Thunder Bay held an unemployment rate of 4.7 per cent in August, in a month when the country shed 42,000 jobs . Read on its own that is a good number. Read against the last twenty years of Northwestern Ontario employment, it is the same story the region always tells: the labour market here is small enough that a single employer moving in or out is the whole statistic, and the decisions that create those employers are almost never made here.

That pattern is worth keeping in mind whenever the province stands up a new regulated industry. Northern Ontario absorbs the rules, because provincial rules apply everywhere in the province. The head offices, the compliance departments and the customer-service floors that come with those rules land where they always land, which is a long way down Highway 11.

The newest example arrived in July, from Alberta

On 13 July, Alberta became the second Canadian jurisdiction to open a regulated online gambling market to private operators, four years after Ontario did the same. Twenty-two sites went live on the first day, drawn from roughly fifty operators that had completed registration. Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis acts as the regulator, while a separate body, the Alberta iGaming Corporation, holds the commercial role that iGaming Ontario performs in this province.

Ottawa is not involved in any of it. Under the Criminal Code, conducting and managing gambling is a provincial responsibility, which is why the country now has to be read province by province rather than as one market. Alberta has excluded betting on elections, which Ontario permits, and that is close to the only difference of substance between the two frameworks.

What the map actually looks like now

Outside those two provinces the picture has not moved in years. Each province runs a lottery corporation with its own gambling site, and that is the only domestically regulated option on offer. Alongside it sits a large number of sites operating from outside the country under licences issued elsewhere, reachable by anyone with a browser and outside any provincial oversight at all.

Which raises a question that is harder to answer than it ought to be. If a resident of Manitoba or Saskatchewan looks past their provincial lottery site, what exactly are they looking at, and who stands behind it? No province publishes that, because those sites are not any province’s to publish.

The answer has to be assembled from the industry’s own material. Comparison guides documenting how online casino access differs outside Ontario list operators holding licences from bodies such as the Malta Gaming Authority or the Kahnawake Gaming Commission rather than from any Canadian province. The ranking is not the interesting part. Every entry on that page carries the same line: the offers are not available to Ontario residents.

Which puts readers here on the other side of a wall

Ontario residents, this region included, are carved out of the national picture by the operators themselves. Once a province stands up a registered market, sites without that registration exclude the province rather than risk operating inside it, so an address in Thunder Bay or Kenora is treated by those listings the way a foreign country would be.

Alberta residents will find the same thing happening to them over the coming year, and the province’s own published iGaming strategy anticipates it. The point of a provincial market is not only that a legal one appears. It is that the unregulated one withdraws, deliberately and visibly.

The part nobody has costed for the northwest

Ontario’s case for regulating was revenue and oversight, and Alberta has made the same one. Neither province has published anything detailed about what the arrangement returns to a region far from where the industry sits. The revenue is provincial and the oversight is provincial, but the employment is wherever the operator already had an office, and no operator had one here.

That is not an argument against regulating. It is an argument for reading these announcements the way this region has learned to read most provincial announcements. Two provinces have built something, eleven have not, and Northwestern Ontario is inside one of the two while sitting outside almost everything that came with it.