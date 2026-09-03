Northwestern Ontario Wildfire Update: Two New Fires Confirmed as 58 Remain Active

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – WILDFIRE UPDATE – September 2, 2026 – Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Fire Region by Wednesday evening, bringing the regional active fire count to 58.

Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reports both new fires are currently classified as not under control.

Two New Fires Confirmed

Kenora 35 (KEN035) is located north of Glorious Lake, approximately 2.5 kilometres southwest of Miller Lake.

The fire is estimated at 0.1 hectares and is not under control.

Red Lake 28 (RED028) is located at the northeast end of Detour Lake, southwest of Lee Lake.

That fire is also estimated at 0.1 hectares and is not under control.

58 Active Fires Across the Northwest Region

As of the September 2 evening update, there were 58 active wildland fires in Northwestern Ontario.

Of those:

5 are not under control

3 are being held

12 are under control

38 are being observed

Rinker Complex Remains Not Under Control

The Rinker Complex, consisting of Thunder Bay 36, Dryden 34 and Dryden 35, remains one of the region’s key fires of note.

All three fires remain classified as not under control.

AFFES notes that the classification can cover a wide range of fire activity. In recent days, fire behaviour across the complex has remained on the lower end of that range, although smoke is still visible in some areas.

Fire crews, supported by helicopter bucketing operations, continue suppressing hotspots while equipment is being demobilized where it is no longer required.

The three fires currently measure:

Thunder Bay 36 (THU036): 301,240 hectares

Dryden 34 (DRY034): 45,800 hectares

Dryden 35 (DRY035): 30,158 hectares

All three remain not under control.

NOTAM Remains in Effect for Thunder Bay 36

A Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, remains in place around Thunder Bay 36.

The NOTAM is in addition to the standard wildfire airspace restrictions under Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Those rules restrict airspace around all active forest fires to suppression aircraft only within five nautical miles of the fire and up to 3,000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded to check NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the Weather and NOTAMsection before flying near active fire areas.

Regional Wildland Fire Hazard

Ontario’s interactive forest fire map continues to provide current fire danger ratings across the Northwest Region.

The provincial system uses information from more than 130 weather stations to calculate fire danger, with ratings changing through the day as temperature, wind, humidity and precipitation conditions evolve.

Residents, campers, anglers, hunters and remote workers should continue checking local fire danger before travelling into forested areas or conducting outdoor burning.

Outdoor Fire Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season remains in effect from April 1 through October 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services encourages alternatives to burning yard waste and woody debris, including composting or using local landfill services.

Where outdoor burning is permitted, fires must be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone conducting an outdoor burn should have adequate water and tools available to fully control and extinguish the fire.

Residents within municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department for any additional restrictions or permit requirements.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa Rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa Rivers, call 911.

Official wildfire updates and prevention information are also available through @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, along with Ontario’s provincial forest fire information service.

Source: Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, Northwest Fire Region update issued September 2, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. CDT.

Summary

Northwestern Ontario wildfire update for September 2, 2026: Two new fires were confirmed near Miller Lake and Detour Lake, bringing the active fire count to 58. The Rinker Complex remains not under control.