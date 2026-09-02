Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Wednesday, September 2, 2026 – Northwestern Ontario is moving into a warmer-than-normal early-September pattern. Wednesday brings a mix of cloud, sunshine and a few lingering shower chances, especially around Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Armstrong and Pickle Lake.

Temperatures climb further Thursday, with many communities reaching 24°C to 27°C. Friday remains warm but becomes somewhat more unsettled, with a 30 percent chance of showers across several western and central communities.

Wednesday, September 2

Kenora

Kenora will be cloudy today with a high of 25°C.

Tonight becomes partly cloudy with a low of 14°C.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances will be mainly cloudy after any early fog dissipates.

The high reaches 26°C, with a humidex near 30.

Tonight clears later in the evening, with fog patches possible overnight and a low of 12°C.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Dryden and Vermilion Bay will see a mix of sun and cloud once morning fog patches dissipate.

The high reaches 24°C, with a humidex of 28 and a high UV index of 6.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with fog patches developing and a low near 11°C.

Ignace

Ignace will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high near 22°C.

Tonight clears, with a low near 13°C.

Red Lake

Red Lake remains somewhat unsettled with mainly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of showers.

Morning fog patches dissipate, while the high reaches 23°C, with a humidex of 27.

Tonight remains mainly cloudy with fog possible and a low of 12°C.

Sioux Lookout

Sioux Lookout will have a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Fog patches dissipate this morning. The high reaches 24°C, with a humidex of 27 and a high UV index of 6.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of early-evening showers and a low of 12°C.

Armstrong

Armstrong will remain mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Morning fog patches dissipate, with the temperature rising to 24°C and a humidex of 27.

Tonight stays mainly cloudy with another 40 percent shower chance. Fog may redevelop overnight as temperatures fall to 9°C.

Pickle Lake

Pickle Lake will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

The high reaches 21°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight brings cloudy periods and a low near 13°C.

Thursday, September 3 — Warmer Across the Region

Thursday brings the warmest weather of the three-day forecast to many western communities.

Kenora: Mainly sunny, high 27°C. Thursday night carries a 30 percent chance of showers with a low of 16°C.

Fort Frances: A mix of sun and cloud, high 26°C. Thursday night turns cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 16°C.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26°C. Thursday night becomes cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 15°C.

Ignace: Cloud increases, but temperatures climb to around 26°C. Thursday night carries a 30 percent shower chance and a low near 15°C.

Red Lake: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26°C. Thursday night becomes cloudy with a low of 15°C.

Sioux Lookout: Mainly sunny with a high of 24°C and humidex near 28. Thursday night turns cloudy with a low of 14°C.

Armstrong: Cloudy with a high of 24°C, followed by a cloudy Thursday night near 12°C.

Pickle Lake: Cloudy with a high of 23°C, followed by another cloudy night near 13°C.

Friday, September 4 — Warm but Shower Chances Return

Friday remains unusually warm for early September.

Kenora: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers, high 27°C and an overnight low near 18°C.

Fort Frances: Cloudy with a 30 percent shower chance and a high of 27°C. Friday night brings cloudy periods with a low of 17°C.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers, high 26°C, followed by cloudy periods and a low near 16°C.

Ignace: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high near 26°C. Friday night becomes partly cloudy around 16°C.

Red Lake: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers, high 26°C, followed by cloudy periods and a low of 17°C.

Sioux Lookout: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 24°C. Friday night remains cloudy with a low of 15°C.

Armstrong: Cloudy and somewhat cooler with a high of 22°C, followed by a cloudy night near 13°C.

Pickle Lake: Cloudy with a high of 22°C, followed by another cloudy night near 14°C.

Regional Weather Trend

The most notable feature of this forecast is the early-September warmth.

Environment Canada lists normal highs around 18°C to 20°C across much of Northwestern Ontario. Thursday highs of 26°C to 27°C around Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Red Lake will therefore run roughly six to eight degrees above seasonal values.

Wednesday is the more unsettled day in the north, with shower chances around Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Armstrong and Pickle Lake. Thursday is generally the best outdoor day, while Friday brings renewed shower chances to western and central sections.

Travel and Boating Outlook

Wednesday morning fog is worth watching around Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake and Armstrong. Visibility can fall quickly in low-lying areas and near lakes before the fog burns off.

For boaters, Thursday currently looks like the most favourable day from a precipitation standpoint in many communities. Friday’s scattered shower chances should be monitored before heading onto Lake of the Woods, Rainy Lake, Lac Seul or other large exposed lakes.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Wednesday morning calls for a light jacket or hoodie, especially where fog and temperatures in the low teens make conditions feel cool.

By afternoon, lighter clothing will be comfortable as highs climb into the 20s.

Thursday and Friday will feel more like midsummer than early fall in Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Red Lake, so breathable clothing, sunglasses and sunscreen will be useful.

Keep a light rain shell handy Friday as shower chances return.

Weather Trivia

September 2 is already part of meteorological autumn, but the atmosphere does not follow the calendar exactly.

Red Lake’s normal high is about 18°C, while Thursday is forecast to reach 26°C. Sioux Lookout’s normal is also near 18°C, compared with forecast highs of 24°C through Friday.

That kind of early-September warmth is often associated with southerly flow ahead of stronger autumn weather systems.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts available early Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Forecasts may be updated during the day as cloud and shower patterns evolve.

Summary

Northwestern Ontario weather for September 2-4, 2026: Warm conditions build across Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Red Lake, Ignace, Sioux Lookout, Armstrong and Pickle Lake, with highs reaching 27°C and scattered shower chances Wednesday and Friday.