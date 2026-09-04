Labour Day Weekend 2026: Far North Ontario Fly-In Forecast — Summer Heat Saturday, Sharp Cooldown Sunday

FAR NORTH ONTARIO – WEATHER – Friday, September 4, 2026 – The Labour Day long weekend will feature a dramatic change in weather across Ontario’s remote Far North communities, beginning with warm and generally favourable conditions Friday and Saturday before a strong push of cooler air arrives Sunday.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend, with temperatures reaching the mid-20s across much of the region. Fort Severn could reach 25°C despite its Hudson Bay location, while Neskantaga and the Ogoki area are also forecast near 25°C.

The change arrives quickly. By Sunday, Big Trout Lake falls to only 10°C, Fort Severn and Peawanuck reach about 12°C, and showers become widespread. Labour Day Monday improves, with sunshine returning to several northern communities, but temperatures remain much cooler than Saturday.

Labour Day Long Weekend Weather Overview

Neskantaga First Nation

Environment Canada’s Fort Hope–Lansdowne House–Ogoki forecast area provides the closest regional forecast guidance for Neskantaga.

Friday, September 4

Friday brings a mix of sun and cloud with morning fog patches dissipating.

The high reaches 24°C, with a humidex near 26 and a moderate UV index of 5.

Friday night becomes partly cloudy with fog patches developing overnight and a low of 11°C.

Saturday, September 5

Saturday will be another warm day with a mix of sun and cloud.

Morning fog dissipates and the high reaches 25°C, with a humidex around 27.

Saturday night turns increasingly cloudy with a low near 13°C.

Sunday, September 6

Sunday marks the major weather transition.

Showers are expected, while the high drops sharply to about 19°C.

Sunday night remains cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of only 7°C.

Labour Day Monday, September 7

Monday improves as skies clear, but temperatures remain distinctly more autumn-like.

The high reaches just 16°C.

Monday night becomes cloudy with a low near 8°C.

Marten Falls / Ogoki Post

Ogoki is included directly in Environment Canada’s Fort Hope–Lansdowne House–Ogoki forecast region.

Friday

Expect a mix of sun and cloud after morning fog dissipates.

The high climbs to 24°C, with a humidex of 26.

Friday night is partly cloudy with fog developing overnight and a low of 11°C.

Saturday

Saturday remains warm with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 25°C.

Fog patches are possible early before dissipating during the morning.

Saturday night becomes increasingly cloudy with a low near 13°C.

Sunday

Sunday turns wet and considerably cooler.

Showers are forecast, with a high of 19°C.

Sunday night carries a 40 percent chance of lingering showers as temperatures fall to 7°C.

Labour Day Monday

Monday will clear, with a much cooler high near 16°C.

Cloud returns Monday night with a low near 8°C.

KI / Big Trout Lake — Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

Big Trout Lake sees one of the most dramatic temperature swings of the weekend.

Friday

Friday starts sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud during the afternoon.

Morning fog patches dissipate, and the high reaches 22°C, with a humidex of 25.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 13°C.

Saturday

Saturday becomes much warmer.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud, with southwest winds developing near 20 km/h late in the morning.

The high reaches 25°C, feeling closer to 29 with the humidex.

Showers develop Saturday night, with the temperature falling to about 9°C.

Sunday

Sunday brings a dramatic cooldown.

Environment Canada is forecasting cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of only 10°C.

Sunday night clears as temperatures fall to approximately 5°C.

That represents a drop of roughly 15 degrees in daytime temperature from Saturday to Sunday.

Labour Day Monday

Monday rebounds slightly under sunny skies, but remains cool with a high of 15°C.

Monday night turns cloudy with a low near 9°C.

Summer Beaver

Summer Beaver remains warm through Sunday before a much colder Labour Day Monday.

Friday

Friday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Morning fog dissipates and the high reaches 23°C, with a humidex of 26.

Friday night remains partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of evening showers. Fog patches develop overnight, and south winds increase to 20 km/h. The low is 14°C.

Saturday

Saturday clears during the morning after any fog dissipates.

The high reaches 24°C, with a humidex of 29.

Saturday night becomes cloudy with a low near 13°C.

Sunday

Sunday remains relatively warm compared with communities farther north, but showers become more likely.

Expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high near 24°C.

Sunday night turns cloudy and noticeably cooler at 8°C.

Labour Day Monday

The colder air arrives fully on Monday.

Expect cloudy skies and a high of only 14°C.

Monday night remains cloudy with a low near 10°C.

Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

Fort Severn will experience the weekend’s most significant combination of strong winds, showers and a rapid temperature drop.

Friday

Friday begins cloudy but clears near noon once morning fog dissipates.

The high reaches 19°C.

Friday night will be clear before becoming partly cloudy around midnight, with a low of 11°C.

Saturday

Saturday starts with a mix of sun and cloud before becoming much more unsettled.

There is a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon.

Southwest winds strengthen to 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h during the morning, then turn northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h late in the afternoon.

Despite the wind, temperatures climb to an unusually warm 25°C, with a humidex of 28.

Saturday night brings showers and temperatures tumble to only 5°C.

Sunday

Sunday will feel completely different.

Expect cloudy skies and a high of only 12°C.

Sunday night clears and temperatures fall to just 2°C.

That puts temperatures close enough to freezing that residents heading outdoors overnight or very early Monday should be prepared for distinctly autumn-like conditions.

Labour Day Monday

Labour Day improves considerably.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 15°C.

Cloud increases Monday night with a low near 6°C.

Peawanuck

Peawanuck will also see a sharp transition from warm and windy Saturday weather to much cooler conditions Sunday.

Friday

Friday starts with a mix of sun and cloud before clearing late in the morning.

Fog patches dissipate and the high reaches 21°C.

Friday night brings a few clouds, with fog developing near midnight and a low of 10°C.

Saturday

Saturday will be mainly sunny before cloud increases during the afternoon.

Southwest winds strengthen to 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h late in the morning.

The high reaches 22°C, with a humidex near 25.

Saturday night becomes cloudy and cools to 8°C.

Sunday

Sunday turns cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

The high reaches only 12°C.

Sunday night brings cloudy periods and a low near 3°C.

Labour Day Monday

Monday improves to sunny skies, with a high of 15°C.

Monday night brings cloudy periods and a low near 6°C.

Aviation and Fly-In Travel Outlook

Friday — Generally Favourable, Watch Morning Fog

Friday offers the strongest overall flying conditions for many communities.

The principal early-morning concern is fog, which Environment Canada expects around Neskantaga/Ogoki, Big Trout Lake, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck before it dissipates.

Passengers should confirm departure times directly with their airline or airport, particularly for morning flights.

Saturday — Warm, but Conditions Deteriorate in the North

Saturday starts favourable across most communities, but aviation conditions become more complicated later in the day.

Fort Severn is the main area to watch. Winds are forecast to reach northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h late Saturday afternoon, with showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

Peawanuck will also experience southwest winds gusting to 50 km/h.

At Big Trout Lake, southwest winds develop around 20 km/h, while showers move in Saturday night.

Sunday — Most Weather-Sensitive Travel Day

Sunday currently looks like the most challenging flying day of the Labour Day weekend.

Showers or significant shower chances affect Neskantaga, Ogoki, Big Trout Lake, Summer Beaver and Peawanuck. The sharp frontal change may also bring lower cloud and reduced visibility in precipitation.

Fort Severn turns cloudy behind the front and cools dramatically.

Travellers should build flexibility into Sunday plans and check updated aviation conditions before leaving for the airport.

Labour Day Monday — Improving

Monday offers an improving weather picture.

Sunshine returns to Big Trout Lake, Fort Severn and Peawanuck, while Neskantaga and Ogoki begin clearing.

Temperatures, however, will be much cooler than Saturday.

Regional Labour Day Weekend Trend

The defining feature of the weekend is a strong cold front crossing the Far North between Saturday night and Sunday.

Saturday afternoon temperatures reach:

Neskantaga/Ogoki: 25°C

Big Trout Lake: 25°C

Summer Beaver: 24°C

Fort Severn: 25°C

Peawanuck: 22°C

By Sunday, temperatures fall to:

Neskantaga/Ogoki: 19°C

Big Trout Lake: 10°C

Summer Beaver: 24°C

Fort Severn: 12°C

Peawanuck: 12°C

The biggest one-day plunge occurs around Big Trout Lake and Fort Severn, where daytime temperatures fall by roughly 13 to 15 degrees.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Friday and Saturday will support relatively light daytime clothing across much of the Far North.

However, anyone travelling over the full long weekend should pack for two seasons.

Bring a waterproof jacket for Sunday showers, along with a fleece, hoodie or insulated layer. At Fort Severn, Sunday night falls to around 2°C, while Peawanuck drops to about 3°C and Big Trout Lake to around 5°C.

Wind-resistant outerwear will be particularly important around Fort Severn and Peawanuck on Saturday.

For air travellers, keep warmer clothing and essential items in carry-on baggage rather than checked luggage in case weather changes affect schedules.

Weather Trivia

The Labour Day weekend forecast demonstrates how quickly autumn can arrive in Ontario’s Far North.

At Big Trout Lake, Saturday’s forecast high of 25°C is about ten degrees above the seasonal normal high of approximately 15°C. By Sunday, the forecast high is just 10°C — five degrees below normal. Environment Canada lists normal temperatures for this period around 15°C by day and 6°C at night.

Fort Severn’s seasonal normal high is approximately 13°C. Saturday’s 25°C forecast is therefore almost double the typical daytime temperature before conditions return to near normal Sunday and Monday.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada Far Northern Ontario public forecast issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT Friday, September 4, 2026, and extended forecast issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT Friday. Forecasts should be checked again before travel because the timing of Sunday’s front, showers and wind shift may change.

Summary

Far North Ontario Labour Day weekend weather for September 4-7, 2026: Warm weather peaks Saturday before showers, strong winds and a major Sunday cooldown hit Neskantaga, Ogoki, Big Trout Lake, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck.