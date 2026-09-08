September 8-10, 2026: Northwestern Ontario Forecast — Windy Tuesday, Cooler Wednesday, Warmer Thursday

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Tuesday, September 8, 2026 – Strong southwest winds are the main weather story across Northwestern Ontario today, with gusts reaching 50 to 60 km/h in several communities.

While post Labour Day many feel that “Fall” is here, it is still summer and the early week weather is simply an indication of what to expect in coming weeks.

Lingering showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible Tuesday. Wednesday turns much cooler and stays windy, while Thursday brings a noticeable recovery with more sunshine and highs returning to the low-to-mid 20s.

Kenora

Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a thunderstorm risk late in the day. Southwest winds 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 24°C, humidex 31.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent shower chance. Northwest winds 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 18°C.

Thursday: Sunny. High 24°C.

Fort Frances

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent shower chance and possible late thunderstorm. Southwest winds 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 26°C, humidex 34.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Northwest winds gusting to 50 km/h. High 20°C.

Thursday: Sunny. High 24°C.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Tuesday: Heavy showers end early, followed by clearing later in the day. Southwest winds increase to 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 25°C, humidex 31.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers, becoming brighter late. Northwest winds gusting to 50 km/h. High 17°C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 22°C.

Ignace

Tuesday: Showers end early, followed by clearing. South winds gusting to 40 km/h. High 24°C, humidex 31.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Northwest winds 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 17°C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 22°C.

Red Lake

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and possible thunderstorm late. Southwest winds 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 24°C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Northwest winds gusting to 50 km/h. High 16°C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 22°C.

Sioux Lookout

Tuesday: Heavy showers end early, then skies improve. Southwest winds increase to 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 24°C, humidex 30.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Northwest winds gusting to 50 km/h. High 15°C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 22°C.

Armstrong

Tuesday: Showers end near noon, followed by a 40 percent chance of more showers. South winds gusting to 40 km/h. High 21°C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. West to northwest winds 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 16°C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent shower chance. High 19°C.

Pickle Lake

Tuesday: Periods of rain. High near 25°C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. High only 13°C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 19°C.

Regional Weather Trend

Tuesday: Warm but windy, with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h across much of the region and lingering showers or thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Much cooler, with highs falling into the 13°C to 20°C range. Northwest winds remain strong.

Thursday: The best weather day of the three, with more sunshine and highs returning to 19°C to 24°C.

Highway and Travel Outlook

Strong crosswinds Tuesday and Wednesday may make travel more difficult for trucks, RVs, trailers and other high-profile vehicles, especially on exposed stretches of Highways 17, 71, 72, 105 and 599.

Drivers should also be prepared for sudden reductions in visibility in showers.

Check Ontario 511 at 511.on.ca before longer trips for current road conditions, incidents and construction.

Boating Outlook

Tuesday and Wednesday are poor days for small craft on exposed lakes because of strong winds.

Conditions could become rough on Lake of the Woods, Rainy Lake, Lac Seul, Wabigoon Lake and Red Lake.

Thursday currently offers the best boating window, but local wind forecasts should still be checked before departure.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Tuesday remains warm enough for lighter clothing, but a wind-resistant jacket will be useful.

Wednesday will feel much more like fall. A sweater, fleece or light jacket will be more comfortable with highs only in the teens.

Thursday warms back up, so lighter daytime clothing will again be suitable.

Weather Trivia

The temperature swing will be especially noticeable in Fort Frances and Pickle Lake.

Fort Frances reaches 26°C Tuesday, while Pickle Lake drops to only 13°C Wednesday.

That sharp shift is typical of September in Northwestern Ontario, when strong cold fronts can replace summer-like warmth with fall conditions in less than 24 hours.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts issued Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Summary

Northwestern Ontario weather for September 8-10, 2026: Strong winds gusting to 60 km/h Tuesday, a sharp cooldown Wednesday, then warmer and brighter conditions Thursday across Kenora, Dryden, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and surrounding communities.