September 8-10, 2026: Far North Ontario Fly-In Forecast — Rain and Strong Winds Tuesday, Cooler Wednesday, Gradual Improvement Thursday

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Tuesday, September 8, 2026 – A broad fall storm system is affecting remote communities across Northern Ontario today, bringing periods of rain, gusty southeast winds and a risk of thunderstorms before much cooler air arrives Wednesday.

The most difficult aviation conditions are expected Tuesday around Big Trout Lake, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck, where winds will gust between 40 and 60 km/h. Rain continues into Wednesday in several communities, while north and west winds strengthen behind the system.

Thursday brings some improvement across the inland Far North, although communities along Hudson Bay remain cool and cloudy.

Neskantaga First Nation

Tuesday, September 8

Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain, ending during the afternoon.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon.

Southeast winds reach 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, with a high near 19°C. Rainfall amounts around the Ogoki forecast area are expected near 5 to 10 mm.

Tuesday night remains cloudy with a few showers and another thunderstorm risk. South winds continue at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, and temperatures remain unusually mild near 18°C.

Wednesday, September 9

Wednesday stays wet.

Showers continue before ending during the afternoon. West winds blow at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h.

The high reaches 19°C, followed by a much cooler Wednesday night near 6°C with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Thursday, September 10

Thursday improves to a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers.

The high reaches 16°C.

Thursday night brings cloudy periods and a low near 9°C.

Marten Falls / Ogoki Post

At 7:00 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Ogoki Post Airport was reporting cloudy skies and 7.2°C.

Humidity was 99 percent, pressure was 102.0 kPa, and east-southeast winds were blowing at 13 km/h with gusts to 32 km/h. Visibility was 16 kilometres.

Tuesday

Periods of rain move through this morning and afternoon, with a thunderstorm possible.

The high reaches 19°C, and southeast winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h.

Wednesday

Showers end during the afternoon, followed by cloud.

West winds reach 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, with a high of 19°C.

Wednesday night turns much cooler, falling to 6°C.

Thursday

Thursday offers the better weather window, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 percent chance of showers.

The high is 16°C.

KI / Big Trout Lake — Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

Big Trout Lake begins Tuesday windy, damp and cool.

At 6:00 a.m. CDT, winds were from the south-southeast at 26 km/h gusting to 50 km/h, with a temperature near 9.5°Cand humidity at 96 percent.

Tuesday

Periods of rain continue through much of the day before ending late in the afternoon.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm, with southeast winds reaching 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

The high reaches 20°C, with a humidex around 25.

Tuesday night remains unsettled with showers and a thunderstorm risk. Winds shift from south to northwest, with a low near 10°C.

Wednesday

Wednesday turns sharply cooler.

Expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of just 12°C.

Wednesday night remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 6°C.

Thursday

Thursday stays mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

The high reaches 15°C, with a low near 12°C Thursday night.

Summer Beaver / Nibinamik First Nation

Summer Beaver gets one of the warmer but wetter Tuesday forecasts.

Tuesday

Periods of rain continue through much of the day before ending late in the afternoon.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon, with rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm.

Southeast winds reach 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h.

The high climbs to 22°C, with a humidex near 27.

Tuesday night remains mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and an evening thunderstorm risk. Southwest winds continue at 20 km/h gusting to 40, with a low of 15°C.

Wednesday

A much cooler air mass settles in.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers, with a high of only 13°C.

Wednesday night falls to 7°C.

Thursday

Thursday provides a noticeable improvement.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud, with the high climbing back to 19°C.

Thursday night brings cloudy periods and a low near 12°C.

Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

Fort Severn faces some of the strongest winds in the Far North over the next two days.

Tuesday

Cloud increases this morning before periods of rain begin late this morning.

Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 mm are expected.

Southeast winds reach 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h, with a high of only 13°C.

Tuesday night remains wet. Showers continue, fog patches develop, and winds shift from southeast to southwest.

Temperatures briefly rise before falling overnight.

Wednesday

Wednesday stays rough.

Periods of rain continue, with north winds strengthening dramatically to 50 km/h gusting to 70 km/h near noon.

The high reaches just 12°C.

Wednesday night remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low near 6°C.

Thursday

Thursday remains cloudy and cool, with a high of only 10°C.

Thursday night carries a 40 percent chance of showers and a low near 8°C.

Peawanuck / Weenusk First Nation

Peawanuck started Tuesday under clear skies but conditions will deteriorate quickly.

At 6:00 a.m. CDT, Peawanuck Airport was reporting 5.0°C, humidity at 94 percent, southeast winds at 13 km/h and visibility of 16 kilometres.

Tuesday

Cloud increases, with periods of rain beginning near noon.

Southeast winds increase sharply to 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h.

The high reaches 13°C.

Tuesday night stays wet with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Winds shift from southeast at 40 gusting to 60 to southwest at 30 gusting to 50. Temperatures rise temporarily overnight before beginning to fall.

Wednesday

Wednesday brings showers and strong west winds.

Winds reach 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

The high reaches 17°C, but the temperature is expected to fall toward 13°C during the afternoon.

Wednesday night stays windy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low near 6°C.

Thursday

Thursday remains cloudy, with a high of 12°C.

Thursday night carries a 30 percent chance of showers and a low near 6°C.

Aviation and Fly-In Travel Outlook

Tuesday — Most Weather-Sensitive Day

Tuesday presents the largest number of aviation concerns.

Big Trout Lake has southeast winds gusting to 50 km/h, rain and a thunderstorm risk. Summer Beaver has periods of rain, gusts to 40 km/h and the possibility of thunderstorms.

The strongest winds are around Fort Severn and Peawanuck, where southeast gusts reach 60 km/h. Rain will also reduce visibility at times.

Neskantaga and Ogoki are also wet, with thunderstorms possible and gusts near 40 km/h.

Travellers should confirm flight status directly with their airline or airport before heading to the terminal.

Wednesday — Strong Northwest and North Winds

Wednesday stays unsettled but the wind direction changes as the system moves east.

The most serious wind concern is Fort Severn, where north winds are forecast to reach 50 km/h gusting to 70 km/h.

Peawanuck sees west winds gusting to 50 km/h, while Ogoki has west winds gusting to 40 km/h.

Big Trout Lake and Summer Beaver remain cloudy with shower chances.

Thursday — Gradual Improvement Inland

Thursday is the best overall travel day of the three across the inland communities.

Ogoki/Neskantaga improve to a mix of sun and cloud, while Summer Beaver also gets brighter weather.

Big Trout Lake remains cloudier but less stormy.

Fort Severn and Peawanuck stay cool and overcast, so Hudson Bay communities will lag behind the inland improvement.

Regional Three-Day Trend

Tuesday is the storm-system day: rain, gusty southeast winds and thunderstorms affect much of the Far North.

Wednesday marks the colder backside of the system. Temperatures drop to just 12°C at Big Trout Lake and Fort Severn, and 13°C at Summer Beaver, while gusty west and north winds develop.

Thursday brings modest recovery inland, with Summer Beaver reaching 19°C, Ogoki/Neskantaga 16°C and Big Trout Lake 15°C. Hudson Bay remains colder, with Fort Severn near 10°C and Peawanuck near 12°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Tuesday calls for waterproof and wind-resistant clothing across the Far North.

A good rain shell, waterproof footwear and warm layers are especially important at Fort Severn and Peawanuck, where strong winds will make temperatures in the low teens feel colder.

Wednesday requires a more autumn-like wardrobe. Highs fall into the low teens in several communities, and overnight lows approach 6°C.

Thursday becomes more comfortable inland, but jackets and sweaters will still be useful, particularly during the morning and evening.

For fly-in travellers, keep a warm layer and rain jacket in carry-on baggage rather than checked luggage in case weather affects schedules.

Weather Trivia

Tuesday’s weather illustrates how dramatically wind can influence conditions across Ontario’s Far North.

At Peawanuck, southeast winds gusting to 60 km/h accompany a daytime high of only 13°C, while Summer Beaver reaches 22°C under the same large weather system.

That contrast occurs because communities close to Hudson Bay respond quickly to colder marine air, while locations farther inland can remain much warmer ahead of an approaching front.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts and observations issued or updated early Tuesday, September 8, 2026. Forecasts can change quickly where thunderstorms, rain and strong winds affect aviation operations.

Summary

Far North Ontario weather for September 8-10, 2026: Rain, thunderstorms and southeast winds gusting to 60 km/h affect Neskantaga, Ogoki, Big Trout Lake, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck Tuesday before cooler, windy weather Wednesday and gradual improvement Thursday.