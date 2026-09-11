Thunder Bay firefighters quickly extinguished a basement fire at a Winnipeg Avenue residence. Everyone escaped safely, and no injuries were reported

THUNDER BAY — FIRE NEWS — Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire on Winnipeg Avenue at approximately midnight on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

While firefighters were travelling to the scene, dispatchers advised them that everyone inside the home had safely evacuated.

The first officer to arrive reported no visible smoke coming from the outside of the residence. However, firefighters detected smoke inside while investigating the home, and the response was upgraded to a second alarm.

The second alarm brought two additional pumpers and an aerial ladder to the scene.

Firefighters entered the residence and located the fire in the basement. Crews quickly extinguished the flames before the fire could spread to other parts of the home.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue says the rapid response allowed firefighters to contain the damage to the immediate area where the fire started. Crews then used electric ventilation equipment to clear the remaining smoke from the residence.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and an estimate of the damage were not included in the information released by Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms Save Lives

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is reminding residents to ensure their homes have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Residents should test their alarms regularly, replace batteries when required and ensure every member of the household understands the home’s evacuation plan.

Families should practise that plan and choose a safe meeting place outside the home. Once outside during a fire, residents should remain outside and call 911.

Source: Thunder Bay Fire Rescue