Apple has confirmed its September 9 “Surprise and shine” event, but the product lineup and prices remain unofficial

Thunder Bay — TECH NEWS — Apple is preparing for what could be its most important iPhone presentation in years, with the company widely expected to unveil its first foldable smartphone during its September 2026 product event.

Apple has officially confirmed that its “Surprise and shine” event will begin Wednesday, September 9, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. That is 1 p.m. EDT in Thunder Bay and Toronto and noon CDT in Kenora and Winnipeg.

The presentation can be watched through Apple’s event website and the Apple TV app.

Apple has not officially named the products it will introduce. However, reporting from Reuters and established Apple-industry publications points to a premium-focused launch led by a foldable iPhone, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

What Is Confirmed and What Is Still a Rumour?

Expected announcement Likelihood What is known September 9 Apple Event Confirmed Apple has announced the date, time, theme and streaming options. Apple’s first foldable iPhone Highly likely Reuters and several Apple-focused publications expect a book-style folding model, possibly called iPhone Ultra. iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Highly likely Premium iPhone updates are expected, with new chips, camera improvements and possible price increases. Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 Likely Faster processors and expanded health and fitness features are expected. AirPods 5 Possible Software references suggest new earbuds may be close, but an event appearance is not certain. iOS 27 and other software release dates Likely Apple normally confirms fall operating-system release dates during its September event. Regular iPhone 18 and new iPhone Air Not expected Industry reporting points to a spring 2027 launch under a new split-year schedule.

First Foldable iPhone Could Be the Main Event

The biggest expected announcement is Apple’s first foldable iPhone. The final name has not been confirmed, although iPhone Ultra and iPhone Fold have appeared in industry reporting.

Analysts expect a phone that opens like a book or passport. When closed, it would work much like a regular smartphone. When opened, the larger screen would offer an experience closer to a small tablet.

Rumoured specifications include an outer display measuring about 5.5 inches and an inner display of approximately 7.8 inches. The device may support side-by-side apps and other iPad-style multitasking features.

Reports also point to a thin body, a reinforced hinge and work to reduce the crease that appears along the centre of folding displays. These details matter because screen durability, hinge life and visible creasing remain common concerns with foldable phones.

The design may require compromises. Some reporting suggests the foldable could use Touch ID in its side button instead of Face ID and may have only wide and ultra-wide rear cameras rather than the three-camera system found on Pro Max models.

None of these specifications has been confirmed by Apple.

A Premium Price Could Limit the Audience

The foldable is expected to be Apple’s most expensive iPhone.

Published estimates vary widely. Some reports suggest a starting price near US$2,000 or US$2,200, while analysts quoted by Reuters expect pricing above US$2,500. Higher-storage versions could cost substantially more.

Apple has not announced American or Canadian prices. Any Canadian figures circulating before the presentation should be treated as estimates rather than retail pricing.

At that level, the foldable would be aimed first at technology enthusiasts, professionals and buyers willing to pay for a new form factor. The regular iPhone and Pro models will remain the practical choice for most customers.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Expected

Apple is also expected to update its premium conventional phones with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The overall appearance may remain similar to the iPhone 17 Pro family. The more important changes are expected inside the phones.

A new A20 Pro processor, reportedly manufactured using a two-nanometre process, is expected to improve performance and power efficiency. The phones may also receive more memory to support on-device artificial intelligence.

Camera improvements could include a variable-aperture main lens. A variable aperture controls how much light enters the camera and can give photographers more control over exposure, low-light performance and background blur.

Reports disagree on whether that feature will appear on both Pro models or only the Pro Max. A more efficient display and a larger Pro Max battery are also possible.

Consumers should be prepared for the possibility of higher prices. Rising memory and component costs have led some analysts to predict increases of US$100 to US$300. Those estimates are not confirmed.

The Regular iPhone 18 May Be Missing

One of the most important announcements may involve a product Apple does not show.

The regular iPhone 18, a second-generation iPhone Air and an updated lower-cost iPhone are reportedly being held until spring 2027.

If correct, Apple would be shifting away from launching nearly its entire iPhone lineup at one September event. Premium phones would arrive in the fall, while more affordable models would follow several months later.

That change could spread sales more evenly through the year and give each group of devices more attention. It could also frustrate customers who have been waiting for the standard iPhone 18 but do not want to pay Pro or foldable prices.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4

New Apple Watch models are also expected.

The Apple Watch Series 12 is not expected to receive a major redesign. Reports point instead to a faster processor and improvements to health, wellness and fitness tracking.

Apple is reportedly testing continuous heart-rate collection throughout the day and a broader readiness or wellness feature. It is not clear whether those capabilities will be ready at launch or whether they will arrive through a later software update.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is expected to keep the familiar rugged design while gaining the newer processor and related health improvements. Expanded satellite features have also been rumoured.

AirPods 5 Are Possible, Not Certain

Apple may introduce fifth-generation AirPods alongside the new iPhones and watches.

References to AirPods 5 have reportedly appeared in Apple software. Two versions may be offered, with one including active noise cancellation and the other sold at a lower price without it.

A new audio chip could improve sound quality, response time and power efficiency. However, the evidence is less certain than it is for the iPhones and Apple Watches.

Siri AI and iOS 27 Will Be Part of the Story

Apple has already announced a major new version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence. The company says Siri AI will understand personal context, work with information displayed on the screen, search across apps and carry out more actions.

The September event will likely connect those software features to the new hardware. Apple may demonstrate how the expected A20 Pro chip supports private, on-device AI processing and how Siri works across iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

Apple is also expected to announce public release dates for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27 and visionOS 27.

Possible Surprises: Apple TV, HomePod or a Home Hub

Several home products are reportedly in development, but their appearance at this event is less certain.

Possibilities include an updated Apple TV 4K, a faster HomePod mini and a new smart-home hub with a display, camera and deeper Siri integration.

Apple could save those products for a later announcement. September presentations usually concentrate on the iPhone, Apple Watch and related accessories.

A Leadership Test for Apple

This will also be the first major product event led by Apple CEO John Ternus following the company’s leadership transition from Tim Cook, who is now executive chairman.

The change adds another layer of importance to the event. Ternus must show that Apple can still deliver major hardware innovation while closing the gap with competitors in generative artificial intelligence.

The expected foldable iPhone offers Apple a chance to enter an established category with a more polished design. Samsung, Google, Huawei and other manufacturers have sold foldable phones for years. Apple’s challenge will be proving that waiting produced a device that is more durable, easier to use and worth its expected price.

Should Consumers Wait Before Buying?

Anyone planning to buy an iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods should wait until the event concludes.

Even if the newest models are too expensive, Apple and Canadian wireless carriers may reduce prices or introduce promotions on older products once the new lineup is official.

Buyers should focus on confirmed Canadian prices, warranty coverage, battery life and repair costs rather than making a decision based only on leaked specifications.

Pre-orders for the premium iPhones could begin Saturday, September 12, with retail availability possibly following on September 18. Those dates remain unofficial until Apple announces them.

What NetNewsLedger TECH Readers Should Watch

The foldable iPhone will attract the headlines, but three questions will determine whether this event matters beyond Apple’s most loyal customers:

Can Apple make a foldable phone durable enough for everyday use?

How high will Canadian prices rise?

Will Siri AI work as promised and offer a meaningful improvement over existing assistants?

Until Apple takes the stage, the event itself is confirmed – but the devices, features, prices and release dates remain informed expectations.

Sources