ENFORCEMENT INITIATIVE IN KENORA LEADS TO ARREST OF 14 INDIVIDUALS

(KENORA, ON) – Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged 14 individuals in the City of Kenora following an enforcement initiative.

Between Tuesday, September 1 and Wednesday, September 2, 2026, the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau with the assistance of Community Street Crime Units from Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Red Lake as well as the Provincial Operations Bureau, the Kenora OPP Detachment, the Kenora Regional Support Team and Treaty Three Police Service Street Crime Unit initiated a focused enforcement initiative in the downtown core of Kenora. The goal of the enforcement initiative was to target open use and possession of controlled substances and other criminal behaviour.

As a result of the initiative, Sinjin KATCHECONIAS, 38 years old of Kenora, was charged with the following Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act charges:

Fail to comply with probation order

Possession of schedule I substance – methamphetamine

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Sierra GREEN, 32 years old of Kenora, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offences:

Fail to comply with probation order

Possession of schedule I substance – cocaine

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Monday, December 14, 2026.

Richard TRUDEAU, 35 year old of Kenora, was arrested and charged with following Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offences:

Fail to comply with probation order

Possession of schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin)

Shania CAMERON, 30 year old female of Kenora, was arrested and charged with the following Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offences:

Possession of schedule I substance – methamphetamine (x2)

Possession of schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin)

Anita NECANAPENCE, 40 years old of Kenora, was charged with the following Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offences:

Possession of schedule I substance – heroin

Possession of schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Monday, December 14, 2026.

Cheryl COWLEY, 35 years old of Kenora, was arrested and charged with the following Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offence:

Possession of schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Monday, December 14, 2026.

Murray KELLY, 42 years old of Kenora, was charged with the following Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offences:

Possession of schedule I substance – heroin

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Monday, December 14, 2026.

Jeremy SAHORA, 44 years old of Kenora, was arrested and charged with the following Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offence:

Possession of schedule I substance – methamphetamine

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Monday, December 14, 2026.

Sidney MUCKLE, 35 years old of Kenora, was arrested and charged with the following Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offence:

Possession of schedule I substance – methamphetamine

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Monday, December 14, 2026.

Harley O’CHEEK, 27 years old of Kenora, was arrested and charged with the following Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offence:

Possession of schedule I substance – methamphetamine

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Monday, December 14, 2026.

Ainsley ASSIN, 21 years old of Kenora, was arrested and charged with the following Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offence:

Possession of schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Monday, December 14, 2026.

Tameka PAYPOM-FAIR, 22 years old of Kenora, was arrested and charged with the following Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offence:

Possession of schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

Frazer SKEAD, 34 years old of Kenora, was arrested and charged with the following Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offence:

Possession of schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Monday, December 14, 2026.

Melody HYACINTHE, 21 years old of Kenora, was arrested and charged with the following Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offence:

Possession of schedule I substance – methamphetamine

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

The OPP is committed to public safety across Ontario. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activity by calling 911 in emergency situations or through the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca