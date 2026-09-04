Brokerages usually describe international reach as a count of countries. CGM NEO, the digital platform from Continental Global Markets, works across MENA, APAC, LATAM, CIS and Africa, and in each of those regions the useful question is rarely whether an account can technically be opened.

It is whether everything around the account fits how people there actually trade.

The differences are practical. Across much of MENA and Africa, trading is a phone activity first and a desktop activity second. In parts of APAC, clients arrive with equity market experience and read index products differently as a result. In Latin America, currency conditions at home shape what people want to hold and for how long.

That shapes what a platform has to carry. CGM NEO provides more than 2,000 instruments across six asset classes, which allows a client in Erbil following gold, a client in Kuala Lumpur following indices and a client in Sao Paulo following currencies to use the same account for entirely different reasons.

Mobile access is the second requirement. MetaTrader 5 runs on desktop, web and mobile, while the CGM NEO app and the CGM NEO AI Terminal extend the platform to clients whose primary device has always been a phone.

Language is the third. Service is provided in more than 10 languages, and for this CGM brokerage that is less a marketing statistic than an operational necessity in markets where financial terminology in a second language is a genuine obstacle rather than a minor inconvenience.

Time zones turn it into a scheduling problem as well. A trading day that opens in Asia and closes in Latin America leaves no natural window in which a service desk can reasonably shut.

Connection quality is the fourth factor and the one most often overlooked. A platform designed on the assumption of stable office broadband behaves differently on an intermittent mobile connection, and in several of these regions the second case is the normal one rather than the exception.

Continental Global Markets has been operating since 2006 and serves clients in more than 163 countries, many of them in regions that rarely receive tailored attention from the largest platforms.CGM NEO account options.

Account options are set out at Publishing a figure such as 163 countries is straightforward. What decides whether it means anything is whether a client in a smaller market receives the same platform, the same instruments and the same answer speed as a client in a larger one.

Trading forex, CFDs and digital assets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.