Far North Ontario weather for September 3-5, 2026: Sunshine and warming temperatures spread across Neskantaga, Marten Falls/Ogoki, KI/Big Trout Lake, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck, with inland highs reaching 25°C Saturday before cooler weather approaches.

FAR NORTH ONTARIO – WEATHER – Thursday, September 3, 2026 – Conditions are improving across Ontario’s Far North fly-in communities today, with morning cloud and isolated drizzle giving way to brighter skies across Neskantaga, Marten Falls/Ogoki Post, KI/Big Trout Lake and Summer Beaver.

Wasaho Cree Nation/Fort Severn and Peawanuck are starting Thursday considerably cooler near Hudson Bay, but both communities will see sunshine.

The warming trend strengthens Friday and Saturday. By Saturday, highs reach the mid-20s across many inland communities, including about 25°C around the Neskantaga/Ogoki area. Even Peawanuck could reach 23°C before a much colder air mass begins arriving later in the weekend.

Today’s Weather Overview

Neskantaga First Nation

Environment Canada’s Fort Hope–Lansdowne House–Ogoki regional forecast is being used for Neskantaga.

Thursday starts with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning, followed by sunshine this afternoon.

The high reaches 22°C, with a humidex of 26 and a moderate UV index of 5.

Tonight will be clear before becoming partly cloudy after midnight. The low falls to 12°C.

Friday, September 4

Friday brings a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 24°C and humidex of 26.

Friday night brings cloudy periods with a low near 11°C.

Saturday, September 5

Saturday remains warm with a mix of sun and cloud and a high near 25°C.

Saturday night turns cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low near 13°C.

Marten Falls / Ogoki Post

At 5:00 AM EDT, Ogoki Post Airport was reporting cloudy skies and 15.4°C.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning, followed by sunshine this afternoon.

The high reaches 22°C, with a humidex of 26.

Tonight clears before becoming partly cloudy after midnight, with a low of 12°C.

Friday

Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 24°C and humidex near 26.

Friday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 11°C.

Saturday

Saturday stays warm with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 25°C.

A 30 percent chance of showers develops Saturday night, with a low of 13°C.

KI / Big Trout Lake — Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

Environment Canada’s Thursday forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 21°C.

The UV index is moderate at 5.

Tonight remains clear with a low of 12°C.

Friday

Friday will be sunny, with a high of 22°C and humidex around 26.

Cloud increases Friday night, with temperatures staying mild near 15°C.

Saturday

Saturday turns cloudy but warmer, reaching 23°C.

Saturday night carries a 30 percent chance of showers, with a low near 11°C.

Summer Beaver

At 5:00 AM EDT, Lansdowne House Airport—used as the nearby observing station for Summer Beaver—was clear and 13.2°C.

Humidity was 94 percent, pressure was 101.6 kPa, and north-northeast winds were blowing at 8 km/h. Visibility was 16 kilometres.

Thursday will clear late this morning, with a high of 22°C and humidex of 25.

Tonight will be clear. East winds develop near 20 km/h late this evening, with a low of 13°C.

Friday

Friday will be mainly sunny and warmer, reaching 23°C with a humidex of 26.

Friday night turns cloudy with a low of 14°C.

Saturday

Saturday will be cloudy but very mild, with a high of 24°C.

Saturday night remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low near 14°C.

Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn

At 5:00 AM EDT, Fort Severn Airport was partly cloudy and 6.5°C.

Humidity was 100 percent, pressure was 101.8 kPa, north winds were 9 km/h and visibility was 16 kilometres.

Thursday will be sunny, with a high of 17°C and a moderate UV index of 5.

Tonight remains clear with a low of 8°C.

Friday

Friday stays sunny, with temperatures rising to 19°C.

Friday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 11°C.

Saturday

Saturday turns cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers, while the high reaches 20°C.

The 30 percent shower chance continues Saturday night with a low near 9°C.

Peawanuck

Peawanuck gets a bright but breezy Thursday.

Environment Canada is forecasting sunny skies, with northeast winds increasing to 30 km/h this morning.

The high reaches 19°C.

Tonight stays clear as the northeast wind becomes light during the evening. The low falls to 8°C.

Friday

Friday remains sunny and warmer, reaching 21°C.

Friday night brings cloudy periods and a low near 10°C.

Saturday

Saturday becomes cloudy but unusually warm, with a high of 23°C.

Saturday night remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low near 11°C.

Aviation and Fly-In Travel Outlook

Thursday offers generally favourable flying weather across much of the Far North.

The main early issue is around Neskantaga and Ogoki, where a small chance of morning showers or drizzle could produce temporary reductions in ceiling or visibility before skies brighten during the afternoon.

KI, Fort Severn and Peawanuck have the strongest Thursday flying outlook, with sunshine expected. Peawanuck’s northeast winds around 30 km/h may still make approaches and departures somewhat bumpier.

Friday also looks favourable, with widespread sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud.

Saturday remains warm, but increasing cloud and developing shower chances later in the day and at night suggest travellers should keep checking updated forecasts before departure.

Three-Day Regional Trend

The inland Far North experiences a strong warming trend through Saturday.

Neskantaga and Ogoki rise from 22°C Thursday to about 25°C Saturday. Summer Beaver climbs from 22°C to 24°C, while KI reaches 23°C.

Fort Severn remains cooler because of Hudson Bay, rising from 17°C Thursday to 20°C Saturday.

Peawanuck sees the sharper coastal warm-up, climbing from 19°C Thursday to 23°C Saturday.

A significant cooling trend is lurking just beyond this three-day period: Environment Canada’s extended forecast drops Fort Severn to only 10°C Sunday and Peawanuck to about 14°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Thursday mornings still require layers, especially at Fort Severn where temperatures started near 7°C.

A hoodie, fleece or light jacket will be useful early, while lighter clothing becomes comfortable during the afternoon across Neskantaga, Ogoki, KI and Summer Beaver.

Peawanuck residents will want a wind-resistant layer with northeast winds near 30 km/h.

Friday and Saturday will feel almost summer-like inland, so lighter daytime clothing is appropriate. However, overnight lows generally remain between 8°C and 15°C, making a warmer layer important for evening travel or time around airstrips.

Weather Trivia

Early September is running much warmer than normal across large parts of the Far North.

Ogoki’s normal high for this time of year is approximately 16°C, compared with forecast highs of 22°C Thursday, 24°C Friday and 25°C Saturday.

Big Trout Lake’s normal maximum is about 15°C, meaning Saturday’s 23°C forecast is roughly eight degrees above normal.

The warmth will not last indefinitely. Hudson Bay communities can change from unusually mild to distinctly autumn-like weather in only a day or two when winds turn northerly.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada Far Northern Ontario public and extended forecasts issued at 5:30 AM EDT Thursday, September 3, 2026, along with community observations from Fort Severn, Ogoki Post and Lansdowne House airports.

Summary

Far North Ontario weather for September 3-5, 2026: Sunshine and warming temperatures spread across Neskantaga, Marten Falls/Ogoki, KI/Big Trout Lake, Summer Beaver, Fort Severn and Peawanuck, with inland highs reaching 25°C Saturday before cooler weather approaches.