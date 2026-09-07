September 7-9, 2026: Far North Ontario Fly-In Forecast — Windy Monday, Widespread Rain Tuesday, Cooler Wednesday

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – WEATHER – Monday, September 7, 2026 – Remote fly-in communities across Northern Ontario are heading into a changeable three-day stretch, with easterly winds and scattered showers Monday followed by a much wetter Tuesday and a noticeably cooler Wednesday.

The strongest aviation concerns develop Tuesday, when periods of rain, thunderstorm risks and southeast winds gusting as high as 50 to 60 km/h affect several communities. By Wednesday, the rain becomes more scattered, but cooler air spreads across the Far North.

Neskantaga First Nation

Environment Canada’s Fort Hope–Lansdowne House–Ogoki forecast provides the closest regional guidance for Neskantaga.

Monday, September 7

Monday will be wet and cool, with showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this morning.

Northeast winds reach 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, and the high reaches only 16°C.

Tonight remains cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers, with southeast winds near 20 km/h and a low of 10°C.

Tuesday, September 8

Tuesday brings periods of rain, ending late in the afternoon.

A thunderstorm is possible late in the morning and during the afternoon.

Southeast winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, with a high of 20°C and humidex near 26.

Wednesday, September 9

Wednesday remains cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

The high reaches about 16°C, followed by cloudy conditions Wednesday night with a 40 percent shower chance and a low near 7°C.

Marten Falls / Ogoki Post

Monday

Expect showers, with a risk of thunderstorms this morning. Northeast winds will gust to 40 km/h, and the high reaches 16°C.

Tonight remains cloudy with a 70 percent shower chance and a low of 10°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday stays wet with periods of rain and a thunderstorm risk late in the morning and afternoon.

Southeast winds reach 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, and the high rises to 20°C.

Wednesday

Wednesday remains cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high near 16°C.

Wednesday night falls to about 7°C.

KI / Big Trout Lake — Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

Big Trout Lake starts Monday considerably drier than communities farther south.

Monday

Environment Canada forecasts mainly sunny skies with east winds increasing to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h.

The high reaches 16°C.

Tonight becomes overcast with southeast winds strengthening to 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. The low is 11°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday becomes much more unsettled.

Periods of rain continue into the afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms late in the morning and early afternoon.

Southeast winds remain strong at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

The high reaches 22°C, with a humidex near 27.

Wednesday

Wednesday turns much cooler.

Expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of just 12°C.

Wednesday night remains cloudy and drops to 6°C.

Summer Beaver / Nibinamik First Nation

Monday

Summer Beaver will be cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers this morning and a risk of an early thunderstorm.

East winds blow at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h.

The high reaches only 15°C.

Tonight remains mainly cloudy, with periods of rain beginning overnight. Southeast winds continue at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, with a low of 13°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday brings periods of rain, ending during the afternoon.

A thunderstorm is possible late in the morning and early afternoon.

Southeast winds gust to 40 km/h, while the temperature climbs sharply to 24°C, with a humidex of 31.

Wednesday

Wednesday turns cloudy and much cooler, with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high around 13°C in the Pickle Lake–Wunnummin Lake regional forecast.

The overnight low falls to about 7°C.

Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

Monday

Fort Severn gets one of the better Monday forecasts.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud, with morning fog patches dissipating.

The high reaches 14°C.

Tonight will be clear but increasingly windy. Southeast winds rise to 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h, and the low falls to 7°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday is much rougher.

Cloud increases during the morning, followed by periods of rain.

Southeast winds strengthen to 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h, making Tuesday a potentially difficult aviation day.

The high reaches 15°C.

Wednesday

Wednesday remains cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and windy conditions.

The high reaches only 11°C.

Wednesday night stays cloudy with a low near 6°C.

Peawanuck / Weenusk First Nation

Monday

Peawanuck sees a mix of sun and cloud, clearing late this afternoon.

Morning fog patches dissipate, and the high reaches 14°C.

Tonight turns clear, but southeast winds strengthen to 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. The low reaches 6°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday begins with a mix of sun and cloud before becoming cloudy near noon.

Periods of rain follow, with southeast winds increasing to 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h.

The high reaches 15°C.

Wednesday

Wednesday remains cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of only 12°C.

Wednesday night stays cloudy with a 40 percent shower chance and a low of 6°C.

Aviation and Fly-In Travel Outlook

Monday — Mixed Conditions

Monday offers relatively favourable flying weather at Big Trout Lake, Fort Severn and Peawanuck, although easterly winds strengthen through the day and evening.

Neskantaga, Ogoki and Summer Beaver are less favourable, with showers and isolated thunderstorm risks.

Tuesday — Most Weather-Sensitive Day

Tuesday is clearly the most challenging day for aviation.

Rain spreads across nearly the entire region, with thunderstorm risks around Neskantaga, Ogoki, Big Trout Lake and Summer Beaver.

Wind becomes an additional issue at the Hudson Bay communities. Fort Severn and Peawanuck are both forecast to see southeast winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h.

Those conditions can affect approaches, departures and ground handling.

Passengers should confirm actual flight status directly with their airline or airport before leaving for the terminal.

Wednesday — Cooler, but Still Unsettled

Wednesday is not as wet as Tuesday, but low cloud and scattered showers remain possible across most communities.

Big Trout Lake drops to only 12°C, Fort Severn to 11°C and Peawanuck to 12°C.

The cooler air and lingering cloud may continue to produce aviation-sensitive ceilings even where rainfall becomes lighter.

Regional Three-Day Trend

Monday is divided between showers in the south and brighter weather farther north.

Tuesday brings a strong push of warm, moist air northward. Temperatures jump to 22°C at Big Trout Lake and 24°C at Summer Beaver, while widespread rain and gusty southeast winds accompany the warm-up.

Wednesday flips back to early-autumn conditions. Highs fall to roughly 11°C to 16°C, with showers lingering across much of the Far North.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Monday requires a wind-resistant and waterproof outer layer for Neskantaga, Ogoki and Summer Beaver.

Tuesday will be mild in some inland communities, but the combination of rain and strong winds means a waterproof jacket remains essential.

By Wednesday, warmer fall clothing becomes appropriate across the entire Far North.

At Big Trout Lake, Fort Severn and Peawanuck, highs barely reach the low teens. A fleece, sweater or insulated layer will be useful, especially for anyone spending time around airstrips.

Weather Trivia

The temperature swing at Big Trout Lake illustrates how quickly September weather can change in Northern Ontario.

Tuesday reaches 22°C, roughly eight degrees above the area’s normal high near 14°C. By Wednesday, the forecast high drops to only 12°C, putting temperatures back below seasonal normal within about 24 hours.

These rapid changes are common when strong fall weather systems pull warm southern air northward ahead of a front and then replace it with cooler air from Hudson Bay.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada Far Northern Ontario forecasts issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT Monday, September 7, 2026, and extended forecast issued at the same time.

Summary

Far North Ontario weather for September 7-9, 2026: Wind and showers affect Neskantaga, Ogoki, Big Trout Lake, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck Monday before widespread rain and strong southeast winds Tuesday, followed by a cooler showery Wednesday.