Thunder Bay grocery deals Sept. 3-9: chicken, corn, cheese, produce and pantry stock-up buys

THUNDER BAY — Chicken leg quarters for less than $2 a pound, 24-cent corn, 97-cent potatoes and carrots, sub-$5 cheese and several inexpensive canned and pantry staples make this a useful week for Thunder Bay shoppers trying to rebuild the freezer and pantry as well as getting ready for the Labour Day weekend.

The strongest advertised values are spread across several stores. Real Canadian Superstore stands out for chicken leg quarters, watermelon and corn. Giant Tiger has especially strong prices on potatoes, carrots, apples and canned soup. FreshCo has inexpensive cheese, onions and carrots, while Metro has boneless chicken breast at $3.99 a pound. Walmart’s better deals this week are in bulk pantry items rather than produce.

Most flyers run Thursday, Sept. 3 through Wednesday, Sept. 9. Giant Tiger’s flyer began Wednesday, Sept. 2 and ends Tuesday, Sept. 8. Thunder Bay-specific flyer listings confirm the Sept. 3-9 cycle for FreshCo, Walmart and Metro.

The best Thunder Bay grocery deals at a glance

The week’s strongest meat price is Real Canadian Superstore’s club-size chicken leg quarters at $1.98 a pound. Metro has fresh boneless chicken breast at $3.99 a pound, while Safeway advertises pork sirloin chops, pork roast or pork side ribs at $3.99 a pound.

Produce shoppers have several unusually low-priced basics. Superstore has Canadian sweet bicolour corn for 24 cents an ear and an approximately 11-pound Canadian seedless watermelon for $3.44. Giant Tiger has one-pound bags of mini potatoes and 340-gram bags of mini carrots for 97 cents each, three-pound bags of Canadian Paula Red apples for $2.88 and two-pound bags of clementines for $2.88.

For the pantry, Giant Tiger has Campbell’s condensed soup for 88 cents, Superstore has Unico beans or tomatoes for $1.50, and Walmart has a 12-pack of Kraft Dinner for $9.97 and eight kilograms of jasmine rice for $14.88.

FreshCo: Cheese, onions, carrots and rice lead the value

For FreshCo, NetNewsLedger used the official flyer page supplied for this article and cross-checked the current Sept. 3-9 Thunder Bay flyer listing. FreshCo’s website is location-driven, so shoppers should make sure the Thunder Bay store at 70 Court St. N. is selected before relying on a price.

The current western-region FreshCo flyer includes Armstrong cheese bars at $3.97 for 400 grams or shredded cheese at $3.97 for 320 grams. Gay Lea butter is $4.97 for 454 grams with a Scene+ card, compared with $6.97 without the card. Three-pound bags of Compliments carrots or yellow onions are $1.97.

A 6.8-kilogram bag of Sekka rice or a 4.54-kilogram bag of India Gate basmati rice is $11.98. Janes breaded chicken strips, nuggets or burgers in selected 700-gram packages, or selected frozen fish products, are $4.77.

Best FreshCo buys: Armstrong cheese, carrots, onions and rice. The butter is worthwhile at $4.97 if you already use Scene+.

The onions and carrots are particularly useful because they have a longer storage life than berries or salad greens and form the base of soups, stews, pasta sauces and roasted vegetable dishes.

Safeway: Pork, lettuce and lower-cost lunch basics

Safeway’s current western flyer includes fresh boneless pork sirloin chops or roasts and pork side ribs for $3.99 a pound. Clementines are $5.99 for a four-pound bag, while romaine, red leaf or green leaf lettuce is $1.99. Tomatoes on the vine are $1.99 a pound and long English cucumbers are three for $5.

Kraft Singles are $3.97 for 410 grams and Villaggio bread or selected buns are $2.88. Those two offers can help with back-to-school sandwiches and quick lunches.

Safeway also has fresh Atlantic salmon at $2.99 per 100 grams. That is not a budget protein in the same sense as Superstore’s chicken quarters, but it may be attractive for households that already planned to buy fish.

Best Safeway buys: pork at $3.99 a pound, lettuce at $1.99 and Kraft Singles at $3.97.

Shoppers should confirm the Thunder Bay price in the local Safeway flyer or app before making a special trip because Safeway publishes different western regional editions.

Walmart: Rice, Kraft Dinner and juice are the practical stock-up buys

Walmart’s Thunder Bay flyer runs Sept. 3-9. Its produce prices are not the strongest in this week’s comparison, but several pantry items deserve attention.

Delicious Kitchen jasmine rice is $14.88 for eight kilograms, equivalent to about $1.86 a kilogram. A 12-pack of Kraft Dinner is $9.97, or about 83 cents a box, and selected one-litre Allen’s juice is $1.

Produce offers include Canadian rainbow peppers for $4.98 a package, strawberries at $4.44 for 454 grams, broccoli or cauliflower for $3.44 and red or green seedless grapes for $3.84 a pound.

Best Walmart buys: eight-kilogram rice, the 12-pack of Kraft Dinner and $1 Allen’s juice.

The rice is the more important long-term purchase. Store it in a cool, dry place in a sealed container. Households that do not normally eat Kraft Dinner should resist the temptation to buy a 12-pack simply because the unit price is low.

Giant Tiger: 97-cent vegetables and 88-cent soup

Giant Tiger has some of the clearest budget buys of the week. Its flyer runs Sept. 2-8.

One-pound Steam & Go mini potatoes are 97 cents, 340-gram bags of mini carrots are 97 cents, two-pound bags of clementines are $2.88 and three-pound bags of Canadian Paula Red apples are $2.88.

Campbell’s condensed soup is 88 cents a can. Schneiders Red Hots are $2.99 for 375 grams, while Black Diamond cheese bars or shredded cheese in selected 400- to 480-gram sizes are $4.77.

Our Promise halal grass-fed lean ground beef is $10.88 for two 450-gram packages. That works out to 900 grams total, or roughly $5.48 a pound. It is not the week’s cheapest protein, but the separately wrapped portions may be useful for smaller households.

Best Giant Tiger buys: potatoes, carrots, apples and 88-cent soup.

For families packing lunches, the apples may be one of the best buys in the entire flyer. At $2.88 for three pounds, they also cost less per pound than most advertised grapes this week.

Metro: Boneless chicken breast at $3.99 a pound

Metro’s Thunder Bay flyer runs Sept. 3-9, and its best advertised protein is fresh boneless chicken breast at $3.99 a pound. Fresh pork back ribs or chicken wings are also $3.99 a pound.

Broccoli crowns or Wild Wonders tomatoes are $1.99, as are packages of whole white or cremini mushrooms. Red, green or selected specialty seedless grapes are $2.49 a pound.

Lactantia butter is $4.99, putting it almost even with FreshCo’s Scene+ price without requiring the same listed loyalty discount. Maxwell House coffee is $15.99 in selected large formats.

Best Metro buys: boneless chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms and $4.99 butter.

The chicken is an especially useful freezer buy because boneless breast at less than $4 a pound is substantially below several other advertised boneless chicken offers seen in recent Thunder Bay flyer cycles.

Real Canadian Superstore: Chicken quarters, 24-cent corn and $3.44 watermelon

Real Canadian Superstore has several of the week’s strongest headline deals.

Club-size chicken leg quarters are $1.98 a pound. Canadian sweet bicolour corn is 24 cents an ear, and an approximately 11-pound Canadian seedless watermelon is $3.44.

Fresh Atlantic salmon is $10 a pound, Country Harvest bread is $2.45 and Unico beans or tomatoes are $1.50 for selected 540- or 796-millilitre cans.

The canned tomatoes and beans are especially useful as September approaches and households begin shifting back toward soups, chili and one-pot meals.

Best Superstore buys: chicken leg quarters, corn, watermelon, canned tomatoes and beans.

The chicken is the week’s obvious freezer stock-up candidate. Separate a club pack into meal-sized portions before freezing. For families with a barbecue, air fryer or sheet-pan meal routine, leg quarters can deliver several meals at a much lower cost per pound than boneless chicken breast.

Superior Seasons: September is prime time to compare local produce

Superior Seasons is showing an ordering cycle for distribution Saturday, Sept. 5. Unlike a conventional supermarket, Thunder Bay’s online farmers market requires shoppers to select an ordering period and distribution option before viewing the complete current inventory.

That means there is no single flyer price that can be fairly compared with Superstore’s 24-cent corn or Giant Tiger’s 97-cent potatoes.

However, early September is one of the most important times of the year to check local food first. Superior Seasons connects Thunder Bay shoppers with area and regional producers and allows customers to shop a changing inventory based on what farms and food businesses currently have available.

For Northwestern Ontario households, this is where price should be considered alongside freshness, quantity and local economic impact. A slightly higher price can still make sense when a shopper can buy only the amount needed, reduce spoilage and direct more food spending toward regional producers.

Best Superior Seasons strategy: Compare local potatoes, vegetables, fruit, eggs, dairy, grains and proteins against the supermarket list before ordering. Buy local food as a replacement for items already needed, not as an unplanned add-on.

What should Thunder Bay shoppers stock up on?

For the freezer: Real Canadian Superstore chicken leg quarters at $1.98 a pound are the top freezer buy. Metro’s boneless chicken breast at $3.99 a pound is a strong alternative for shoppers who prefer lean, boneless portions.

For the pantry: Giant Tiger’s Campbell’s condensed soup at 88 cents, Superstore’s $1.50 Unico beans or tomatoes and FreshCo’s bulk rice at $11.98 are all reasonable purchases that can carry into autumn.

For dairy: FreshCo’s $3.97 Armstrong cheese is the standout. Giant Tiger’s Black Diamond cheese at $4.77 is another strong price, and $4.99 butter at Metro is useful for shoppers who do not want a loyalty-card requirement.

For produce: Superstore’s 24-cent corn and $3.44 watermelon, Giant Tiger’s 97-cent potatoes and carrots and $2.88 three-pound apples are the best attention-getters.

Do not stock up simply because something is cheap. An extra bag of produce that spoils is more expensive than buying the amount the household will actually eat.

A low-cost meal plan built from this week’s specials

A few of this week’s lowest-priced items can be combined into several meals without requiring a different grocery list for every night.

Start with Superstore chicken leg quarters. Serve them once with 24-cent corn and Giant Tiger mini potatoes. Use leftover chicken the next day in soup with Giant Tiger carrots, FreshCo onions and a can of discounted tomatoes.

A second meal could use rice from FreshCo with roasted vegetables and chicken. Beans from Superstore can stretch the dish further or become the base of a vegetarian rice bowl.

For lunches, Giant Tiger apples, FreshCo cheese and discounted bread from Superstore or Safeway can cover sandwiches and snacks without relying as heavily on individually packaged lunch products.

This approach matters because the cheapest grocery cart is usually not the one containing the largest number of sale items. It is the one where the same ingredients are used across several meals.

How to stretch this week’s grocery dollar

Compare by weight, not just by package price. Giant Tiger’s two-pound bag of clementines at $2.88 works out to $1.44 a pound. Safeway’s four-pound bag at $5.99 is about $1.50 a pound. The difference is small enough that driving across Thunder Bay for the cheaper bag would make little sense.

The same rule applies to chicken. Superstore’s leg quarters are cheaper per pound than Metro’s boneless breasts, but the leg quarters include bones and skin. The better value depends on whether the household will use the bones for stock and whether convenience matters more than the lowest sticker price.

Use the freezer deliberately. Meat should be divided before freezing so a household does not have to thaw a large package for one meal. Bread, butter and grated cheese also freeze well.

Plan around two stores at most. For many Thunder Bay households, Superstore plus Giant Tiger would produce a strong low-cost basket this week. Another household might prefer Metro for boneless chicken and FreshCo for cheese, onions and rice.

That calculation is even more important for residents travelling into Thunder Bay from rural communities, smaller Northwestern Ontario municipalities and First Nations. A few dollars of savings can disappear quickly when an extra stop adds significant driving.

Finally, check the receipt before leaving the store. Loyalty prices such as FreshCo’s Scene+ butter require the correct account, while advertised package sizes and quantity limits can affect the final price.

Prices and flyer dates were checked Sept. 3, 2026. Prices, package sizes, loyalty requirements and inventory can vary by location and may change. Shoppers should confirm the Thunder Bay store, current flyer, shelf label and checkout price before purchasing.