared out.

THUNDER BAY — WILDFIRE UPDATE — September 10, 2026 — The number of active wildland fires across Northwestern Ontario has fallen to 47, according to the latest report from Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Fire Region by Thursday evening.

Six fires were declared out during the previous 24 hours.

Northwest Region Fire Status

Of the 47 active fires:

Four are being held.

Eleven are under control.

Thirty-two are being observed.

A fire classified as “being held” is not expected to spread beyond its current boundaries under the existing weather conditions and available firefighting resources.

A fire listed as “under control” has received enough suppression work to prevent further spread.

Observed fires are being monitored. These fires may be in remote locations where they do not currently threaten people, communities or infrastructure.

Check the Wildland Fire Hazard

Wildland fire danger can change quickly with temperature, rainfall, humidity and wind conditions.

Residents, campers and travellers can check the latest danger rating and active-fire locations using Ontario’s interactive forest fire map.

The map uses information collected from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s fire region and is updated as conditions change.

Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season continues from April 1 through October 31.

AFFES encourages residents to compost yard waste or use local landfill services instead of burning woody debris.

Anyone conducting an outdoor burn must follow Ontario’s outdoor fire rules and the province’s Wildland Fire Management regulation.

During the fire season, outdoor fires must be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

People conducting a burn must have enough water and appropriate tools available to control and extinguish the fire.

Residents inside municipal boundaries should also contact their local fire department to check for permits, fire bans or other local restrictions.

Reporting a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

Fires south of the French or Mattawa rivers should be reported by calling 911.

Current provincial information is available through Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.

Source: Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources. Report issued at 5:27 p.m. CDT on September 10, 2026.