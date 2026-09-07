Indigenous NewsHawk: Land Rights, Great Nicobar, Canadian Trade Pressure and Northern Ontario Nation-Building

THUNDER BAY – INDIGENOUS NEWS – Indigenous land rights, community control and the lasting effects of government decisions are at the centre of the major Indigenous news stories heading into Monday, September 7, 2026.

Internationally, SÃ¡mi reindeer herders are pushing back against political pressure tied to mining in northern Sweden. Survival International is highlighting a United Nations call for India to suspend a massive development planned near the territory of the Shompen people.

Across Canada, new investments in First Nations education and a Treaty 10 land settlement are moving forward, while Indigenous business leaders warn that the Canada / United States tariff dispute could hit smaller companies particularly hard. In Northern Ontario, policing partnerships, road construction, wildfire recovery and the treatment of Barbara Kentner’s family remain important files.

This briefing reflects confirmed information available early Monday. Labour Day has produced a lighter-than-usual official news cycle, so the report focuses on the most important developments from the past several days and the stories likely to move this week.

International Indigenous News

SÃ¡mi rights become an election issue in Sweden

The rights of Indigenous SÃ¡mi reindeer herders have become a major issue ahead of Sweden’s September 13 election.

Political parties on Sweden’s right are calling for limits on reindeer herding and questioning the status of land used by herders. The dispute is closely tied to plans by state-owned mining company LKAB to expand near Kiruna and develop the Per Geijer rare-earth deposit.

SÃ¡mi leaders say mining, industrial development and political pressure are being placed ahead of their land rights, culture and traditional livelihoods. LKAB says it is consulting and examining ways to reduce the effects of development.

Why it matters: The dispute is another test of whether governments will treat Indigenous Peoples as rights holders when critical minerals are involved. The same question is being asked in Canada as governments accelerate mining and infrastructure plans.

Latest from Survival International: UN calls for Great Nicobar suspension

The newest news release listed by Survival International as of Monday morning is dated August 27.

In that update, Survival International reports that the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has called on India to suspend development projects planned for the Great Nicobar and Andaman Islands until a full and independent impact study is completed.

The proposed Great Nicobar development has been valued at about $10 billion and includes a port, airport, power station, military base, industrial park and new city. Survival International says plans could eventually bring as many as 650,000 settlers to the island and threaten the survival of the Shompen, an Indigenous people living in voluntary isolation.

According to the organization, India told the UN committee that direct consultation with the Shompen was not possible because they are uncontacted. That leaves a central rights question unresolved: how development can proceed when free, prior and informed consent cannot be obtained.

Why it matters: The case could influence how international institutions deal with governments planning large projects on lands used by Indigenous Peoples who have chosen to avoid outside contact.

Survival International warns of “colonialism for clicks”

A separate investigation published over the weekend examined social-media personalities trying to find and film peoples living in voluntary isolation.

Survival International is monitoring accounts whose operators discuss or attempt contact with isolated Indigenous communities. Survival estimates there are 196 such communities, most of them in South America.

Rights advocates warn that attempted contact can introduce illnesses to people with little immunity, violate their right to remain isolated and encourage other content creators to repeat dangerous behaviour. The people involved in producing the videos have disputed some of Survival International’s criticism.

Why it matters: A race for online attention can create serious real-world risks. The wishes, safety and territorial rights of isolated peoples must carry more weight than an outsiderâ€™s search for exclusive footage.

Prince Harry leaves African Parks board

Survival International is also continuing to press African Parks over allegations of abuse involving Indigenous people living near protected areas.

In an August 24 statement, the organization welcomed Prince Harry’s departure from the African Parks board but said the conservation organization must still be held accountable.

Survival has reported allegations that Baka people in the Republic of Congo were beaten, tortured or sexually assaulted by park rangers. African Parks has acknowledged that human-rights abuses occurred in some incidents, but it has not publicly released the complete independent investigation cited by Survival International.

What remains unresolved: Prince Harry’s departure does not settle the allegations or determine responsibility. The larger issue is whether conservation programs protect the environment while respecting Indigenous land rights, access and safety.

National Indigenous News

New First Nations-led secondary school opens in British Columbia

Students from Gitwangak, Gitanyow and Gitsegukla First Nations can now attend a secondary school closer to their families and communities.

The new Gitksen West Secondary School opened on Gitwangak reserve #1 in British Columbia. The federal government says the school can accommodate up to 170 students in Grades 8 through 12 and will combine the provincial curriculum with Gitksen culture, language and traditional learning.

Before the opening, students travelled more than 60 kilometres to Hazelton for high school. Indigenous Services Canada provided more than $39 million for design, construction and first-year programming. A board representing the three First Nations will govern the school.

Why it matters: The project keeps students closer to their support networks and places more authority over education in the hands of the Nations being served.

Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation reaches $29.6-million settlement

Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation, Canada and Saskatchewan have settled a Treaty 10 land-entitlement claim.

Under the September 1 agreement, the Nation will receive $29,602,664. It can also apply to add up to 28,118 acres to its reserve through willing-buyer, willing-seller land purchases and the federal additions-to-reserve process.

The claim arose because the Crown did not provide the full amount of reserve land promised when Treaty 10 was signed in 1907.

Why it matters: The settlement provides capital and an opportunity to recover a larger land base. It is compensation for a treaty obligation that went unfulfilled for more than a century, not a government gift.

Tariff deadline brings new pressure for Indigenous businesses

Canada’s counter-tariffs on selected American products take effect Tuesday, September 8. The approaching deadline is renewing concern among small Indigenous-owned businesses that sell to American customers or depend on cross-border supply chains.

Canadian Council for Indigenous Business president Tabatha Bull reports that smaller firms may need rapid access to financing and help navigating federal support programs.

The council represents about 2,300 members, many of them small and medium-sized businesses. Companies with online sales to the United States may face weaker demand if tariffs increase the final price paid by customers.

Why it matters: Smaller businesses generally have less room to absorb sudden costs, change suppliers or wait through a long trade dispute. The practical test will be whether support reaches Indigenous companies quickly and without excessive paperwork.

Nunavut increases foster-care payments by 45 per cent

The Government of Nunavut has increased daily foster-care rates by 45 per cent, the first increase since 2020.

Annual support will vary by community because of differences in living costs. The new annual amounts range from $30,700 to $34,401 per child. Payments covering April 1 through August 31 are to be issued retroactively.

Why it matters: Food, clothing, housing and travel costs are exceptionally high in many northern communities. Better financial support may help caregivers keep children closer to family, language and culture, but pay alone will not correct every weakness identified in Nunavut’s child-welfare system.

Innu Nation renews call for an Indigenous police service

Innu Nation Grand Chief Jodie Ashini is calling for an Innu-led police service following a filmed RCMP arrest in Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation in Labrador.

A video appears to show an officer repeatedly striking a man and using a conducted-energy weapon. The RCMP said the matter was referred to the civilian Serious Incident Response Team.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest and the officers’ use of force remain under investigation. No final finding of misconduct had been announced when this report was prepared.

Why it matters: The incident has renewed a broader national debate over stable funding and legal recognition for First Nations and Inuit police services.

Regional Indigenous News: Northern and Northwestern Ontario

AZA and Greenstone OPP prepare to sign community-safety agreement

Animbiigoo Zaagiigan Anishinaabek and the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are scheduled to sign a community-safety Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday, September 8.

The agreement is intended to establish regular communication and a stronger working relationship between the First Nation and the OPP as Lake Nipigon Reserve continues to grow.

Chief Yvette Metansinine said community safety is part of Nation-building and the creation of a safe, sustainable home for present and future generations.

Why it matters: Building trust before an emergency can improve communication when police, leadership and residents must make difficult decisions. The agreementâ€™s value will depend on how it works in practice after the signing ceremony.

Marten Falls expands partnership for all-season access road

Marten Falls First Nation and Bird Construction have expanded their majority Indigenous-owned Piinahzii Limited Partnership to include construction of the Marten Falls Community Access Road.

Bird Construction says the approximately 184-kilometre route will include 35 bridge and culvert structures. The road is intended to connect Marten Falls to Ontarioâ€™s provincial highway system and is also the longest section of the proposed all-season network leading toward the Ring of Fire.

The partnership is expected to create contracting, training and employment opportunities for community members and First Nation businesses.

What readers should watch: The projectâ€™s timeline, environmental safeguards, financing, consultation with affected Nations and the distribution of contracts and jobs. A commercial partnership does not remove the Crownâ€™s consultation obligations.

Barbara Kentner’s family seeks review of parole decision

The family of Barbara Kentner is seeking an investigation into the process that led to full parole for Brayden Bushby.

Kentner, a First Nations woman from Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation, was struck by a trailer hitch thrown from a passing vehicle in Thunder Bay in 2017. She died several months later. Bushby was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced in 2021 to eight years in prison.

The family says the Parole Board of Canada granted full parole without first meeting with them. Grand Council Treaty #3 has also called on the board to address what it describes as systemic failures in the case.

Why it matters: The case continues to raise difficult questions about victim participation, anti-Indigenous racism and whether the corrections and parole systems properly hear Indigenous families.

Wildfire disaster keeps emergency-management reform on the agenda

Northern Ontario First Nations are still dealing with the consequences of a destructive wildfire season, including the loss of homes and community buildings at Namaygoosisagagun First Nation.

A report highlighted by the federal housing advocate and the Assembly of First Nations says repeated displacement is connected to gaps in housing, infrastructure, warning systems and emergency-management authority.

The report recommends a national First Nations emergency-management strategy, increased support for First Nations-led fire monitoring and greater investment in on-reserve infrastructure.

Why it matters: Recovery cannot stop when evacuees return or the fire danger drops. Rebuilding, insurance, safe housing and the transfer of real emergency authority to First Nations will remain long-term issues.

North Spirit Lake police incident remains short on public details

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service reported an increased police presence in North Spirit Lake First Nation following a disturbance shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

NAPS said there was no known continuing threat to public safety. Public information about the incident remained limited as of Monday morning.

What readers should do: Rely on official NAPS and community notices. Unconfirmed names, allegations or social-media accounts should not be repeated as fact.

What Indigenous NewsHawk Readers Should Watch This Week

Great Nicobar: Whether India formally responds to the UN committeeâ€™s call for a suspension and independent review.

Whether India formally responds to the UN committeeâ€™s call for a suspension and independent review. Sweden: Further election commitments affecting SÃ¡mi land, reindeer herding and mineral development.

Further election commitments affecting SÃ¡mi land, reindeer herding and mineral development. Canadian trade: Whether federal relief programs are accessible to small Indigenous exporters after Tuesdayâ€™s tariff measures begin.

Whether federal relief programs are accessible to small Indigenous exporters after Tuesdayâ€™s tariff measures begin. Northern policing: The AZAâ€“OPP agreement signing and any official update from North Spirit Lake.

The AZAâ€“OPP agreement signing and any official update from North Spirit Lake. Marten Falls road: Construction details, community benefits, environmental oversight and consultation with other affected First Nations.

Construction details, community benefits, environmental oversight and consultation with other affected First Nations. Wildfire recovery: Firm rebuilding commitments and movement toward First Nations-led emergency management.

NetNewsLedger will continue following these stories as governments, First Nations and Indigenous organizations release new information.

Indigenous News, First Nations, SÃ¡mi, Survival International, Shompen, Great Nicobar, Gitksen West Secondary School, Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation, Indigenous Business, Nunavut, Innu Nation, Animbiigoo Zaagiâ€™igan Anishinaabek, Marten Falls First Nation, Barbara Kentner, Northern Ontario, Northwestern Ontario

PROPOSED AI DISCLOSURE: This report was prepared with AI-assisted research and drafting. A NetNewsLedger editor reviewedâ€”or should reviewâ€”all sources, wording and time-sensitive information before publication.

Sources Checked â€” Editor Only