Two people face drug trafficking charges after Geraldton searches seized cocaine, oxycodone and cash

GERALDTON — REGIONAL NEWS — Two people have been charged following separate police searches in Geraldton that investigators say resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine, oxycodone pills, cash and items associated with drug trafficking.

Police executed search warrants Monday, Aug. 31, at residences in the 200 block of Holm Avenue, the 200 block of 4th Avenue and the 700 block of 1st Street.

Multiple Police Units Involved in Geraldton Drug Investigation

The searches involved members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service Intelligence Unit, assisted by the Ontario Provincial Police Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau, Greenstone Community Street Crimes Unit and Anishinabek Police Service Major Crimes Unit.

Police allege searches of the Holm Avenue and 4th Avenue residences resulted in the seizure of suspected oxycodone pills, cocaine, cash and paraphernalia police say was consistent with drug trafficking.

A woman was arrested without incident.

Police identified the accused as Lisa Mendowagon, 56, of Aroland First Nation.

She has been charged with:

two counts of trafficking cocaine;

four counts of trafficking oxycodone; and

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Mendowagon appeared for a bail hearing Monday and was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.

Second Geraldton Search Leads to Cocaine Charge

Police also executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of 1st Street.

A 70-year-old Geraldton man was arrested without incident.

Police allege officers seized cocaine, cash and paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

The man has been charged with:

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking; and

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say he has since been released from custody with conditions and a future court date.

His name was not released. Police say names can be withheld until charges have been formally sworn before the courts.

What the Drug Trafficking Charges Mean Under Canadian Law

Drug trafficking offences are prosecuted under section 5 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Section 5(1) prohibits trafficking in controlled substances, while section 5(2) prohibits possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Cocaine and oxycodone are Schedule I controlled substances.

For trafficking or possession for the purpose of trafficking involving a Schedule I substance, the maximum penalty on conviction is life imprisonment.

That maximum does not mean a life sentence is typical.

Actual sentences depend heavily on the amount and type of drug, the accused person’s role, whether the activity was commercial or organized, previous criminal history, aggravating or mitigating factors and whether the accused entered a guilty plea.

Canadian courts can impose sentences ranging from community-based or shorter custodial penalties in less serious circumstances to several years in prison for significant commercial trafficking operations. Large-scale trafficking, repeated offending, organized crime involvement and distribution causing substantial community harm can result in considerably longer penitentiary sentences.

The precise sentencing range in any individual case cannot be determined until the facts are established in court.

Property Obtained by Crime Charge Carries Separate Penalties

Both accused also face allegations involving possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Section 354 of the Criminal Code makes it an offence to possess property or proceeds while knowing that all or part of it was obtained directly or indirectly through an indictable offence.

Where the value is $5,000 or less, section 355 allows the Crown to proceed either by indictment or summary conviction.

If prosecuted by indictment, the maximum sentence is two years imprisonment. A summary conviction proceeding carries the penalties available under the Criminal Code’s summary conviction framework.

Sentencing for possession of crime proceeds under $5,000 varies considerably. First offenders in lower-level cases may receive non-custodial or shorter sentences, while imprisonment becomes more likely where the offence forms part of sustained trafficking activity, involves repeat offending or includes other aggravating circumstances.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

Police say the investigation into suspected drug trafficking activity in Geraldton remains active.

The substances seized by police are described as suspected cocaine and oxycodone pending the usual evidentiary and laboratory processes.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

All accused persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.