Mining News Roundup: Western Wabigoon Gold, Anglo-Teck Merger Watch and Global Deal Activity

THUNDER BAY — MINING NEWS — Drilling in Northwestern Ontario, a proposed Canadian mine financing and major international deal activity are shaping the mining news for Friday, September 4, 2026.

For Northern Ontario, the strongest local development is a first round of drill results from the Western Wabigoon project. Nationally, the proposed Anglo American-Teck merger has moved closer to a defined closing process, but it is not yet complete. Internationally, companies are pursuing strategic iron ore and metallurgical coal assets while new gold and rare earth drill results attract attention.

Regional: High-Grade Gold Reported at Western Wabigoon

Kenorland Minerals says its maiden diamond drilling program at the Western Wabigoon project in Northwestern Ontario intersected gold mineralisation in eight of nine holes.

The 4,089-metre program tested about 1.9 kilometres of the W2 target. Hole 26DFDD003 returned 1.05 metres grading 204.34 grams of gold per tonne, including 0.50 metres at 428.5 g/t gold. Other holes returned broader, lower-grade intervals, including 37.75 metres at 0.30 g/t gold and 23.90 metres at 0.25 g/t gold.

These are core lengths, and the company says true widths have not been determined. A narrow, very high-grade interval can be important for follow-up work, but it does not by itself establish the size, continuity or economic value of a deposit.

Kenorland and Centerra Gold are now combining the drill, structural and surface-sampling data to plan follow-up work. Centerra can earn up to a 70 per cent interest by funding staged exploration and delivering a preliminary economic assessment. Kenorland would retain a carried interest through a pre-feasibility study and a two per cent net smelter return royalty.

Regional: Copper Lake Seeks Up to C$5 Million for Marshall Lake

Copper Lake Resources has announced a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 33,333,333 units at C$0.15 each, for gross proceeds of up to C$5 million.

Each unit would include one common share and one warrant. Each warrant would allow the holder to buy another share at C$0.20 for 24 months. The company says it plans to use the net proceeds for exploration at the Marshall Lake copper-zinc-silver-gold project and for general working capital.

Marshall Lake is about 120 kilometres north of Geraldton. The company says the project is in the traditional territories of Aroland First Nation and Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek. The financing is expected to close on or about September 29, subject to TSX Venture Exchange and other required approvals. It has been proposed, not completed.

Canada: Anglo-Teck Merger Nears Its Expected Closing Window

Teck Resources and Anglo American have set more of the closing mechanics for their proposed merger of equals, which would create Anglo Teck, a major copper-focused miner headquartered in Vancouver.

Teck said this week that once the remaining conditions are met or waived, the companies expect an 11-trading-day period before the merger becomes effective. The companies also agreed that Anglo American’s approximately US$4.5-billion special dividend would be paid within 45 days after the effective date.

The merger is still pending. Anglo American said in July that Chinese anti-trust approval was the final outstanding regulatory milestone and that it continued to target completion between September 2026 and March 2027.

Canada: Reported Vale Base Metals IPO Pause Has Ontario Relevance

Vale has shelved a possible initial public offering of Vale Base Metals amid political concern in Brazil about control of strategic mineral assets. The news agency, citing a report by The Globe and Mail, said the plan is on hold indefinitely but could be revived.

Vale did not confirm the reported decision. The company told Reuters that it does not comment on market rumours and said its focus is on productivity, competitiveness, portfolio optimization and growth.

The development matters in Canada because Vale Base Metals has its global operations centre in Toronto and a large integrated nickel, copper and processing complex in Sudbury, along with operations in Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador.

International: China Baowu Reportedly Eyes BHP Iron Ore Stake

The China Baowu Steel Group is considering seeking a 15 to 25 per cent interest in BHP’s Jimblebar iron ore mine in Western Australia.

BHP owns 85 per cent of Jimblebar. The mine produced about 62.5 million tonnes of iron ore for BHP in its 2026 financial year, or roughly one-quarter of the company’s iron ore output.

No decision has been made, Baowu did not comment to Reuters, and there is no certainty a transaction will result. BHP said it regularly examines options that could create long-term value and remains committed to its Western Australian iron ore business.

International: Stanmore Agrees to Conditional US$105-Million Coal Acquisition

Stanmore Resources has agreed to acquire the Moranbah South metallurgical coal tenements in Queensland from Exxaro Resources for US$105 million.

The tenements contain a reported 724 million tonnes of measured and indicated coal resources in the Goonyella Middle Seam and are next to Stanmore’s Eagle Downs and Isaac Plains properties. Stanmore says full ownership would also remove up to US$60 million in deferred and contingent payments connected to access for the Isaac Downs Extension.

The deal is conditional. Exxaro must first complete the purchase of Anglo American’s 50 per cent interest in Moranbah South. Regulatory and ministerial approvals are also required. Stanmore expects completion before the end of the fourth quarter of 2026.

International Drilling: Gold and Rare Earth Results Stand Out

At the Boundiali gold project in Côte d’Ivoire, Aurum Resources reported results from 22 diamond drill holes totalling 5,774.15 metres at the BST1 deposit. Highlights included 5.63 metres at 31.79 g/t gold from 32 metres, including 2.63 metres at 67.60 g/t gold. Another hole returned 3.07 metres at 17.20 g/t gold from 201.93 metres, including 0.50 metres at 104.13 g/t gold. Aurum says the work is part of a 100,000-metre 2026 Boundiali drill program ahead of a planned resource update.

In Brazil, Power Minerals reported 88 metres at 6.33 per cent total rare earth oxides from surface in hole MFSR-054 at the Morro do Ferro project. That interval included 50 metres at 9.0 per cent total rare earth oxides and 20 metres at 12.05 per cent. The company said the reported lengths are downhole widths and may not represent true thickness. Results from the final 86.55 metres of the hole were still pending.

Market Check: Platinum Strength Lifts African Rainbow Minerals

African Rainbow Minerals reported annual headline earnings of 3.201 billion rand, up 19 per cent. Its platinum-group-metals operations moved from a loss to a profit after metal prices rose by more than 50 per cent year over year. However, earnings from iron ore and manganese fell, while the coal division posted a loss.

What It Means for Northwestern Ontario

Friday’s news shows that capital and strategic attention are still flowing toward copper, nickel, gold, rare earths, iron ore and metallurgical coal. For Northwestern Ontario, the direct questions are whether early-stage discoveries can show continuity, whether explorers can finance the next drill programs and how projects will work with First Nations and nearby communities.

The Western Wabigoon results are an encouraging first test, but follow-up drilling will be needed. Copper Lake’s financing could support more work at Marshall Lake, but the placement still has to close. The larger international transactions also show why governments and companies are paying close attention to ownership of mineral assets and future supply.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice. Exploration results do not establish a mineral reserve or demonstrate that a mine will be built.