September 9-11, 2026: Northwestern Ontario Forecast — Cool and Windy Wednesday, Warmer Thursday, Showers Return Friday

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Wednesday, September 9, 2026 – Northwestern Ontario is getting a definite taste of fall Wednesday as northwest winds, scattered showers and cooler temperatures spread across the region.

The change is short-lived. Sunshine and much warmer temperatures return Thursday, with highs climbing into the low 20s. Friday stays warm, but another chance of showers develops across most communities.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:23 a.m. CDT, Kenora Airport was reporting a light rain shower and 12.1°C. Humidity was 94 percent, pressure was 100.8 kPa and falling, and west-southwest winds were 23 km/h gusting to 41 km/h. Visibility was reduced to 6 kilometres.

Farther east, Armstrong was cloudy and 15.9°C at 7:00 a.m. EDT, with west winds gusting to 41 km/h, humidity at 76 percent and pressure at 100.2 kPa.

Community Forecasts

Kenora

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers this morning and early afternoon. Northwest winds 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 20°C. Tonight becomes partly cloudy with a low of 10°C.

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High 24°C. Clear Thursday night, low 14°C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 23°C.

Fort Frances

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers this morning and early afternoon. Northwest winds gust to 50 km/h. High 21°C. Low tonight 9°C.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High 24°C, humidex 26.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 25°C.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and northwest winds 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 18°C. Clearing tonight with a low of 8°C.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High 21°C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers, with temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 20s.

Ignace

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers possible. Northwest winds may gust as high as 60 km/h. High near 17°C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 22°C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High near 21°C.

Red Lake

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Northwest winds remain gusty. High 16°C. Clear tonight, low 7°C.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and much warmer. High 22°C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 23°C.

Sioux Lookout

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, clearing this afternoon. Northwest winds 30 km/h gusting to 50. High only 15°C. Clear tonight and chilly at 5°C.

Thursday: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud. High near 21°C to 22°C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 24°C.

Armstrong

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. West winds increase to 40 km/h gusting to 60. High only 15°C.

Tonight remains windy early, with a 40 percent shower chance and a cold low of just 3°C.

Thursday: Clouds clear late in the morning. High 20°C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 24°C.

Pickle Lake

Wednesday: Periods of rain with southwest winds gusting to 40 km/h, turning northwest during the afternoon. Temperatures fall toward 12°C during the afternoon. Low tonight near 7°C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 19°C.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of showers and temperatures around the low 20s.

Regional Three-Day Trend

Wednesday is the cool and windy day. Highs range from only about 15°C in Armstrong and Sioux Lookout to 21°C in Fort Frances, with northwest wind gusts commonly reaching 40 to 60 km/h.

Thursday brings the turnaround. Kenora and Fort Frances reach 24°C, Red Lake around 22°C, Dryden and Sioux Lookout around 21°C to 22°C, and Armstrong and Pickle Lake near 19°C to 20°C.

Friday stays warm but becomes less settled. Highs generally reach 21°C to 25°C, with a 30 percent shower chance across many communities.

Highway and Outdoor Outlook

Wednesday’s northwest winds could make driving more demanding for trucks, RVs and trailers, particularly on exposed stretches of Highways 17, 71, 72, 105 and 599.

Showers may briefly reduce visibility, especially during the morning.

Thursday provides the most favourable outdoor conditions of the three days, while Friday remains warm but carries a renewed shower risk.

Motorists should check 511.on.ca before longer trips for current highway conditions, construction and incidents.

Boating Outlook

Wednesday is not ideal for smaller craft on exposed lakes because of gusty northwest winds.

Boaters on Lake of the Woods, Rainy Lake, Lac Seul, Wabigoon Lake and Red Lake should check local marine and wind forecasts before departure.

Conditions improve Thursday as winds ease and sunshine returns.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Wednesday calls for a light fall jacket or fleece, especially in Armstrong, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake. A wind-resistant outer layer will be useful across the region.

Thursday warms considerably, making lighter daytime clothing comfortable.

Keep rain gear available again Friday as the next round of showers approaches.

Weather Trivia

Armstrong shows just how quickly September temperatures can swing in Northwestern Ontario.

The community is forecast to reach only 15°C Wednesday, with an overnight low of 3°C, before rebounding to 24°C Friday — a nine-degree increase in the daytime high in just two days.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts and observations available Wednesday morning, September 9, 2026.

Summary