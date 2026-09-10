Two fires called out over the past 24 hours as Ontario reminds residents to follow outdoor burning rules

THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – No new wildland fires were confirmed in Northwestern Ontario by the evening of Wednesday, September 9, 2026, according to Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.

As of 5:25 p.m. CDT, there were 53 active wildland fires across the Northwest Fire Region.

The active fires included:

Four fires being held

14 fires under control

35 fires being observed

Two fires were declared out during the previous 24 hours.

A fire classified as “being held” is not expected to spread beyond its current boundaries under the existing weather conditions and available firefighting resources. A fire listed as “under control” has received enough suppression work to prevent further spread. Fires being observed are monitored but may not require immediate suppression because of their location, behaviour or threat level.

Check the Fire Hazard Before Heading Outdoors

Fire-danger conditions can vary considerably across Northwestern Ontario and may change during the day as temperatures, humidity, wind and rainfall change.

Ontario calculates its forest-fire danger ratings using information collected from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s fire region.

Residents, campers, hunters and people working in the bush should consult Ontario’s interactive forest-fire map before travelling or starting an outdoor fire.

Ontario’s forest-fire danger ratings in the Northwest Region as of September 9, 2026, at 5:18 p.m. CDT.

Ontario’s Outdoor Fire Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season continues from April 1 through October 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is encouraging residents to compost yard waste or take woody debris to a landfill instead of burning it.

Anyone who must burn is required to follow Ontario’s outdoor fire rules. Fires may be started no earlier than two hours before sunset and must be fully extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

People conducting an outdoor burn should have enough water and appropriate tools at the site to control and extinguish the fire.

Residents living inside municipal boundaries must also check with their local fire department before burning. Municipal burning restrictions and permit requirements may be more restrictive than provincial rules.

Information about safe burning is available through Ontario’s outdoor fire rules and permits page. The applicable requirements are contained in Ontario’s Wildland Fire Management regulation.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call:

310-FIRE — 310-3473

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

Additional information about active fires, restrictions and prevention is available at Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.

Residents can also follow Ontario’s forest-fire information accounts on Facebook, Instagram and X at @ONforestfiresand @ONfeudeforet.

The September 9 update was provided by Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, Ministry of Natural Resources.