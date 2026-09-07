Northwest Wildfire Update: No New Fires Confirmed as 56 Remain Active

THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – No new wildland fires were confirmed in Northwestern Ontario by the evening of Monday, September 7, 2026.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported 56 active fires across the Northwest Fire Region as of 6:00 p.m. CDT.

Of the active fires:

Five fires are being held;

Fourteen fires are under control; and

Thirty-seven fires are being observed.

No fires were listed as not under control in the September 7 update.

Understanding the Fire Status Categories

A fire classified as being held is not expected to spread beyond its current boundaries under the existing weather conditions and available firefighting resources.

A fire listed as under control has received sufficient suppression action to prevent further spread.

Fires classified as being observed are being monitored. In some cases, particularly in remote locations, a fire may be allowed to perform its natural ecological role when it does not threaten communities, infrastructure or other identified values.

Regional Wildland Fire Hazard

Wildland fire danger levels vary across Northwestern Ontario and may change during the day as temperatures, humidity, wind and precipitation conditions change.

Ontario’s interactive fire map uses information from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s fire regions. The map provides current fire locations and calculated forest fire danger ratings.

Residents, campers, hunters and travellers can check conditions through Ontario’s interactive forest fire map.

Ontario’s Outdoor Fire Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season continues from April 1 through October 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is reminding residents that outdoor burning rules remain in effect, even as the region moves toward autumn.

People disposing of yard waste or woody debris are encouraged to consider safer alternatives, including composting or using a local landfill.

Anyone who must conduct outdoor burning should use extreme caution and follow Ontario’s rules.

During the legislated fire season, fires for burning grass, wood or other debris may generally be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset. They must be completely extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone conducting a burn must:

Remain at the fire;

Have sufficient water and firefighting tools available;

Keep the fire under control;

Avoid burning during windy or extremely dry conditions; and

Ensure the fire is fully extinguished before leaving.

Complete requirements are available through Ontario’s outdoor fire rules and permit information and the province’s Wildland Fire Management regulation.

Residents living within municipal boundaries must also contact their local fire department before burning. Municipal fire bans, permits and local bylaws may be more restrictive than provincial requirements.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call:

310-FIRE — 310-3473

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

When reporting a fire, be prepared to provide the location, nearby landmarks, the approximate size of the fire and whether buildings or people are threatened. Do not enter a dangerous area to obtain information.

For wildfire-prevention information and the latest provincial situation report, visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.

Updates are also available through Ontario’s forest-fire social-media accounts, @ONforestfires in English and @ONfeudeforet in French.

Source: Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services

Report issued: September 7, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. CDT