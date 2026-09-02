Marketing strategist John Gordon Nutley is sharing practical strategies to help Tennessee businesses improve their visibility on social media. Many local companies now compete with national brands, influencers, creators, and other businesses for the same audience. Nutley believes smaller companies can strengthen their position by focusing on local knowledge, useful content, and a clear brand voice.

Social media has changed the way businesses reach customers. Organic reach is less reliable than it once was. Advertising costs have also increased across major platforms. Frequent algorithm changes can make previously successful approaches less effective.

These conditions can be particularly challenging for businesses with limited marketing budgets. Nutley recommends a focused strategy rather than simply increasing the amount of content a company publishes.

Turn Local Knowledge Into Useful Content

Tennessee businesses have an advantage that national companies often cannot reproduce. They understand their local customers. Nutley recommends turning that knowledge into social media content. Businesses can discuss local concerns, seasonal needs, community events, and questions that come up regularly in customer conversations.

A Tennessee home improvement company, for example, could explain how local weather affects exterior maintenance. A restaurant could highlight ingredients from nearby producers or explain how a popular menu item came together. A professional service company could answer questions it regularly hears from customers. These topics give businesses something specific to say. They also make the content more relevant to the people most likely to become customers.

Start With Customer Questions

Nutley encourages businesses to build content around the questions they already receive. Sales calls, emails, online reviews, and conversations with customers can reveal common concerns. Those concerns can become social media posts, short videos, guides, or educational content. This approach gives businesses a practical source of ideas. It also keeps content connected to actual customer needs.

A Tennessee contractor could explain how homeowners should prepare for a project. A local retailer could compare products that customers frequently consider. A small business consultant could address common problems faced by Tennessee entrepreneurs. The strongest content does not always promote a product. Sometimes it helps the customer make a better decision.

Give the Business a Distinctive Voice

Nutley also believes Tennessee businesses should pay attention to how they communicate. Many companies use similar phrases and marketing language. That makes it difficult for customers to distinguish one business from another.

A recognizable voice can change that. Businesses can speak in a way that reflects their people, experience, and values. Owners can share their perspective. Employees can demonstrate their expertise. Customers can provide real examples of their experiences.

The goal is not to create an artificial personality. It is to communicate in a way that feels specific to the business. That distinction matters as social media becomes filled with generic promotional material. People have more reasons to ignore content that feels interchangeable.

Do Not Chase Every Trend

Nutley also advises Tennessee businesses to be selective about social media trends. A trend can produce attention without producing customers. It can also distract a marketing team from content that serves a clear purpose.

Businesses should ask whether a trend fits their audience before investing time in it. If it does not support the brand or provide value to customers, skipping it may be the better decision. A consistent strategy can be more useful than constantly changing direction.

Measure Results That Matter

Nutley recommends that businesses look beyond likes and follower counts when evaluating social media. Those numbers can show that people are interacting with content. They do not necessarily show that the marketing is helping the business.

Tennessee businesses can track website visits, inquiries, calls, bookings, leads, purchases, and repeat customers. These measures provide a clearer picture of whether social media is contributing to business objectives.

A post that receives modest engagement can still be valuable if it produces several qualified leads. A post that receives thousands of views may have little commercial impact if it reaches people who will never become customers. The difference comes down to what the business is trying to achieve.

Make Local Relevance Part of the Strategy

Tennessee businesses do not need to compete with national brands on every level. They can compete through relevance. Local companies know their customers, communities, and markets. That knowledge can shape better content and stronger messaging. Nutley believes businesses should use those advantages deliberately. They can answer the questions customers actually ask. They can discuss issues that matter locally. They can show the people behind the business. They can measure whether those efforts lead to meaningful business results.

Social media visibility is not simply a numbers game. For Tennessee businesses, the more important question may be whether the right people are noticing, trusting, and choosing the brand.

About John Gordon Nutley

John Gordon Nutley is a marketing strategist with more than 15 years of experience helping brands strengthen their positioning, identify overlooked opportunities, and compete in challenging markets. Born and raised in Tennessee, Nutley combines market analysis, strategic foresight, and human-centered thinking in his marketing work. He is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.