September 9-11, 2026: Northern Ontario Fly-In Forecast — Wind and Showers Wednesday, Improvement Thursday, Warmer Friday

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Wednesday, September 9, 2026 – Remote fly-in communities across Northern Ontario face another unsettled day Wednesday as showers and strong northwest winds wrap around the departing weather system.

Conditions gradually improve Thursday, especially across inland communities. Friday then turns considerably warmer from Neskantaga and Ogoki through Big Trout Lake and Summer Beaver, although showers remain possible.

The toughest aviation weather Wednesday is likely around Fort Severn and Peawanuck, where rain, low visibility and wind gusts approaching 70 km/h are possible.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Around the Fort Hope–Lansdowne House–Ogoki area, temperatures were near 15°C early Wednesday, with west-southwest winds gusting near 37 km/h, humidity at 91 percent and visibility of 16 kilometres.

At Big Trout Lake Airport, the temperature was 13.9°C, humidity 93 percent and pressure 99.3 kPa. West-northwest winds were already blowing at 32 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

Fort Severn reported mist and 13.8°C early Wednesday, with humidity at 100 percent and visibility reduced to just 1.6 kilometres.

Neskantaga First Nation

Neskantaga is covered by the broader Fort Hope–Lansdowne House–Ogoki weather pattern.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers developing near noon. West winds near 20 km/h gusting to 40, with temperatures near 16°C early before falling toward 11°C during the afternoon. Tonight becomes windier, with northwest gusts reaching 60 km/h and a low of 8°C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of morning showers. High 16°C. Thursday night remains cloudy with a low near 8°C.

Friday: Warmer but still unsettled. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 23°C.

Marten Falls / Ogoki Post

Ogoki follows essentially the same forecast.

Wednesday: Showers develop around midday. West winds gust to 40 km/h, with temperatures falling through the afternoon. Northwest winds strengthen tonight with gusts near 60 km/h. Low 8°C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of morning showers. High 16°C.

Friday: Considerably warmer, reaching 23°C, with a 40 percent chance of showers.

KI / Big Trout Lake — Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

Big Trout Lake begins Wednesday windy and unsettled.

Wednesday: A few showers with a high near 11°C. Strong west-northwest winds are already affecting the community. Tonight remains showery with a low around 6°C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 15°C, with temperatures holding milder overnight near 13°C.

Friday: A noticeable warm-up to 21°C, but with a 60 percent chance of showers. Friday night falls to about 10°C.

Summer Beaver / Nibinamik First Nation

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a cool high near 13°C. The overnight low falls to about 7°C.

Thursday: The best weather day of the three, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 19°C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 20°C, with a Friday night low near 9°C.

Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

Wednesday will be particularly rough around Fort Severn.

Wednesday: Showers producing another 10 to 15 mm of rain are expected. Northwest winds strengthen to north 50 km/h gusting to 70 km/h near noon. Temperatures fall toward 9°C during the afternoon.

Showers taper tonight, but north winds remain strong before gradually easing. Low 7°C.

Thursday: Cloudy and cold, with a high of only 9°C. A 40 percent chance of showers develops Thursday night.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers, windy and warmer with a high of 16°C.

Peawanuck / Weenusk First Nation

Peawanuck also faces difficult Wednesday conditions.

Wednesday: Showers continue through much of the day. Southwest winds around 20 km/h gusting to 40 turn west and northwest, with gusts reaching 50 km/h during the afternoon. Temperatures gradually fall through the day.

By Wednesday evening, north winds may reach 50 km/h gusting to 70 km/h, making conditions especially challenging around the airport and exposed areas.

Thursday: Cloudy and chilly, with a high near 11°C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a much milder high near 16°C.

Aviation and Fly-In Travel Outlook

Wednesday — Wind and Low Visibility Are the Main Concerns

Wednesday remains the most weather-sensitive flying day.

At Big Trout Lake, winds were already gusting to 50 km/h early Wednesday. Around Neskantaga and Ogoki, northwest gusts could reach 60 km/h tonight.

The largest concern is farther north.

At Fort Severn, early-morning mist had reduced visibility to 1.6 kilometres, followed by showers and north winds forecast to gust to 70 km/h. Peawanuck could also see north gusts approaching 70 km/h later Wednesday.

Passengers should confirm flight schedules directly with their airline or airport before travelling to the terminal.

Thursday — Better Inland, Still Cool Near Hudson Bay

Thursday offers a better aviation window across Neskantaga, Ogoki and Summer Beaver as winds ease and precipitation becomes less widespread.

Big Trout Lake remains cloudy with scattered showers possible.

Fort Severn and Peawanuck stay cool and cloudy, but conditions should be less windy than Wednesday.

Friday — Warmer, but Showers Return

Friday brings a significant temperature rebound.

Neskantaga and Ogoki climb to around 23°C, Big Trout Lake reaches 21°C, and Summer Beaver approaches 20°C.

However, shower probabilities increase again, especially around Big Trout Lake, Fort Severn and Peawanuck.

Regional Three-Day Trend

Wednesday: Cool, wet and windy. The Hudson Bay coast faces the strongest winds, while inland communities remain showery.

Thursday: Gradual improvement. Summer Beaver reaches 19°C, while Fort Severn remains much colder at only 9°C.

Friday: Warmer air pushes north. Inland highs rise into the 20°C to 23°C range, while Fort Severn and Peawanuck reach the mid-teens.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Wednesday calls for waterproof and wind-resistant clothing.

For Fort Severn and Peawanuck, a warmer jacket is appropriate as strong winds combine with falling temperatures.

Thursday morning will feel distinctly like fall, particularly around Big Trout Lake and Hudson Bay.

Friday becomes much milder inland, but rain gear should remain close by because showers remain possible.

Fly-in passengers should keep a warm layer and waterproof shell in carry-on baggage in case weather creates longer waits around an airport.

Weather Trivia

Hudson Bay has an enormous influence on fall temperatures in Ontario’s Far North.

That influence is clear Thursday: Fort Severn is forecast to reach only 9°C, while Summer Beaver farther inland reaches around 19°C — a ten-degree difference across the Far North.

Cold air moving across Hudson Bay can reach coastal communities quickly, while inland locations remain considerably warmer.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts and observations available Wednesday morning, September 9, 2026.

Summary

Northern Ontario fly-in weather for September 9-11, 2026: Strong winds and showers affect Neskantaga, Ogoki, Big Trout Lake, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck Wednesday before improving conditions Thursday and warmer weather Friday.