Top News to Keep You in the Know

The top international, national, regional and local stories NetNewsLedger readers need to know for Monday, September 7, 2026

THUNDER BAY – NEWSHAWK Update – Labour Day begins with a mix of international instability and immediate pocketbook concerns at home.

Iran is raising the stakes for commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, while deadly Israeli strikes are being reported in Lebanon and rescuers in Nepal are searching for workers feared trapped after a catastrophic flood. In Canada, new counter-tariffs on American goods take effect just after midnight, the August jobs report shows a softer labour market, and a major VIA Rail contract is putting Thunder Bay manufacturing in the national spotlight.

Across Northwestern Ontario, residents should also keep an eye on active forest fires and a weather system bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds.

This NewsHawk briefing was prepared from information available Monday morning. Fast-moving stories may change through the day.

International News

Iran signals new restricted Gulf shipping zone as oil risk grows

Iran says it will announce a new restricted zone and shipping corridor in the Gulf in the coming days, a move that could place more pressure on commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials said vessels entering the restricted zone could face sanctions.

The announcement follows another weekend of military exchanges involving Iran and the United States. The average commodity-vessel traffic through the strait had fallen to about 10 ships a day over the previous 10 days, the lowest level since May. Brent crude was trading above US$97 a barrel in early Monday reporting.

Why it matters here: Before the current conflict, about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply moved through the Strait of Hormuz. Any further interruption could push up fuel, aviation and freight costs. Northwestern Ontario is especially exposed because communities and businesses depend heavily on long-distance trucking, aviation and diesel.

The competing military claims have not all been independently verified. Readers should expect oil prices and shipping conditions to remain volatile.

Lebanese authorities report 11 killed in Israeli strikes

Lebanon’s state news agency says Israeli strikes on Kfar Rumman in southern Lebanon killed at least 11 people, including two children and two medics. Nine people were reported killed in a residential building and two medics in a separate drone strike on a vehicle.

Israel had not immediately responded to questions about the strikes. The report comes as a June ceasefire faces increasing strain. The casualty information is attributed to Lebanese authorities and may be updated.

Search continues for hydropower workers after Nepal-Tibet disaster

Rescuers are searching for more than 100 hydropower workers feared trapped in tunnels following the glacier-collapse disaster that struck Nepal and Tibet on August 26.

At least 1,380 people have been killed and more than 5,500 remain missing across Nepal and Tibet. Nepal has requested international assistance, including drones, temporary bridges, DNA-testing kits, tunnel-rescue equipment and supplies to help prevent disease outbreaks.

The scale of the missing-person count means the death toll could rise significantly.

UN human-rights chief calls for firm AI safety rules

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk is calling for countries to agree on firm safety guarantees and clear red lines for advanced artificial intelligence. He warned that poorly controlled systems could threaten rights and, in an extreme scenario, human survival.

The statement is a warning and policy position, not evidence that such an outcome is inevitable. Its immediate importance is the growing pressure on governments and technology companies to establish enforceable standards for powerful AI systems.

National News

Canada’s new counter-tariffs take effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday

Businesses importing selected American goods have only hours left before Canada’s latest counter-tariffs take effect.

The federal government says surtaxes of 15, 25 and 50 per cent will apply to products covering $27.6 billion in imports from the United States. The rates are intended to match American tariffs on Canadian goods and will focus on steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, electronics and other products.

The measures begin at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8. American goods already in transit to Canada when the tariffs take effect are exempt. Importers should check the Department of Finance tariff listand Canada Border Services Agency instructions rather than relying on general product descriptions.

What readers should watch: The first impact may be felt by wholesalers and businesses that source equipment, parts or ingredients from the United States. Retail prices will depend on existing inventory, contracts, exchange rates and whether suppliers can shift to Canadian or other international sources.

Canada loses 42,000 jobs in August

Canada’s labour market weakened in August. Statistics Canada reported employment fell by 42,000 positions, or 0.2 per cent, while the national unemployment rate held at 6.4 per cent. The employment rate slipped to 60.8 per cent.

The details were uneven. Manufacturing added 22,000 jobs, but employment fell in business, building and other support services, public administration, natural resources and utilities.

The Bank of Canada held its overnight policy rate at 2.25 per cent on September 2. The weaker jobs figures will add to the debate over the economy, but one monthly report alone does not determine the Bank’s next decision. Trade costs, inflation and consumer spending will also matter.

VIA Rail order makes passenger-rail manufacturing a national industrial story

The federal government’s more-than-$4.7-billion VIA Rail investment remains one of the biggest Canadian economic stories entering the week. VIA Rail will acquire and maintain 313 passenger cars from Alstom Canada, with manufacturing and assembly in Thunder Bay and La Pocatière, Quebec, and design and engineering in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the work will support nearly 700 jobs in Ontario and Quebec and generate more than $1.6 billion in economic benefits. The new cars will serve eight long-distance, regional and remote routes outside the Quebec City-Windsor corridor.

The contract replaces passenger equipment that is, in some cases, more than 70 years old. It does not by itself restore passenger service to Thunder Bay, but it strengthens Canada’s capacity to build and maintain the equipment needed for long-distance and remote routes.

Regional News: Northwestern Ontario

Wildfire watch remains active across the Northwest

Ontario reported 57 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region in its September 6 update. The number and status of fires can change quickly as new starts are confirmed and existing fires are declared out.

Residents, travellers and outfitters should use Ontario’s Forest Fires and Emergency Information page for the latest fire map, restrictions and safety notices. Smoke conditions can also shift over long distances even when a fire is not close to a community.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms move into Northwestern Ontario

Weather may be the most immediate regional story Monday night. Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts used by NetNewsLedger show 30 to 40 millimetres of rain possible in Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout, with thunderstorms also possible.

On Tuesday, southwest winds may gust to 60 km/h around Kenora and Red Lake and to 50 km/h near Dryden, Ignace and Sioux Lookout. Drivers should be prepared for reduced visibility, water pooling on roads and strong crosswinds on exposed highway sections. Check Ontario 511 before a long trip.

Conditions cool sharply Wednesday, with daytime highs falling into the mid-teens in many communities. NetNewsLedger has the full Northwestern Ontario forecast and a separate Far North fly-in community forecast.

AZA and Greenstone OPP to sign community-safety agreement Tuesday

Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek and the Greenstone OPP are scheduled to sign a Memorandum of Understanding at noon Tuesday at the Partridge Lake/Lake Nipigon Reserve Pavilion.

The agreement is designed to strengthen communication, trust and co-operation as Lake Nipigon Reserve adds housing, infrastructure and services. It is significant because it emphasizes relationship-building and culturally respectful public safety before an emergency occurs. Read NetNewsLedger’s background report.

Local News: Thunder Bay

Rail-car order creates opportunity — and questions for Thunder Bay

For Thunder Bay, the VIA Rail order is more than a national procurement announcement. It means production work at the local Alstom plant and potential contracts for suppliers, fabricators, transportation companies and service firms.

The next questions are local: How many of the nearly 700 Ontario-and-Quebec jobs will be based in Thunder Bay? When will hiring and production begin? How much work will be placed with Northwestern Ontario suppliers? Those details will determine the full local economic impact and should remain on the newsroom’s follow-up list.

Thunder Bay unemployment rate falls to 4.7 per cent, but employment also slips

Thunder Bay’s August unemployment rate was 4.7 per cent, down from 5.2 per cent in July, according to Statistics Canada’s seasonally adjusted three-month moving average.

However, the lower rate did not come from strong job growth. Estimated employment in the Thunder Bay census metropolitan area fell by about 400 positions, while the labour force declined by roughly 700 people. That points to a relatively steady local market rather than a clear expansion. The figures are estimates and should be read as trends, not exact head counts. Statistics Canada’s CMA table is available here.

Showers today; stronger Lake Superior winds build

Thunder Bay is cloudy with showers expected to end during the afternoon and a 40 per cent chance of additional showers later in the day. The high is forecast to reach 22 C, with a humidex of 27.

Showers become more persistent overnight with a risk of a thunderstorm. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a strong-wind warning for western Lake Superior. Southeast winds are forecast to reach 20 knots overnight, with waves building to between one and 1.5 metres. Boaters should check the latest marine forecast before leaving shore. Read the full Thunder Bay forecast.

Labour Day closures remain in effect

Most government offices, banks, schools, major shopping centres and many large retailers are closed for Labour Day. Essential services continue, while some restaurants, pharmacies, convenience stores and smaller businesses are operating with reduced hours.

Thunder Bay Transit is operating on its holiday schedule. Hours can vary by location, so residents should call or check a business’s current listing before travelling. See the NetNewsLedger Labour Day guide.

NewsHawk: What to Watch Next