Stretch that Grocery Dollar

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Thunder Bay shoppers can find strong prices this week on potatoes, onions, apples, pork, chicken, butter and pantry basics, but the best shopping plan is not necessarily to visit every store.

NetNewsLedger reviewed the Thunder Bay flyer editions and publicly available local-market listings for the week beginning Thursday, September 10, 2026. Most advertised prices run through Wednesday, September 16. Giant Tigers flyer runs from September 9 to 15.

The quick verdict: Walmart has the strongest bulk vegetable buy, Metro and Superstore are tied on sale-priced apples and pork chops, FreshCo has several useful family-size freezer and pantry offers, and Skafs Just Basics has some sharp 99-cent staples.

Prices and stock can change, and some offers carry limits or loyalty-card conditions. Check the Thunder Bay storeâ€™s flyer before making a special trip.

The Best Thunder Bay Grocery Deals at a Glance

Store Featured deal Price NNL’s take Walmart All-purpose potatoes or yellow onions, 10 lb $3.94 Best bulk produce buy if the household can use or store the full bag. Metro Selected apples 99 cents/lb A practical lunch-box and baking buy. Real Canadian Superstore Selected apples 99 cents/lb Matches Metro; choose the more convenient store. Giant Tiger Giant Value bread $1.97 A good freezer buy for sandwiches and toast. Skafs Just Basics Campbells soup, selected 284 mL varieties 99 cents Useful pantry stock at less than a dollar per can. FreshCo Clementines, 2 lb $2.99 One of the better fruit prices in the reviewed flyers. Safeway Boneless whole pork loin or pork tenderloin, family size $3.49/lb with Scene+; $4.49/lb without Strong only when the loyalty price is available.

FreshCo: Fruit, Fish and a Big Bag of Rice

The FreshCo flyer for the Thunder Bay store at 70 North Court Street uses the Western Canada price edition.

Clementines, 2 lb: $2.99

Red or green seedless grapes, 2 lb: $4.99

Broccoli crowns: $1.99/lb

Our Promise grass-fed halal medium ground beef, 450 g: $4.99

High Liner Family Favourites frozen fish, 500â€“700 g: $5.99

General Mills family-size cereal, 526â€“778 g: $4.99

Kim Phat jasmine rice, 10 kg: $26.88

Stock-up call: Rice is worth buying in bulk only if it is already a household staple and can be stored in a sealed container. The clementines and frozen fish are easier buys for smaller households.

Safeway: Watch the Scene+ Price

The Safeway flyer at the Arthur Street store has a few solid meat and vegetable prices, but shoppers must distinguish the Scene+ price from the regular advertised price.

Boneless whole pork loin or pork tenderloin, family size: $3.49/lb with Scene+ , or $4.49/lb without

, or $4.49/lb without Compliments seasoned boneless, skinless chicken breasts, frozen 4 kg box: $43.04 per box , equal to $4.88/lb

, equal to $4.88/lb Compliments carrots or onions, 3 lb, or potatoes, 5 lb: $2.99

Fresh regular ground beef, family size: $5.99/lb

Stock-up call: Buy the pork at the Scene+ price and freeze meal-sized portions. The 4 kg chicken box is a large cash outlay, so compare freezer space and the per-pound price before buying.

Walmart: The Weeks Bulk-Vegetable Leader

The Walmart flyer has several basic ingredients that can anchor low-cost meals.

All-purpose potatoes or yellow onions, 10 lb: $3.94

Paula Red apples, 3 lb: $3.98

Maple Leaf back-attached chicken legs: $3.17/lb

Redpath white sugar, 2 kg: $2.77

Gay Lea butter, 454 g: $4.97

Armstrong cheese blocks, 400 g: $4.98

Stock-up call: Potatoes can become soup, mash, oven wedges or a sheet-pan dinner with chicken legs. Keep onions cool, dry and well ventilated. Do not buy both 10-pound bags unless they will be used before quality drops.

Giant Tiger: Bread, Celery and Peppers

The Giant Tiger flyer, valid September 9 – 15, includes several straightforward prices:

Giant Value bread: $1.97

Celery: $1.44 each

Rainbow peppers, four pack: $2.88

Giant Value salted butter: $4.88

Watson Ridge frozen breaded chicken, 800 g: $6.27

Stock-up call: Freeze extra bread. The celery and peppers can stretch soups, pasta sauce, stir-fries and lunch boxes across several meals.

Metro: Apples, Broccoli, Pasta and Pork

The current Metro Ontario flyer offers useful building blocks for simple dinners.

McIntosh, Paula Red or Ginger Gold apples: 99 cents/lb

Large seedless navel oranges: 99 cents/lb

Large broccoli: $1.99 each

Fresh boneless pork loin centre chops, value pack: $2.99/lb

Selected dry pasta, 900 g: $1.69

Stock-up call: Pork chops at $2.99 per pound are freezer-worthy. Pasta at $1.69 is also a sensible pantry buy, especially when paired with vegetables already on sale.

Real Canadian Superstore: Strong Apple and Pork Prices

The Thunder Bay store is covered by the current Real Canadian Superstore West flyer.

Selected Canadian apples: 99 cents/lb

Boneless pork centre-cut loin chops, value pack: $2.99/lb

Whole melons: $3.99

Stock-up call: Metro and Superstore are essentially tied on apples and pork. Save time and fuel by choosing whichever store fits the rest of the shopping list.

Skafs Just Basics: Local 99-Cent Staples

The Skafs Just Basics flyer at 470 Hodder Avenue runs September 10-16.

Campbells tomato, mushroom, chicken noodle or vegetable soup, 284 mL: 99 cents

Jumbo yellow onions: 99 cents/lb

Avocados: two for $1.99

Broccoli: $2.99/lb

Celery: $2.99 each

Stock-up call: The soup and onions are the strongest values here. For celery and broccoli, Giant Tiger, FreshCo or Metro have better advertised prices this week.

Superior Seasons: Watch the Ordering Window

Superior Seasons remains an important option for shoppers who want to support local and regional producers. However, no live sale list for the next distribution was available during NetNewsLedger’s September 10 check. The site was still showing the September 9 distribution, for which ordering had closed September 6 at 4:30 p.m.

That makes Superior Seasons a calendar purchase rather than a last-minute flyer stop. Check the next ordering window before building the weekly meal plan. Local food may not always have the lowest sticker price, but freshness, producer support and reduced distance-to-market can still matter to the household budget.

George’s Market: Weekly Specials Are Newsletter-First

George’s Market and Celebrations says its weekly specials are sent by email every Monday morning. Its public website did not display a current price list during this review, so NetNewsLedger is not repeating older social-media prices as if they were valid this week.

Shoppers can subscribe to the store newsletter or call the Balsam Street market before making a special trip. George’s remains a useful local stop for butcher, bakery and produce items, but those prices should be confirmed directly.

How to Stretch This Weeks Grocery Dollar

Build meals around two or three real bargains. Chicken legs, potatoes, onions and broccoli can cover a roast dinner, soup and leftovers. Compare units, not signs. Look at the price per pound, kilogram or 100 grams, especially on meat, cheese and large packages. Count the loyalty-card cost. Safeway’s pork is $1 per pound more without Scene+. A member price is not the same as a price available to everyone. Freeze only food the household normally eats. Cheap food that is forgotten or thrown out is not a saving. Group stops by neighbourhood. Driving across Thunder Bay to save one dollar can erase the gain in fuel and time. Use expensive ingredients as part of a meal. Add sale meat to pasta, soup, rice or potatoes instead of making it the entire plate.

The bottom line: Start with Walmart’s 10-pound potatoes or onions, Metro or Superstore’s 99-cent apples and $2.99 pork chops, Giant Tiger’s $1.97 bread, and Skafs 99-cent soup. Add FreshCo’s fruit or frozen fish where it fits the menu. One planned trip or two well-grouped stops will usually protect the grocery budget better than chasing every flyer special across the city.

Flyer review completed September 10, 2026. Advertised items may be limited, substituted or sold out. Store-level prices take precedence.