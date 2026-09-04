Labour Day Weekend 2026: Northwestern Ontario Forecast — Saturday Heat, Sunday Showers and a Cooler Monday

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – WEATHER – Friday, September 4, 2026 – Northwestern Ontario is heading into a Labour Day long weekend that will start damp and cloudy, turn decidedly summer-like Saturday, and become increasingly unsettled Sunday before cooler air spreads across the region for Labour Day Monday.

Friday carries a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers across most communities, with morning showers lingering around Sioux Lookout. Saturday becomes the standout outdoor day as temperatures climb into the 25°C to 26°C range, with humidex values reaching the low 30s in western communities.

Sunday remains very warm but brings a 60 percent chance of showers from Kenora and Fort Frances through Dryden, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout. The biggest change arrives Monday, when Dryden and Ignace fall to only 16°C, Sioux Lookout to 17°C and Armstrong to about 15°C.

Labour Day Long Weekend Weather Overview

Kenora

Friday, September 4: Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high reaches 22°C, feeling closer to 29 with the humidex. Tonight remains mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of evening showers. Fog patches develop and the low falls to 16°C.

Saturday, September 5: Mainly cloudy early, with fog dissipating during the morning and skies clearing late in the afternoon. The high jumps to 26°C, with a humidex of 33. Saturday night turns clear with a low near 15°C.

Sunday, September 6: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers. Despite the shower risk, temperatures climb to a very warm 27°C. Sunday night remains cloudy with a 40 percent shower chance and a low of 16°C.

Labour Day Monday, September 7: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and noticeably cooler at 21°C. Monday night remains cloudy with another 40 percent shower chance and a low of 16°C.

Fort Frances

Friday: Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high reaches 23°C, with a humidex of 31. Tonight stays cloudy with a 30 percent chance of evening showers, developing fog and a low of 16°C.

Saturday: Cloudy skies transition to a mix of sun and cloud during the morning. Fog dissipates and temperatures climb to 26°C, with a humidex of 32. Saturday night clears with a low near 12°C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers and another warm high of 26°C. Sunday night remains cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a mild low of 18°C.

Labour Day Monday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 21°C. Monday night remains unsettled with another 40 percent shower chance and a low of 16°C.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Friday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, reaching 21°C with a humidex of 28. Tonight stays cloudy with a 30 percent evening shower chance. Fog develops and the temperature holds near 16°C.

Saturday: A much better outdoor day. Expect a mix of sun and cloud, with morning fog dissipating and the high reaching 26°C. The humidex approaches 31. Saturday night clears with a low near 13°C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high reaches 25°C. Sunday night becomes cloudy with a 40 percent shower chance and a low of 14°C.

Labour Day Monday: A much cooler day. Expect cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of just 16°C. Monday night remains cloudy with a 40 percent shower chance and a low near 15°C.

Ignace

Ignace follows essentially the same weekend pattern as Dryden.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, high 21°C, humidex 28. Tonight remains cloudy with a 30 percent evening shower chance, fog patches and a low of 15°C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud after morning fog clears, reaching 26°C with a humidex near 31. Saturday night clears and falls to around 13°C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 25°C. Sunday night remains cloudy with a 40 percent shower chance and a low of 14°C.

Labour Day Monday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a much cooler high of 16°C.

Red Lake

Friday: Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, high 22°C and humidex 29. Tonight becomes partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of evening showers. Fog develops with a low of 15°C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud once morning fog dissipates. The high reaches 26°C, feeling closer to 31. Saturday night will be clear with a low near 13°C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers. It remains warm at 23°C. Sunday night turns cloudy with a low of 13°C.

Labour Day Monday: Cloudy and cooler, with a high of 18°C. Monday night remains cloudy with a relatively mild low near 15°C.

Sioux Lookout

Friday: A few showers end near noon, followed by cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of additional showers. The high reaches 21°C, with a humidex of 27. Tonight remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of evening showers and developing fog. Low 15°C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud after morning fog dissipates. The temperature climbs to 25°C, with a humidex of 30. Saturday night will be clear with a low near 12°C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers and a warm high of 26°C. Sunday night becomes cloudy with a low of 13°C.

Labour Day Monday: Cloudy and sharply cooler, with a high of just 17°C. Monday night remains cloudy near 13°C.

Armstrong

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. Morning fog dissipates and temperatures climb to 22°C, with a humidex near 26. Tonight becomes partly cloudy with a low of 13°C.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy but warm, reaching 25°C with a humidex of 30. Saturday night clears with a low near 8°C in the broader Lake Nipigon-Wabakimi forecast area.

Sunday: Showers are forecast, with temperatures reaching 24°C before cooler air arrives. Sunday night has a 60 percent chance of lingering showers and falls to around 10°C.

Labour Day Monday: Cloudy and distinctly cooler, with a high of only 15°C. Monday night remains cloudy with a low near 11°C.

Pickle Lake

Friday: Pickle Lake carries a 40 percent chance of showers with a high near 24°C. Friday night also carries a shower chance with a low of about 14°C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud and very warm, with a high near 26°C. Saturday night becomes cloudy with a low of 13°C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 24°C. Sunday night turns cooler, with cloudy skies and a low near 8°C.

Labour Day Monday: Cloudy and considerably cooler, with a high of only 14°C. Monday night remains cloudy near 10°C.

Long Weekend Regional Trend

Friday is the grey and occasionally damp start to the weekend. Shower chances are generally 30 to 40 percent, with the most persistent morning showers around Sioux Lookout. Fog may also become an issue Friday night and again early Saturday around Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Ignace, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout.

Saturday is the strongest candidate for outdoor plans. Highs reach roughly 25°C to 26°C across virtually the entire region, and humidex values rise as high as 33 around Kenora. UV levels also reach the high category in many communities.

Sunday remains remarkably warm, especially around Kenora at 27°C, Fort Frances and Sioux Lookout at 26°C, and Dryden and Ignace at 25°C. However, the trade-off is a widespread 60 percent chance of showers. Armstrong is forecast to get showers rather than just a probability of precipitation.

Labour Day Monday brings the most noticeable temperature change. Kenora and Fort Frances hold near 21°C, but the cooler air reaches farther north and east: Red Lake 18°C, Sioux Lookout 17°C, Dryden and Ignace 16°C, Armstrong 15°C and Pickle Lake about 14°C.

Highway, Camping and Boating Outlook

Friday’s showers and periods of fog could reduce visibility along sections of Highways 17, 71, 72, 105 and 599, particularly early in the day and again after sunset.

Saturday is the better choice for camping, fishing and boating across much of the region. Morning fog may still affect some lakes, but conditions improve quickly and temperatures rise into the mid-20s.

Sunday deserves more caution for boaters. With widespread showers expected and the possibility of rapidly changing conditions, anyone heading onto Lake of the Woods, Rainy Lake, Lac Seul, Wabigoon Lake or other exposed waters should check the latest forecast and radar before departure.

Labour Day Monday will feel considerably more autumn-like in the central and northern sections. Campers should be prepared for cool daytime temperatures, cloud and lingering shower chances.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Pack for both summer and early fall this Labour Day weekend.

Friday calls for a light waterproof shell, while Saturday will favour lighter summer clothing, sunglasses and sunscreen. The humidex reaches the low 30s in several communities.

Sunday remains warm enough for light clothing, but a rain jacket should stay close at hand.

Monday requires warmer layers, especially from Dryden northward. A fleece, hoodie or light jacket will feel much more comfortable where afternoon temperatures struggle through the mid-teens.

Weather Trivia

The Labour Day weekend heat is well above normal across much of Northwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada lists normal early-September highs of about 18°C in Kenora and Dryden, 17°C around Red Lake and 18°C at Sioux Lookout. Saturday temperatures of 25°C to 26°C will therefore run roughly seven to nine degrees above normal in several communities.

The rapid Sunday-to-Monday drop is also typical of early autumn in Northwestern Ontario. Strong weather systems can still pull summer warmth northward ahead of a front, then replace it with much cooler air in less than 24 hours.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada Northern Ontario public forecast and extended forecast issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT Friday, September 4, 2026. Pickle Lake forecast information is from Environment Canada’s community forecast. Forecast details may change as the Sunday system approaches.

Summary

Northwestern Ontario Labour Day weekend weather for September 4-7, 2026: Friday showers give way to summer-like heat Saturday, widespread Sunday showers and a much cooler Labour Day Monday across Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Armstrong and Pickle Lake.