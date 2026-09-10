When Should You Repair Your Roof? 7 Warning Signs to Watch For

Repair your roof as soon as you notice granule loss, slipped tiles, ceiling stains, corroded flashing, daylight in the attic, ponding water, or a sagging roofline. Acting at the warning sign stage usually keeps the bill in the hundreds rather than the thousands.

Why Do San Diego Roofs Fail Differently?

There is no ice here, no snow load, and almost no freeze and thaw cycle. What we get instead is slower damage: constant ultraviolet exposure, salt in the marine air, a winter’s worth of rain compressed into a few weeks, and Santa Ana winds that arrive when the roof is at its driest.

Damage therefore shows up quietly. By the time a ceiling stain appears, water has often been moving through the assembly for months.

What Are the 7 Warning Signs?

1. Are Granules Collecting in Your Gutters?

Coarse black grit at the base of a downspout is shingle sunscreen washing away. Those granules block ultraviolet light, and with more than 260 sunny days a year they work harder here than almost anywhere. Steady loss past year twelve means the asphalt underneath is going bare.

2. Have Any Tiles Slipped or Cracked?

Clay and concrete tile can last fifty years. The underlayment beneath it, which does the actual waterproofing, lasts twenty to twenty-five. A single displaced tile exposes that layer to direct sun and ages it quickly.

3. Is a Ceiling Stain Spreading?

Water travels along rafters before it drops, so the stain is rarely under the entry point. Tracing it takes an attic inspection while the leak is still active, which is where a Roofing San Diego specialist earns the visit: they follow the moisture back to its source instead of patching where the drip landed.

4. Is the Flashing Lifting or Rusting?

Flashing seals the transitions at chimneys, skylights, and wall junctions, and transitions are where roofs leak. Coastal homes in Point Loma, Ocean Beach, and La Jolla corrode noticeably faster than inland ones. Reflashing is cheap. The rot it prevents is not.

5. Does the Roofline Sag?

Step across the street and sight along the ridge. Any dip means sheathing or rafters have absorbed water and lost stiffness. This sign is structural, and it never improves on its own.

6. Can You See Daylight in the Attic?

Turn the lights off on a bright afternoon and look up. Pinpricks of light mean gaps, and gaps let wind driven rain in. Mark each spot with tape so you can point a contractor straight to it.

7. Does Water Sit on Low Slope Sections?

Flat areas on mid-century homes in Clairemont and Del Cerro should drain within a day or two. Standing water beyond forty-eight hours mean a blocked drain or a settled substrate, and still water finds seams that moving water never would.

Should You Repair or Replace?

Two questions settle most cases: how old is the system, and is the damage in one place or several? Localized damage on a roof with service life left is a repair. Three unrelated leaks on an eighteen-year-old roof is a replacement wearing a repair costume.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often should a San Diego roof be inspected?

Once a year, ideally in early autumn before the first rain, plus after any significant wind event.

Can I inspect the roof myself?

You can do a useful visual check from the ground, the attic, and the gutters. Leave anything that requires walking the surface to someone with fall protection.

How long does a typical roof repair take?

Most single-issue repairs, such as a failed pipe boot or one flashing section, are finished in a day.

Does insurance cover roof repair?

Sudden storm or wind damage is often covered. Gradual wear and deferred maintenance almost never is, which is another reason to document problems early.

Get Your Roof Assessed Before the Next Storm

If you spotted even one of these signs, the next step is a documented inspection with photographs of the deck, underlayment, and flashing, not a verbal guess from the driveway. That record lets you compare bids honestly and decide on your own schedule instead of a storm’s. Book an assessment at fordroofingsd.com and find out exactly where your roof stands.