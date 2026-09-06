September 6-8, 2026: Winnipeg-to-Sudbury Traveller’s Weather Report — Storms West, Sunshine Along Superior, Widespread Rain by Tuesday

Thunder Bay – TRAVEL WEATHER – Sunday, September 6, 2026 – Travellers heading east from Winnipeg through Northwestern Ontario and along the Lake Superior corridor toward Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury face sharply different weather conditions depending on where they are on the route.

The western end of the trip—from Winnipeg through Kenora, Dryden and Fort Frances—is the most weather-sensitive Sunday, with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms possible.

Conditions improve considerably around Thunder Bay and along the north shore of Lake Superior, where Sunday is generally sunny and dry from Terrace Bay and Schreiber through Wawa.

The bigger concern for long-distance travellers comes Monday and especially Tuesday. Rain spreads eastward across Northern Ontario, potentially producing wet pavement, reduced visibility and longer travel times on Highways 11 and 17.

Before You Leave: Check Ontario 511

Road conditions, collisions, construction zones and highway closures can change much faster than a weather forecast.

Before leaving—and again during fuel or meal stops—travellers should check 511.on.ca for the latest Ontario highway conditions.

Ontario 511 provides current information on incidents, closures, construction, highway cameras, weather radar and other traveller information. The service currently reports no province-wide highway emergency, but that does not mean every section of Highway 11 or Highway 17 is free of construction, incidents or temporary delays.

Travellers beginning in Manitoba should also check Manitoba 511 for Highway 1 conditions between Winnipeg and the Ontario boundary. Manitoba 511 provides road-condition, closure, construction and visibility information.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sunday, September 6

Winnipeg starts the trip warm and humid.

Environment Canada forecasts increasing cloud with a 60 percent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

Northeast winds increase to 30 km/h, with a high of 22°C and humidex of 30.

Road Travel Outlook

Drivers leaving Winnipeg eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway should watch for deteriorating conditions during the afternoon.

Thunderstorms could create short periods of heavy rain and reduced visibility. Fog is also possible overnight.

Monday

Showers begin early in the afternoon with a thunderstorm risk. Rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 millimetres are forecast, with southeast winds around 30 km/h and a high of 23°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday improves substantially in Winnipeg with sunshine and 24°C, although showers return Tuesday night.

Kenora

Sunday

Kenora will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of late-afternoon showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

The high reaches 22°C.

Conditions become more unsettled Sunday evening and overnight, when showers and thunderstorms remain possible.

Highway 17 Outlook

Drivers travelling between the Manitoba border and Kenora should be prepared for wet pavement and rapidly changing visibility later Sunday.

The winding and rock-cut sections of Highway 17 require extra caution during heavy rain, particularly after dark.

Labour Day Monday

Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high 21°C. More persistent rain arrives Monday night.

Tuesday

Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers, high 23°C.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances is south of the direct Winnipeg-Kenora-Thunder Bay Highway 17 corridor but remains an important regional travel point for motorists using Highways 11 and 71.

Sunday

Mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon and a thunderstorm risk.

The high reaches 24°C, with humidex values around 32.

Monday

Rain becomes the dominant weather story, with a high near 21°C.

Tuesday

Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers, but warm at 25°C.

Highway 11/71 Travel Outlook

Sunday morning and early afternoon provide the better travel window. Conditions become increasingly wet Sunday evening through Monday.

Allow extra stopping distance during heavy rain, particularly on rural stretches where water can accumulate in wheel tracks.

Dryden

Sunday

Dryden reaches a warm 25°C.

Cloud breaks into a mix of sun and cloud this morning, but there is a 60 percent chance of late-afternoon showers with a thunderstorm risk.

Sunday night remains unsettled, with a 60 percent shower chance and thunderstorms possible.

Monday

Rain is forecast, with the temperature falling to 20°C.

Rain continues Monday night.

Tuesday

Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 23°C.

Highway 17 Travel Outlook

The Dryden-to-Kenora and Dryden-to-Ignace sections are likely to become increasingly wet later Sunday.

Monday will be a significantly poorer long-distance driving day than Sunday morning, with persistent rain capable of reducing visibility.

Thunder Bay

Sunday

Thunder Bay provides one of the better driving-weather locations along the route today.

Environment Canada forecasts sunshine and a high of 23°C.

A 30 percent chance of showers develops overnight, with a thunderstorm possible.

Labour Day Monday

Monday becomes cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 21°C.

Rain develops Monday night.

Tuesday

Tuesday brings showers and 23°C.

Highway 11/17 Travel Outlook

Sunday daytime travel around Thunder Bay should generally benefit from dry weather.

Conditions become progressively wetter Monday and Tuesday, so travellers continuing east should be prepared for rain as they move toward Nipigon and the Lake Superior north shore.

Geraldton

Geraldton is on the Highway 11 northern route, providing an alternative east-west corridor to the Highway 17 Lake Superior route.

Sunday

Geraldton enjoys a remarkably warm day with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 27°C.

Monday

A sharp cooldown arrives. Expect cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of only 15°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday turns wet with rain and a high of 19°C.

Highway 11 Outlook

Sunday provides the strongest travel conditions of the three days.

Monday becomes cooler with scattered showers, while Tuesday’s rain could make the long, remote Highway 11 stretches more demanding.

Drivers should fuel early and avoid allowing the fuel gauge to become too low on remote portions of the route.

Terrace Bay

Sunday

Terrace Bay will be sunny with a high of 22°C.

The humidex reaches around 25.

Monday

Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers, high 18°C.

Monday night carries a 60 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday

Showers are forecast, with a high of 19°C.

Lake Superior Highway 17 Outlook

Sunday offers excellent travel weather along this section of Highway 17.

Drivers should still respect the north shore highway: there are frequent hills, curves, rock cuts, wildlife crossings and sections with limited passing opportunities.

Rain beginning Monday and continuing Tuesday will make those same stretches more demanding.

Schreiber

Schreiber sits immediately west of Terrace Bay along the same Lake Superior weather corridor, so conditions will be very similar.

Sunday

Expect sunny and mild conditions, with temperatures around the low 20s.

Monday

Cloud increases with a chance of showers and temperatures around the upper teens.

Tuesday

The Lake Superior north shore becomes considerably wetter, with showers expected through the Terrace Bay-Schreiber corridor.

Highway 17 Outlook

The Schreiber area includes some steep grades and curves where heavy rain can make driving more tiring.

Tuesday is currently the day when weather is most likely to have a noticeable effect on travel.

Wawa

Sunday

Wawa gets an excellent travel day.

Morning fog dissipates, followed by sunshine and a high of 24°C.

Tonight remains clear with a low of 10°C.

Labour Day Monday

Monday starts sunny before cloud increases.

There is a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers, with a high of 22°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday turns wet and cooler.

Showers are forecast throughout the day, with a high of only 17°C. Rain continues Tuesday night.

Highway 17 — Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie

Sunday is the best driving day through this spectacular but demanding section of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The route through Lake Superior Provincial Park includes long hills, curves and exposed sections close to Lake Superior.

Tuesday’s rain will make this stretch noticeably less forgiving. Slow down before curves rather than braking sharply during them, and watch carefully for wildlife.

Sault Ste. Marie

Sunday

The Sault enjoys sunshine and a high around 25°C.

Sunday night remains clear with a low near 11°C.

Monday

A mix of sun and cloud, high 22°C.

A 30 percent chance of showers develops Monday night.

Tuesday

Showers are expected, with a high around 21°C.

Highway 17 Outlook

Sunday and much of Monday offer favourable travel conditions between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie.

Conditions deteriorate Tuesday as widespread rain reaches the eastern Lake Superior corridor.

Sudbury

Sunday

Sudbury will be mainly sunny and 24°C.

Sunday night has just a few clouds with a low near 11°C.

Labour Day Monday

Monday may be the warmest day in Sudbury, with mainly sunny skies and a high of 26°C.

Cloud arrives Monday night.

Tuesday

The approaching system finally reaches Northeastern Ontario.

Expect a 60 percent chance of showers and a much cooler high of 18°C, with showers continuing Tuesday night.

Highway 17 Outlook

Drivers approaching Sudbury Sunday or Monday should encounter much better weather than travellers farther west.

By Tuesday, wet-road conditions become a concern here as well.

Route-at-a-Glance

The weather pattern along the roughly 1,500-kilometre Winnipeg-to-Sudbury corridor is almost divided in half on Sunday.

Winnipeg to Dryden: Increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms later Sunday. Watch for locally heavy rain and rapidly reduced visibility.

Fort Frances and Rainy River District: Warm, humid and increasingly unsettled Sunday, becoming wet Monday.

Dryden to Thunder Bay: Thunderstorm risk around Dryden gives way to much better weather approaching Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay to Terrace Bay and Schreiber: Generally excellent Sunday driving weather with sunshine and temperatures in the low 20s.

Schreiber to Wawa: Sunny and mild Sunday. Wet weather becomes more likely Monday night and Tuesday.

Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie: Excellent Sunday, mostly favourable Monday, then wet Tuesday.

Sault Ste. Marie to Sudbury: The driest part of the corridor through Monday. Showers spread into the area Tuesday.

Best and Worst Travel Windows

For motorists able to choose their departure times, Sunday morning through early afternoon is generally the best window, particularly east of Dryden.

The western part of the route becomes increasingly vulnerable to showers and thunderstorms later Sunday.

Labour Day Monday is likely to be the wetter travel day from Kenora through Dryden, while Thunder Bay through Wawa remains somewhat better before rain arrives.

Tuesday is the most broadly unsettled day along Northern Ontario’s Highway 11 and Highway 17 corridors, with showers or rain forecast from Kenora and Dryden through Thunder Bay, Geraldton, Terrace Bay, Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie, eventually extending toward Sudbury.

Traveller Safety Checklist

Northern Ontario highway driving is different from travelling through heavily populated southern corridors. Long distances, changing weather, wildlife, hills and limited cellular coverage can turn a routine delay into a larger problem.

Before setting out, fill the fuel tank, check windshield washer fluid and tire pressure, carry water and a basic emergency kit, and make sure your phone is charged.

Most importantly, check 511.on.ca before departure and periodically during your trip. Ontario 511 provides live information on highway incidents, closures, construction and cameras, and those conditions can change after this report is published.

Travellers on the Manitoba portion should use Manitoba 511 until reaching Ontario.

Weather Trivia

The Trans-Canada Highway follows very different climate zones on the Winnipeg-to-Sudbury journey.

A traveller can leave humid prairie air around Winnipeg, cross the Canadian Shield around Kenora and Dryden, encounter the moderating influence of Lake Superior from Thunder Bay through Wawa, and finally enter the inland climate of Northeastern Ontario around Sudbury.

That geography is why it is entirely possible for thunderstorms to affect Kenora while Terrace Bay, Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie enjoy sunshine on the same afternoon.

Weather Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts available Sunday morning, September 6, 2026.

Highway Source: Ontario 511 and Manitoba 511. Highway information changes continuously and should always be checked immediately before travel.

Overview

Traveller’s weather report for Winnipeg to Sudbury September 6-8, 2026, including Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay, Geraldton, Terrace Bay, Schreiber, Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie. Thunderstorms affect western sections Sunday before widespread Northern Ontario rain Tuesday. Check 511.on.ca before travelling.