Northwestern Ontario wildfire update for September 1, 2026: No new fires were confirmed, 56 wildland fires remain active, and the Rinker Complex — Thunder Bay 36, Dryden 34 and Dryden 35 — remains not under control

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – WILDFIRE UPDATE – September 1, 2026 – No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Fire Region by Tuesday evening, while 56 active fires remain across Northwestern Ontario.

Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reports that 3 fires are not under control, 3 are being held, 12 are under control and 38 are being observed.

The three fires making up the Rinker Complex — Thunder Bay 36, Dryden 34 and Dryden 35 — all remain classified as not under control, although fire activity has stayed relatively low in recent days.

56 Active Fires Across the Northwest Region

As of the September 1 update, the Northwest Fire Region had:

3 fires not under control

3 fires being held

12 fires under control

38 fires being observed

No new fires were confirmed by the evening reporting period.

Rinker Complex Remains a Fire of Note

The Rinker Complex continues to include three very large wildland fires:

Thunder Bay 36 (THU036) is currently estimated at 301,240 hectares and remains not under control.

Dryden 34 (DRY034) is estimated at 45,800 hectares and remains not under control.

Dryden 35 (DRY035) is estimated at 30,158 hectares and also remains not under control.

AFFES notes that the “not under control” classification can cover a wide range of fire behaviour and does not necessarily mean a fire is experiencing intense activity at all times.

Fire behaviour across the Rinker Complex has remained on the lower end of that spectrum in recent days, although smoke continues to be visible in some areas.

Fire crews, supported by helicopter bucketing operations, continue to suppress hotspots while equipment is being demobilized where it is no longer required.

NOTAM Remains in Effect for Thunder Bay 36

A Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, remains in place around Thunder Bay 36.

The NOTAM is in addition to standard wildfire airspace restrictions under Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Those rules restrict the airspace around all active forest fires to suppression aircraft only within five nautical miles of the fire and up to 3,000 feet above ground level.

Pilots should check NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the Weather and NOTAM section before flying near active wildfire areas.

Regional Wildland Fire Hazard

Ontario’s interactive forest fire map continues to show current fire danger ratings across the Northwest Region.

The provincial system calculates fire danger using information from more than 130 weather stations, and ratings can change throughout the day as temperature, humidity, wind and precipitation conditions evolve.

Residents, campers, hunters, anglers and people working in remote areas should continue checking the fire danger before travelling or conducting outdoor burning.

Outdoor Fire Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season remains in effect from April 1 through October 31.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services encourages alternatives to burning yard waste and woody debris, including composting or using local landfill services.

Where burning is permitted, fires must be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Anyone conducting an outdoor burn should have adequate water and tools available to fully control and extinguish the fire.

Residents living within municipal boundaries should also check with their local fire department for any additional restrictions or permit requirements.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa Rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

To report a wildland fire south of the French or Mattawa Rivers, call 911.

Official wildfire information and prevention updates are also available through @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, along with Ontario’s provincial forest fire information service.

Source: Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, Northwest Fire Region update issued September 1, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. CDT.