In a competitive landscape, your business needs every opportunity to gain an edge. And with data and information from different teams in your organization, you can gain a clearer understanding of what customers want and how to meet their demands. Everyone from your sales agents to marketing professionals and customer-facing employees can play a role.

When customer information remains within individual teams, however, it’s harder to make the most of it. Thankfully, artificial intelligence (AI) can intervene. Keep reading to learn how AI can help businesses connect sales, marketing, and customer data.

Connecting the Dots

Your customer-facing team may have one data collection, while marketing and sales teams have their own internal systems. When critical customer data is siloed in your company, it’s harder for teams to make informed decisions.

For instance, a customer success manager may know that a customer is dissatisfied with certain parts of your product, but the sales team may be unaware. Or your sales team may be struggling to sell a product, while your marketing team may be focusing too much on promoting it. These missed opportunities to communicate across teams can lead to wasted resources and lower profits.

With the help of AI, you can link different platforms to create a more integrated flow of data. Your marketing team will know where to put its energy when it can see patterns in customer behavior from phone calls or forms. And your sales team can refine their approach with the help of data from your customer-facing teams.

Identifying Better Prospects

Some prospects might just be casually browsing, while others are serious and ready for a sales discussion. Determining which leads are most promising is difficult at best when you’re not connecting data across teams.

With GTM AI, businesses can use connected customer and engagement data to identify and prioritize their most promising prospects. When data is connected, AI can look at everything from how many emails a prospect opened to their previous engagement with your company. AI can spot patterns and help you know where to put your energy.

For sales teams, AI’s presence is crucial. AI can even help rank leads to bring structure to outreach efforts. Consequently, representatives can be more selective about following up with prospects.

Tailoring Outreach to Prospects

Sending the same generic email blast to all prospects might not be doing you any favors. But customized emails and communications can help prospects build more interest in what you have to offer.

AI can look at a prospect’s behaviors online to help you create more targeted outreach. AI can see what they clicked on or purchased. As a result, your messaging can reach them where they are and make more impact.

Making Data-Driven Decisions

For any business with different marketing, sales, and customer-facing teams, integrating customer data is a must. Teams need to be able to access different data systems to make more informed decisions in their own areas.Multi-client scheduling tools can give agencies a clearer view of content timing, results, and team output, which helps leaders make faster decisions from one shared source. By partnering with AI, teams can spot patterns and insights that can shape how they use their resources.

When you’re smart about using tech tools, you can help grow your brand and profits.





