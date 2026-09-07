Drapoff’s Industrial Commodities Trading Ecosystem Is Coming to iOS & Android

Bedrock Exchange’s “Uber of industrial grade commodities trading” app , Drapoff is officially live on iOS and Android and web.

Currently, Drapoff is designed as a logistics platform inspired by ride hailing applications like Uber, connecting merchants of industrial grade commodities with logistics providers across multiple sectors, including shipping companies, freight forwarders, airlines, and other transportation partners. The platform is being custom built by Infinanze Technologies to support the unique needs of industrial commodities merchants and market participants.

Founded by Jeshurun Markin, Drapoff is now expanding its ecosystem with the upcoming launch of Drapoff+, an Uber Eats inspired marketplace designed specifically for industrial grade commodities. The platform will enable merchants to buy and sell commodities while connecting with market participants and individual buyers through one integrated application.

Drapoff+ is designed to streamline the entire transaction process, from product discovery and negotiations to buying, selling, trading, and payments, all within a single platform.

Drapoff+ officially launches October 8, 2026. Keep an eye on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for the launch.