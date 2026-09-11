Men who leave the job field blank on a dating profile get 39% more matches than men who fill it in. The figure comes from an analysis of 7,079 real profiles, where men listing an occupation averaged a 4.54% match rate against 6.29% for men who listed nothing. Education behaves the same way, with a 37% penalty attached to displaying it. For a man in his fifties who spent 30 years building something, the instruction to hide it sounds like nonsense. The number holds regardless, because a stranger reading a job title is not evaluating the work.

The Match-Rate Data on Job Titles

The damage comes from specificity. In the same dataset, men who wrote “Tech” averaged 10.90%, men who wrote “Software Engineer” averaged 3.95%, and men who wrote “DevOps Engineer” averaged 1.05%. The underlying work is identical, and the wording alone moved the result by a factor of 10.

A precise title asks a stranger to make a judgment before she has any reason to care. She is deciding about a category. Bartender outperformed lawyer in that sample by close to 7 to 1, though both subgroups were small enough that the ratio should be treated as directional. It says nothing about earning power and a great deal about how a one-line label gets processed. Older men tend to have the most impressive labels available to them, which is why they lose the most by leading with one.

Age changes the numbers. In the same profile set, men aged 45 and over averaged a 4.68% match rate, a little better than men in their late thirties. Women’s match rates climbed through their forties and peaked at 55.36% between 40 and 44. A man over 45 is competing for the attention of women who have more options open to them than they had at 25, and the margin available to him is thin enough that one line of self-description changes the outcome.

Common Overcorrections

The advice gets misapplied in predictable ways. Some men strip out every reference to work and end up with a profile that says almost nothing, which the same dataset penalizes. Empty bios averaged 5.34%. Short bios of 1 to 50 characters averaged 6.87%, so silence performed worse than brevity.

The opposite error is more common among men past 45. The profile becomes a summary of achievements, naming the firm, the title, the years served and the exit. Bios of 151 to 300 characters averaged 3.97%, roughly 42% below the short-bio figure. A resume answers a question nobody asked, and it signals that the man expects to be assessed on paper before anyone speaks to him.

Platform Type and Disclosure Norms

Where a profile is posted changes what belongs in it. A sugar baby app expects a man to be legible about his life in a way a general-interest platform does not, and a matchmaking service aimed at people over 50 will ask him outright for what an app leaves to a 50-character field.

Men who use more than one platform notice the mismatch quickly, usually by copying a bio across and watching it fail. The same four sentences that seem appropriately reserved in one place seem evasive in another. Nothing about the man changed between the two.

Career Detail at the Bio Stage

A bio has room for one true thing about work. Name what the days actually contain. “I fix other people’s spreadsheets” is more useful than “Regional Finance Director,” because the first invites a reply and the second invites an assessment.

Research on profile text points the same direction from a different angle. Studies of bio length put the effective range at roughly 15 to 45 words, and the average American dating profile is about 19 words. Half of young single users say a profile catches their attention when it shows a hobby or an interest of some kind. Almost none of that material is occupational.

Research on how much to reveal in a profile found a problem at the other end of the scale. Profiles with the most minimal text were rated the least socially appealing and the most likely to belong to someone after something casual. A near-empty profile invites its own interpretation, and for a man over 50 the interpretation is rarely flattering.

Retirement removes the field entirely, and men often treat that absence as a deficit. A line describing what someone does at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday is more legible to a reader than a job title ever was.

Work Talk in Early Messaging

The pool is smaller than the volume of advice suggests. Pew Research Center found that 17% of Americans aged 50 and up have ever used a dating site or app, split between 20% of those aged 50 to 64 and 13% of those 65 and over. A man in that group writes for a small and self-selected audience, and the women reading him have already worked through a great many resume-style profiles.

Work surfaces quickly in person, and messaging moves on a slower clock. Men who get this wrong send too much at once. A question about work is usually a question about how someone spends her days, and answering it with an org chart ends the thread. Men over 40 have decades of material and a habit, built at work, of establishing credentials before saying anything substantive. That habit is expensive here.

Deflection costs something too. A date who shares no personal information invites suspicion, and a man in his fifties who sidesteps every question about his job usually looks like he is concealing a marriage he has not mentioned.

Most threads end quickly. In that same dataset, 43% of a man’s matches produced no more than one message, and under 15% became conversations of 11 messages or more. A line about work is one input into a process where most exchanges stop before the second reply. Treating it as a decisive statement about a life overstates what the format can do.

Security Limits on Workplace Detail

Employer name, office location and exact title are the raw material for impersonation and for the pretexting calls that follow. The Federal Trade Commission logged 55,604 romance scam reports and $1.16 billion in losses through the first nine months of 2025, a 22% increase on the same period a year earlier. Romance scams targeting older adults produce the heaviest individual damage, and people between 55 and 64 reported the highest total losses, with a median near $9,000.

Close to 60% of those reported cases in 2025 began on a social platform, so a dating profile is rarely the first point of contact. It is more often the reference material. A profile naming an employer gives a stranger enough to write a convincing message, and men with visible seniority are the profitable target. Name a sector and hold back the employer until there is a reason to trust the person asking.

A Working Standard for Career Disclosure

Set the profile to answer one question, which is what a day with this man would be like. That answer rarely requires a title. Hold the specifics until someone has asked twice, because by then the information means something to her. Twenty years of running a company still shows in how a man writes four sentences, and those four sentences are what she is actually reading.