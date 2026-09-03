Northwestern Ontario weather for September 3-5, 2026: Sunshine and highs near 27°C Thursday give way to scattered Friday showers before very warm weather returns Saturday across Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Red Lake, Ignace, Sioux Lookout, Armstrong and Pickle Lake

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – WEATHER – Thursday, September 3, 2026 – Northwestern Ontario is heading into an unusually warm first weekend of September, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid-to-upper 20s from Kenora and Fort Frances through Dryden, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake.

Thursday provides plenty of sunshine across western and central sections of the region, although morning fog may briefly affect visibility around several communities. Clouds and scattered showers return Friday before another surge of warmth Saturday, when highs of 27°C are forecast across much of the district.

The warmer weather is running well above early-September normals. Red Lake, for example, has a normal high near 18°C, while Saturday is forecast to reach 27°C.

Today’s Weather Overview

Kenora

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud, becoming mainly sunny, with a high of 27°C. The humidex reaches about 30 and the UV index is high at 6.

Clouds increase tonight, with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The overnight low is 17°C.

Friday, September 4

Friday turns overcast and somewhat cooler, with a high of 24°C and humidex around 31.

Friday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 17°C.

Saturday, September 5

Saturday warms again under a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 27°C.

Saturday night brings cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of showers, with a low of 16°C.

Fort Frances

Thursday will be mainly sunny, with morning fog patches dissipating.

The temperature climbs to 27°C, feeling closer to 32 with the humidex. The UV index reaches 6, or high.

Clouds increase this evening, followed by a 60 percent chance of showers late tonight and a risk of a thunderstorm. The low is 16°C.

Friday

Friday will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 25°C.

Friday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 15°C.

Saturday

Saturday returns to a mix of sun and cloud with another high of 27°C.

Clouds increase Saturday night with a 30 percent shower chance and a low of 16°C.

Vermilion Bay

Thursday begins with possible fog before turning sunny.

The high reaches 25°C, with a humidex of 28 and a high UV index of 6.

Cloud increases around midnight, with an overnight low of 14°C.

Friday

Friday will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 23°C.

Friday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 15°C.

Saturday

Saturday becomes considerably warmer, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 27°C.

A 30 percent chance of showers develops Saturday night, with a low of 16°C.

Dryden

Thursday will be sunny, with any morning fog dissipating.

The high reaches 25°C.

Clouds increase Thursday night, with a low of 14°C.

Friday

Friday will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 23°C.

Friday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 15°C.

Saturday

Saturday turns warmer under a mix of sun and cloud, reaching 27°C.

Saturday night carries a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

Ignace

Ignace gets a sunny Thursday once morning fog dissipates.

The high reaches 25°C, with a humidex of 28 and a high UV index of 6.

Cloud increases near midnight, with a low of 14°C.

Friday

Friday becomes cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 23°C.

Cloudy periods continue Friday night, with a low of 15°C.

Saturday

Saturday returns to a mix of sun and cloud, with a very warm high of 27°C.

Cloud increases Saturday night with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low around 16°C.

Red Lake

Red Lake will be mainly sunny Thursday after early fog patches dissipate.

The high reaches 25°C, with a humidex of 29.

Cloud increases overnight, with a 30 percent chance of showers developing and a low of 15°C.

Friday

Friday stays cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers, but remains mild at 24°C.

Friday night brings cloudy periods with a low of 16°C.

Saturday

Saturday becomes very warm, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 27°C.

A 30 percent chance of showers develops Saturday night. The low falls to 15°C.

Sioux Lookout

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 24°C.

Thursday night becomes partly cloudy with a low of 13°C.

Friday

Friday stays cloudy and cooler, with a high of only 20°C.

Cloud continues Friday night with a low of 14°C.

Saturday

A major warm-up arrives Saturday.

Expect cloudy skies and a high of 27°C, followed by a 30 percent chance of showers Saturday night and a low of 15°C.

Armstrong

Armstrong will be mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers Thursday.

The high reaches 23°C.

Thursday night retains a 30 percent shower chance and falls to 10°C.

Friday

Friday improves to a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 22°C.

Cloud returns Friday night with a low of 12°C.

Saturday

Saturday will be cloudy and warmer, reaching 25°C.

Saturday night brings a 30 percent chance of showers with a low of 14°C.

Pickle Lake

Pickle Lake will be mainly cloudy Thursday, but temperatures climb to 24°C.

The humidex reaches 26 and the UV index is high at 6.

Thursday night starts clear before becoming partly cloudy after midnight. The low falls to 13°C.

Friday

Friday stays cloudy with a high of 22°C.

Friday night remains cloudy and mild at 14°C.

Saturday

Saturday stays cloudy but warms to 24°C.

A 30 percent chance of showers develops Saturday night, with an overnight low of 14°C.

Regional Three-Day Weather Trend

Thursday is the brighter day across western Northwestern Ontario, with sunshine and highs near 25°C to 27°C from Kenora and Fort Frances through Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Ignace and Red Lake.

Friday introduces more cloud and scattered showers. Temperatures temporarily fall into the low-to-mid 20s, with Sioux Lookout cooler at about 20°C.

Saturday then brings another surge of very warm air. Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Ignace, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout all reach about 27°C, while Armstrong reaches 25°C and Pickle Lake 24°C.

The heat is well above normal. Seasonal highs are around 18°C in Red Lake, 19°C in Dryden and Vermilion Bay, and 20°C in Fort Frances.

Travel and Boating Outlook

Thursday offers the best combination of warmth and sunshine across much of the region, although early fog could briefly reduce highway and aviation visibility.

Boaters on Lake of the Woods, Rainy Lake, Lac Seul and other large lakes should keep an eye on the western sky Thursday evening as thunderstorms become possible around Kenora and Fort Frances.

Friday’s scattered shower risk means conditions may vary sharply over short distances. Saturday is warmer and generally favourable during the daytime, but shower chances begin increasing again Saturday night.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Summer clothing remains appropriate through this three-day period despite the calendar moving into September.

Thursday and Saturday afternoons will support shorts and lighter shirts across most communities. With UV values reaching the high category, sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat remain useful.

Keep a light rain jacket handy Thursday night in the Kenora-Fort Frances area and again Friday across central and western communities.

A hoodie or light jacket is still worthwhile after sunset, particularly around Armstrong where Thursday night falls to about 10°C.

Weather Trivia

Meteorological autumn began September 1, but Saturday could feel more like July across Northwestern Ontario.

Red Lake’s forecast high of 27°C is about nine degrees warmer than its normal early-September maximum of 18°C. Pickle Lake’s forecast high of 24°C is about seven degrees above its normal of 17°C.

Warm spells like this can still occur well into September, but longer nights allow temperatures to drop more quickly once cooler air eventually arrives.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada community forecasts and Northern Ontario forecast information available early Thursday, September 3, 2026. Forecasts can be updated as shower and thunderstorm patterns evolve.

Overview

Northwestern Ontario weather for September 3-5, 2026: Sunshine and highs near 27°C Thursday give way to scattered Friday showers before very warm weather returns Saturday across Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Red Lake, Ignace, Sioux Lookout, Armstrong and Pickle Lake.