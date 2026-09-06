Far North Ontario weather for September 6-8, 2026: Thunderstorms, rain and strong northeast winds affect Neskantaga, Ogoki, Big Trout Lake, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck Sunday before a quieter Labour Day Monday and renewed rain Tuesday

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Sunday, September 6, 2026 – A strong weather transition is underway across Ontario’s Far North, bringing rain, thunderstorms and strengthening northeast winds to several remote fly-in communities Sunday before somewhat quieter and cooler conditions arrive for Labour Day Monday.

The weather varies sharply from south to north. Neskantaga and Marten Falls/Ogoki remain unusually warm Sunday, with temperatures reaching the mid-20s before showers and thunderstorms move in. Summer Beaver reaches 20°C with showers and a thunderstorm risk, while KI/Big Trout Lake is already much cooler and wet.

Near Hudson Bay, Fort Severn and Peawanuck have moved firmly into early-autumn weather, with Sunday highs of only 12°C and 11°C respectively.

Tuesday then brings another widespread round of rain, making it potentially the most weather-sensitive aviation day of the three-day period.

Today’s Weather Overview

Neskantaga First Nation

Environment Canada’s Fort Hope–Lansdowne House–Ogoki forecast area provides the closest regional guidance for Neskantaga.

Sunday, September 6

Sunday begins with a mix of sun and cloud before becoming cloudy this afternoon.

Fog patches dissipate this morning, and temperatures climb to an unusually warm 26°C, with a humidex near 31.

Conditions deteriorate tonight. Showers develop with a risk of thunderstorms, while northeast winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. The overnight low falls to 9°C.

Labour Day Monday, September 7

Monday is dramatically cooler.

Expect cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Northeast winds remain near 20 km/h.

The high reaches only 16°C.

Monday night remains cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and a low of 9°C.

Tuesday, September 8

Tuesday turns wet again.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain, with a high near 17°C.

Tuesday night remains cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain and a low of 12°C.

Marten Falls / Ogoki Post

At 7:00 a.m. EDT Sunday, Ogoki Post Airport was reporting cloudy skies and 15.3°C.

Humidity was 81 percent, pressure was 101.8 kPa, winds were light from the south-southwest at 4 km/h and visibility was 16 kilometres.

Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud becomes cloudy during the afternoon.

The high reaches a very warm 26°C, with a humidex of 31.

Tonight, showers develop along with a risk of thunderstorms. Northeast winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, and the temperature falls to 9°C.

Monday

Labour Day will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of early-morning showers.

Northeast winds continue near 20 km/h, with a much cooler high of 16°C.

Monday night has a 40 percent chance of rain and a low near 9°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday brings rain and a high of 17°C.

The rain risk continues Tuesday night, with a low of 12°C.

KI / Big Trout Lake — Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

Big Trout Lake has already moved into the cooler air mass.

At 5:22 a.m. CDT Sunday, Big Trout Lake Airport was reporting light rain and 13.4°C.

Humidity was 96 percent, pressure was 101.9 kPa, and north-northeast winds were blowing at 17 km/h with gusts to 32 km/h. Visibility remained 16 kilometres.

Sunday

Sunday is cloudy with showers beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon, followed by a 40 percent chance of additional showers.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon.

Northeast winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, with a high of only 15°C.

Tonight becomes partly cloudy, with a low of 5°C.

Labour Day Monday

Monday improves considerably.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud, with east winds increasing to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h near noon.

The high reaches 16°C.

Monday night turns cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and a low of 10°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday brings rain throughout the day, with a high of 17°C.

Rain continues Tuesday night as temperatures fall to 9°C.

Summer Beaver / Nibinamik First Nation

At 7:00 a.m. EDT Sunday, the nearby Lansdowne House Airport observing station was reporting cloudy skies and 13.4°C.

Humidity was 98 percent, winds were west-southwest at 8 km/h and visibility was 16 kilometres.

Sunday

Cloudy skies continue, with showers beginning late this morning.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Northeast winds increase to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, and the high reaches 20°C.

Tonight, showers end early before a 30 percent chance of additional showers. The low is 9°C.

Labour Day Monday

Monday stays cloudy and breezy.

East winds reach 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, with a noticeably cooler high of 15°C.

Rain develops Monday night, with a low of 12°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday stays cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain, but temperatures rebound to 21°C.

Tuesday night remains unsettled with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 11°C.

Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

The summer-like warmth has ended along Ontario’s Hudson Bay coast.

At 7:31 a.m. EDT Sunday, Fort Severn Airport was reporting cloudy skies and 9.5°C.

Humidity was 84 percent, pressure was 102.3 kPa, north winds were 15 km/h and visibility was 16 kilometres.

Sunday

Sunday remains mainly cloudy.

North winds strengthen to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, while the temperature reaches only 12°C.

Tonight becomes partly cloudy, with fog patches developing after midnight. The low drops to just 3°C.

Labour Day Monday

Monday brings a mix of sun and cloud after overnight fog dissipates.

The high reaches 14°C.

Cloud increases Monday night, with a low of 7°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday turns wet and raw again.

Expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of rain and a high of only 11°C.

The 60 percent rain chance continues Tuesday night, with a low of 9°C.

Peawanuck / Weenusk First Nation

Peawanuck starts Sunday with wet and windy conditions.

At 6:32 a.m. CDT, Peawanuck Airport was reporting light rain and 10.4°C.

Humidity was 97 percent, pressure was 102.0 kPa, and north winds were 11 km/h with gusts reaching 30 km/h. Visibility had fallen to 8 kilometres.

Sunday

Showers continue before ending early this afternoon.

North winds strengthen to 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h, making it feel distinctly colder near Hudson Bay.

The high reaches only 11°C.

Tonight remains mainly cloudy with fog developing after midnight. Winds ease and the low falls to 3°C.

Labour Day Monday

Monday remains mainly cloudy after morning fog dissipates.

The high reaches 14°C.

Monday night becomes increasingly cloudy, with another low near 3°C.

Tuesday

Tuesday turns cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain.

The high reaches 12°C, with the rain risk continuing Tuesday night and temperatures holding near 10°C.

Aviation and Fly-In Travel Outlook

Sunday — Most Complicated from Big Trout Lake Eastward

Sunday is already producing several aviation concerns.

At Big Trout Lake, light rain, very high humidity and northeast winds gusting above 30 km/h were being reported early this morning. Thunderstorms are possible through early afternoon.

Summer Beaver also faces showers, thunderstorms and northeast gusts to 40 km/h.

Around Neskantaga and Ogoki, daytime conditions start comparatively favourable, but showers and thunderstorms move in tonight as winds turn northeast and strengthen.

Peawanuck has reduced visibility in rain this morning, combined with north winds expected to gust as high as 50 km/h.

Labour Day Monday — Best General Flying Window

Monday provides the strongest overall travel window of these three days.

Conditions improve around Big Trout Lake, while Fort Severn sees a mix of sun and cloud. Neskantaga and Ogoki remain cloudy, but the shower risk is concentrated early in the morning.

Wind will still matter. Big Trout Lake and Summer Beaver could see easterly gusts reaching 40 km/h.

Passengers should confirm actual flight status directly with their airline or airport, particularly for morning departures where fog may linger.

Tuesday — Rain Returns

Tuesday has the potential to become the most broadly wet travel day.

Rain is forecast around Neskantaga/Ogoki and Big Trout Lake, while Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck carry significant rain probabilities.

Lower ceilings and reduced visibility can accompany persistent rain, so travellers should allow flexibility in Tuesday schedules.

Regional Three-Day Trend

The story across the Far North is the collision of lingering summer warmth with a much cooler northern air mass.

Around Ogoki, Sunday reaches 26°C before Monday falls to 16°C — a ten-degree drop in daytime temperature.

At Big Trout Lake, Sunday reaches only 15°C, with Monday at 16°C and Tuesday at 17°C.

Farther north, Fort Severn and Peawanuck remain firmly in early-fall conditions, with highs generally between 11°C and 14°C through Tuesday.

The other key theme is precipitation: Sunday is unsettled, Monday brings a relative break, and rain spreads back across much of the Far North Tuesday.

Wardrobe Recommendations

This is a weekend to dress in layers.

Neskantaga and Ogoki residents can still use lighter clothing Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the mid-20s, but a waterproof jacket will be needed as rain and thunderstorms arrive.

Across Big Trout Lake, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck, fall clothing is appropriate now. A fleece or sweater, waterproof outer layer and wind-resistant jacket will be useful.

At Fort Severn and Peawanuck, overnight lows near 3°C Sunday night mean a warmer jacket will be important for anyone outdoors early Monday morning.

For fly-in travellers, keep a warm layer and rain shell in carry-on baggage in case weather causes a longer-than-expected wait around an airstrip.

Weather Trivia

Early September can produce enormous temperature differences across Ontario’s Far North.

On Sunday, Ogoki is forecast to reach 26°C, while Peawanuck reaches only 11°C — a 15-degree difference between two Northern Ontario communities on the same day.

Hudson Bay plays a major role in that contrast. Communities close to the coast can cool rapidly when northerly winds draw colder air inland, while communities farther south can remain in warm air for several additional hours.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts and observations issued or updated early Sunday, September 6, 2026. Forecast conditions can change quickly, particularly around thunderstorms and aviation-sensitive low cloud.

Overview

Far North Ontario weather for September 6-8, 2026: Thunderstorms, rain and strong northeast winds affect Neskantaga, Ogoki, Big Trout Lake, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck Sunday before a quieter Labour Day Monday and renewed rain Tuesday.