$50,000 Reward Offered as OPP Continue Investigation Into 1995 Death of Evaleen Cameron

WABASEEMOONG FIRST NATION — REGIONAL CRIME NEWS — More than three decades after 19-year-old Evaline “Evaleen” Cameron was found dead in Wabaseemoong First Nation, Ontario Provincial Police are renewing their appeal for information and offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for her death.

Cameron was reported missing on Oct. 19, 1995, after she failed to return home. She was found dead later that afternoon near the bush line off Helipad Road.

The case remains under investigation by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Police Seek New Information More Than 30 Years Later

Police say Cameron was last seen alive at a residence at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 17, 1995.

Two days later, on Oct. 19, the OPP received a missing-person report after she did not return home.

At approximately 3 p.m. that same day, Cameron was located deceased outside near the bush line off Helipad Road in Wabaseemoong First Nation.

Police continue to describe the death as suspicious and say the investigation remains active.

Ontario Offers $50,000 Reward

The Ontario government is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with Cameron’s death.

Detective Inspector Ryan Gordon of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch said investigators believe information may still exist that could move the case forward.

“Even after all this time, one piece of information can make a significant difference in helping us provide long-overdue answers to her family, who have lived with this loss for decades.”

Police hope the reward will encourage anyone who has information — including people who may have been reluctant to speak in the past — to contact investigators.

Evaleen Cameron Included in OPP MUMIP Report

Cameron is one of the Indigenous people whose unresolved cases are included in the OPP’s Missing and Unsolved Murdered Indigenous People report.

The report brings together cases that remain under investigation and is intended to encourage renewed public attention and information from people who may know something relevant.

Cameron’s death is part of the broader national issue involving missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, men, boys and gender-diverse people.

For families, unresolved cases can mean decades without clear answers about what happened or who may have been responsible.

Investigation Remains Active

The investigation is being led by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are also involved.

The OPP says Forensic Identification Services and the Emergency Response Team have provided assistance during the investigation.

Cold-case investigations can change when new witnesses come forward, relationships shift, old evidence is re-examined or new investigative techniques become available.

Police stress that information that may appear insignificant on its own can become important when combined with evidence already collected.

No Charges Have Been Announced

Police have not announced any charges in connection with Cameron’s death.

Because no accused person or specific Criminal Code offence has been identified, it would be premature to assign a particular homicide charge or sentencing range.

Canadian homicide offences can include murder, manslaughter and other offences causing death, but the applicable Criminal Code section depends on evidence concerning intent, circumstances and the actions alleged.

If charges are laid, NetNewsLedger will provide details about the relevant Criminal Code provisions and the sentencing options available to the court.

Any person eventually accused of an offence in connection with the case would be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

What to Do if You Have Information

Anyone with information about Evaleen Cameron’s death is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at:

1-888-310-1122

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at:

1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

Information can also be submitted through Ontario Crime Stoppers.

People with possible evidence should not confront anyone they suspect or attempt to investigate the case themselves.

If someone has photographs, letters, messages, recordings or other material that may be relevant, it should be preserved in its original form and provided directly to investigators.

A Family Still Waiting for Answers

Cameron was 19 years old when she died.

More than 30 years later, police are still trying to determine who was responsible and what happened in the hours between the last confirmed sighting and the discovery of her body.

For her family and Wabaseemoong First Nation, the renewed reward is another effort to find information that may finally provide answers.

The passage of time does not close an unresolved investigation.

For police, one credible witness, one remembered conversation or one previously undisclosed detail could still make a difference.