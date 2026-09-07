Top Mining News – International – National and Regional

THUNDER BAY – MINING NEWS – Copper supply concerns, a new European partnership with Greenland, progress at a Canadian copper-zinc mine and another round of exploration results are setting the agenda for the mining sector on Monday, September 7, 2026.

For Northern Ontario, the central questions remain practical: how quickly can projects move through consultation, permitting and construction; how much work will flow to Indigenous and regional businesses; and whether high metal prices can be converted into durable mines and local jobs.

Here are the international, Canadian and regional mining developments NetNewsLedger readers need to know.

Mining Market Snapshot

Commodity Indicative price Timing and context Copper US$14,439 per tonne Early European trading Monday; up about 0.4 per cent as supply concerns supported the market. Gold US$4,423.34 per ounce Monday spot indication; slightly lower as stronger U.S. employment data affected interest-rate expectations. Silver US$66.20 per ounce Weekend indication supplied in the September 7 mining-market feed; dated September 5. Uranium US$89.50 per pound U 3 O 8 Weekend indication supplied in the September 7 mining-market feed; dated September 5.

Market prices are snapshots, may use different reporting times and can change quickly. They are included as industry context, not investment advice.

International: Critical Minerals Remain a Geopolitical Priority

European Union Announces $200-Million Greenland Partnership

The European Union has announced a $200-million partnership with Greenland covering 2026 and 2027. The plan includes sustainable mining, energy, digital connectivity, education, tourism, fisheries and housing.

The announcement underlines Greenlands growing importance in the contest for critical minerals and Arctic influence. The money is broader than a direct mining investment, but the inclusion of sustainable mining signals that mineral supply and project standards are central to the relationship.

China’s Baowu Reportedly Studies a Stake in BHP Iron-Ore Mine

China Baowu Steel Group is considering a minority interest of between 15 and 25 per cent in BHPs Jimblebar iron-ore mine in Western Australia, according to people familiar with the matter. BHP owns 85 per cent of Jimblebar, which produced about 62.5 million tonnes in its 2026 financial year.

No final decision has been announced. The reported discussions nevertheless show why miners and major customers are looking for longer-term supply relationships as governments apply closer national-interest scrutiny to large resource transactions.

Large Mining Mergers Continue to Face Regulatory Tests

The proposed US$53-billion combination of Anglo American and Teck Resources remains one of the sectors largest transactions. The companies say the resulting Anglo Teck would be headquartered in Canada, rank among the world’s five largest copper producers and derive more than 70 per cent of its exposure from copper.

As of Anglo American’s July 30 update, final Chinese regulatory approval was still outstanding. The transaction is a reminder that even shareholder-approved mining combinations can remain exposed to competition, national-security and critical-mineral reviews.

Canada: Saskatchewan Mine Moves Toward Commercial Production

McIlvenna Bay Produces Copper and Zinc Concentrates

Eldorado Gold’s McIlvenna Bay operation in Saskatchewan’s Flin Flon Greenstone Belt produced its first copper concentrate in June, followed by zinc and pyrite concentrates in July. Commercial production is expected during the third quarter of 2026.

More than 400,000 tonnes of material had been prepared for processing, while approximately 14,000 metres of drilling is planned for 2026. Eldorado is also evaluating an increase in mill capacity from 4,900 tonnes to approximately 7,000 tonnes per day and the possible addition of a silver-lead recovery circuit.

The federal government says the mine supports 380 full-time positions, rising to an expected 450 at commercial production, with Indigenous workers making up 34 per cent of the workforce. Forecast 2026 production includes five million to 10 million pounds of copper, 3,000 to 6,000 tonnes of zinc, 5,000 to 10,000 ounces of gold and 100,000 to 200,000 ounces of silver.

The project has received up to $20 million in federal infrastructure support, $41 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund and approximately $156 million from the Canada Growth Fund. Details are available in the September 4 federal announcement.

Equinox and Orla Combination Reshapes Canada’s Gold Sector

Equinox Gold completed its business combination with Orla Mining on July 31, creating a larger North American gold producer. The company says approximately 1.1 million ounces of annual production are expected, with more than 60 per cent coming from three long-life Canadian mines.

Updated consolidated 2026 guidance is 870,000 to 920,000 ounces of gold. That forecast includes five months of production from Musselwhite in Northwestern Ontario and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The completion announcement and Equinox’s updated guidance are posted by the company.

Cygnus’s Central Asia Metals Transaction Advances

Central Asia Metals shareholders approved the authority needed to issue shares for the proposed acquisition of Cygnus Metals at a September 4 meeting. The all-share transaction values Cygnus at approximately A$232 million and would add the Chibougamau copper-gold project in Quebec to the combined company.

Cygnus shareholders would hold about 30 per cent of the enlarged company and existing Central Asia Metals shareholders about 70 per cent. The transaction has advanced, but it is not yet complete: the Australian scheme and court process must still be concluded. Central Asia Metals has published the transaction terms.

Northern Ontario: Mine Integration, Road Access and Exploration

Greenstone and Musselwhite Become Central Canadian Assets for Equinox

Equinox has set full-year 2026 guidance of 250,000 to 275,000 ounces for the Greenstone Gold Mine near Geraldton. Greenstone produced 64,656 ounces in the second quarter. Musselwhite, north of Pickle Lake, carries guidance of 100,000 to 110,000 ounces for the five months from August through December included in Equinox’s consolidated outlook.

For Northwestern Ontario suppliers, First Nations and communities, the next test is operational: whether the larger companyâ€™s purchasing, exploration and mine-planning decisions translate into stable regional contracts, training and employment.

Marten Falls Access Road Clears Major Assessments

The federal government issued its impact-assessment decision statement for the proposed Marten Falls Community Access Road on August 31, following provincial and federal approvals during August. The proposed all-season road is approximately 184 kilometres long and would include 35 bridge and major culvert structures.

Marten Falls First Nation and Bird Construction have expanded their Piinahzii Limited Partnership to include construction of the road. Piinahzii is majority Indigenous-owned, and the partners say the arrangement is intended to create employment, training and contracting opportunities for community members and Indigenous businesses.

The road could become the longest segment of a proposed 514-kilometre all-season network associated with access to the Ring of Fire region. However, the community access road is a separate project from the Northern Road Link and Webequie Supply Road. Its approval is also not approval for any mine: remaining permits, conditions, Indigenous consultation and separate project assessments still matter. See the federal project registry and the Marten Falls project site.

ONGold Readies TPK Drilling Near Pickle Lake

ONGold Resources says its TPK project is ready for a fall drilling program following summer mapping and geophysical work. The field program included 17.8 line-kilometres of electromagnetic surveying, 15 line-kilometres of gravity surveying, 93 rock grab samples and 173 soil or humus samples.

At the Rowlandson Lake target, selective grab samples returned gold values ranging from 2.64 to 17.96 grams per tonne, while one Sidewinder sample returned 10.7 grams per tonne. Grab samples are selective and are not necessarily representative of a deposit. Some samples were collected from glacially transported float, meaning the bedrock source remains to be established by follow-up work.

ONGold also reported an updated collaboration agreement with Nibinamik First Nation. The company says the agreement provides a framework for engagement and includes a proposed share issuance, subject to required approvals. Read the company’s September 3 release.

New Break Reports More Gold at Moray Near Timmins

New Break Resources reported 5.28 grams per tonne gold over 11.2 metres in hole NBR-26-27 and 3.95 grams per tonne over 14 metres in NBR-26-28 at its Moray project, south of Timmins. The first interval included 26.5 grams per tonne over 0.7 metres.

The reported intervals are core lengths rather than confirmed true widths. The company expects drilling to resume in early September and says assays from four completed holes remain pending. The full results and technical notes are available here.

Drilling Update: New Results from Canada, Australia and Brazil

Company and project Location Selected company-reported result What comes next Manhattan Gold â€“ Jaws prospect, Hook Lake Nunavut, Canada Hole JWS26009: 74.67 m at 1.61 g/t gold from 21.34 m, including 15.24 m at 5.35 g/t. Hole JWS26008: 51.82 m at 1.88 g/t, including 7.62 m at 7.05 g/t. The company says drilling extended the system 290 m northeast. Follow-up interpretation and additional drilling will be needed to establish continuity and geometry. Announcement Power Minerals Morro do Ferro Minas Gerais, Brazil Hole MFSR-054: 88 m at 6.33% total rare-earth oxides from surface, followed by 93 m at 1.06%; a deeper 5 m interval returned 4.32%, including 2 m at 7.85%. Assays remain pending for the deepest 67.55 m of the hole. Two rigs are working in a planned program of about 25 holes and 4,000 m. Announcement PDF Native Mineral Resources Blackjack Queensland, Australia Hole BJRC1304: 19 m at 3.09 g/t gold from 41 m, including 4 m at 13.79 g/t and 2 m at 26.02 g/t. The result adds information around the North Pit area as the company advances its drilling and mine-development work. Announcement Iltani Resources Orient North Queensland, Australia Hole ORR182: 71 m at 81 g/t silver-equivalent from 133 m, including 34 m at 129 g/t silver-equivalent. The company says its 110-hole program is complete and is targeting an updated mineral-resource estimate in the fourth quarter of 2026. Announcement New Break Resources Moray Northern Ontario, Canada Hole NBR-26-27: 11.2 m at 5.28 g/t gold. Hole NBR-26-28: 14 m at 3.95 g/t gold. Four completed holes are awaiting assays, and drilling is expected to resume in early September. Announcement

Important drill-results note: The figures above are selected results reported by the companies. Readers should consult the linked releases for quality-assurance procedures, hole locations, complete assay tables and technical assumptions. Downhole or core intervals are not automatically true widths. Silver-equivalent and other metal-equivalent grades depend on assumptions about metal prices and recoveries. Exploration results alone do not establish a mineral resource, reserve or economically viable mine.

What Northwestern Ontario Should Watch Next

Ring of Fire access: Watch for the remaining permits, conditions, procurement plans and consultation work tied to the Marten Falls road, while keeping each road and mining proposal legally distinct.

Watch for the remaining permits, conditions, procurement plans and consultation work tied to the Marten Falls road, while keeping each road and mining proposal legally distinct. First Nation participation: Track whether partnership agreements produce measurable training, employment, equity participation and contracts for affected communities.

Track whether partnership agreements produce measurable training, employment, equity participation and contracts for affected communities. Equinox integration: Greenstone and Musselwhite are now important parts of the same Canadian portfolio. Regional suppliers will be watching procurement and capital-allocation decisions.

Greenstone and Musselwhite are now important parts of the same Canadian portfolio. Regional suppliers will be watching procurement and capital-allocation decisions. TPK and Moray drilling: Upcoming holes and pending assays will test whether encouraging surface samples and reported intersections develop into continuous mineralized zones.

Upcoming holes and pending assays will test whether encouraging surface samples and reported intersections develop into continuous mineralized zones. Copper and gold prices: Strong prices can improve project economics, but costs, permitting timelines, financing and recoveries remain decisive.

NetNewsLedger Mining News will continue tracking regulatory decisions, Indigenous partnerships, mine construction, mergers and exploration results affecting Northern Ontario and Canada.