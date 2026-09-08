Northwest Wildfire Update: Active Fire Count Drops to 55

No new fires were confirmed on September 8 as one fire was declared out

THUNDER BAY — WILDFIRE UPDATE — No new wildland fires were confirmed in Ontario’s Northwest Fire Region by the evening of Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

There were 55 active wildland fires across Northwestern Ontario as of the 5:15 p.m. CDT update from Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.

Five fires were being held

Thirteen fires were under control

Thirty-seven fires were being observed

One fire was declared out during the previous 24 hours

The regional fire count is down from 56 active fires reported on September 7.

What the Fire Classifications Mean

A fire classified as being held is not expected to grow beyond its existing boundaries under current weather conditions and with the firefighting resources assigned to it.

An under control fire has received enough suppression work to prevent further spread under current and expected conditions.

Fires classified as being observed are being monitored but may not require active suppression because of their location, behaviour or potential risk to communities and infrastructure.

Check Conditions Before Heading Outdoors

Wildland fire conditions can vary considerably across Northwestern Ontario. Residents, campers, hunters and people working in remote areas should check the province’s interactive forest fire map before travelling or starting an outdoor fire.

The map displays current fire locations and regional fire-danger ratings calculated using information from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s Fire Region.

Ratings can change during the day as temperatures, humidity, wind and rainfall information are updated.

Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season runs from April 1 through October 31. Provincial outdoor burning rules remain in effect throughout this period.

Residents are encouraged to compost yard waste or take woody debris to an approved landfill instead of burning it.

If outdoor burning is permitted, fires must be started no earlier than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone burning outdoors must have enough water and the proper tools available to control the fire. The person responsible must remain at the location until the fire is completely extinguished.

Residents within municipal boundaries must also check with their local fire department before burning. Municipal fire bans, permits or additional restrictions may apply.

Complete requirements are available through Ontario’s outdoor fire rules and permit information.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call:

310-FIRE — 310-3473

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call:

9-1-1

Callers should provide the location of the fire, its approximate size, nearby roads or landmarks and whether people, buildings or other infrastructure appear to be threatened. Do not enter a dangerous area to obtain information.

Stay Informed

Current fire information, prevention advice and regional updates are available at Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services also provides updates through @ONforestfires in English and @ONfeudeforet in French on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Information for this report was supplied by Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, Ministry of Natural Resources, at 5:15 p.m. CDT on September 8, 2026.