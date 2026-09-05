Labour Day 2026 hours for Thunder Bay, Kenora and Dryden, including confirmed Walmart, LCBO, Beer Store, mall, transit and municipal closures

THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Labour Day falls on Monday, September 7, 2026, and it will bring widespread retail and public-service closures across Northwestern Ontario.

Most businesses will follow their usual Saturday and Sunday schedules on September 5 and 6. Monday is the day to plan around. Ontario lists Labour Day as a retail business holiday, which means most retail stores must close unless they qualify for an exemption.

Gas stations, convenience stores, pharmacies, restaurants, hotels and small food stores may open on Monday. Hours can vary by location, and departments inside an open store — especially pharmacies — may keep shorter hours.

Labour Day Monday at a glance

Community Confirmed open or operating Monday Confirmed closed Monday Thunder Bay Beer Store on Fort William Road, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Canada Games Complex, noon to 5 p.m., with no swimming; Thunder Bay Transit on its holiday schedule Intercity Shopping Centre; Walmart stores on Memorial Avenue, Dawson Road and Arthur Street West; Metro; LCBO stores; Beer Stores on Red River Road and Edward Street North Kenora Walmart, 24 Miikana Way, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Lake of the Woods Discovery Centre, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. LCBO; Beer Store; most City of Kenora facilities, including City Hall, libraries, The Muse, arenas, sports centre, Transfer Station and Recycle Depot Dryden Some exempt businesses may operate; customers should confirm directly before travelling Walmart, 620 Government Street; LCBO; Beer Store

Important: The list is not exhaustive. Holiday schedules can change, and independently operated stores set their own hours where the law permits.

What is open and closed in Thunder Bay?

All three Thunder Bay Walmart locations list Monday, September 7 as closed: 777 Memorial Avenue, 1020 Dawson Road and 1101 Arthur Street West. Metro’s Thunder Bay store page also lists the store as closed Monday.

Home Depot will be closed Monday, as will Wanson Lumber and Windsor Plywood so for the DIYers, get your supplies early.

Intercity Shopping Centre has announced that the mall will be closed on Labour Day. The centre lists regular weekend shopping hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, although individual tenants may differ.

LCBO stores will be closed. Beer Store hours are location-specific: the Fort William Road store lists Labour Day hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the Red River Road and Edward Street North locations list the holiday as closed.

Thunder Bay Transit will operate on its holiday service schedule Monday. Riders should check their route before leaving because not every route has Sunday or holiday service. Transit Administration will be closed.

The Canada Games Complex will open from noon to 5 p.m. However, its pool, hot tub, saunas and track will be closed as a maintenance shutdown begins September 7. The City says there will be no swimming at the complex on Labour Day.

What is open and closed in Kenora?

Kenora’s Walmart at 24 Miikana Way is a notable regional exception. Its official store page lists Labour Day hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers should check separately with the pharmacy and other in-store services.

The Lake of the Woods Discovery Centre at 931 Lakeview Drive will also be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The City of Kenora says City Hall, Provincial Offences Services, the Operations Building, Kenora Public Libraries, The Muse, the Moncrief Construction Sports Centre, the Bowman Electric Keewatin Memorial Arena, the Transfer Station and the Recycle Depot will be closed.

The Wave microtransit service will not operate Monday. There will also be no Coney Island garbage or recycling collection. That pickup moves to Tuesday, September 8, which the City says will be the final collection day of the season.

The Kenora Beer Store and LCBO will be closed Monday.

What is open and closed in Dryden?

Dryden Walmart’s official page lists the 620 Government Street store as closed Monday. The Dryden Beer Store and LCBO at 99 King Street North are also listed as closed.

Some restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores and pharmacies may be open, but no single schedule applies to every location. Call the business or check its current store page before making a special trip.

A grocery-store caution

Safeway’s official store pages currently display Monday “holiday hours” of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. for its Arthur Street and Dawson Road stores in Thunder Bay, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Kenora and Dryden. Those pages do not name Labour Day or September 7 beside the hours. NetNewsLedger is therefore treating those listings as provisional, not confirmed Labour Day openings.

Customers should call their local Safeway before travelling. This is especially important in Northwestern Ontario, where an unnecessary drive can mean a long distance.

Banks, mail and government services

Bank branches should be treated as closed Monday. Online banking and ATMs will remain available, but transactions may not be processed until the next business day.

Canada Post lists Labour Day as a national holiday. There will be no regular mail collection or delivery Monday. Postal outlets operated inside private businesses may follow the hours of the host store.

Shopping advice for the long weekend

Residents who need groceries, prescriptions, building supplies or other essentials should shop on Saturday or Sunday where possible. Anyone depending on a pharmacy should confirm both the store hours and the dispensary hours because they may be different.

Businesses can change holiday schedules with little notice. This guide was checked against official public listings on Saturday, September 5, 2026. Readers should verify hours immediately before leaving home.

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