September 8, 2026 report shows two fires under control and six being observed

WAWA — WILDFIRE UPDATE — No new wildland fires were confirmed in Ontario’s Northeast Fire Region on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

As of the 5:55 p.m. EDT update from Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, eight wildland fires remained active across the region.

Two fires were under control

Six fires were being observed

No fires were listed as not under control or being held

A fire classified as under control has received enough suppression work to prevent it from spreading beyond its established boundaries under current and expected conditions. Fires being observed are monitored but may not require active suppression because of their location, behaviour or potential threat.

Check the Wildland Fire Hazard Before Heading Outdoors

Conditions can vary considerably across Northeastern Ontario. Residents, campers, hunters and people working in remote areas should check the province’s interactive forest fire map before travelling or starting an outdoor fire.

The map uses information from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s Fire Region. Hazard ratings can change during the day as temperatures, humidity, wind and rainfall conditions are updated.

Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season continues from April 1 through October 31. During this period, provincial outdoor burning rules remain in effect.

The public is encouraged to compost yard waste or take woody debris to an approved landfill instead of burning it.

When outdoor burning is permitted, fires must be started no earlier than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone burning outdoors must have enough water and the proper tools available to control and completely extinguish the fire. The person responsible for the fire must remain at the site until it is fully out.

Residents inside municipal boundaries must also contact their local fire department or municipality before burning. Local fire bans, permit requirements or additional restrictions may apply even when provincial rules allow burning.

Complete requirements are available through Ontario’s outdoor fire rules and permit information.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call:

310-FIRE — 310-3473

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call:

9-1-1

Callers should provide the location of the fire, its approximate size, nearby roads or landmarks and whether buildings or people appear to be threatened. Do not enter a dangerous area to obtain information.

Stay Informed

Current fire information, prevention advice and regional updates are available at Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services also posts updates on Facebook, Instagram and X through @ONforestfires in English and @ONfeudeforet in French.

Information for this report was supplied by Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, Ministry of Natural Resources, at 5:55 p.m. EDT on September 8, 2026.