Talking to strangers is hard. Even confident people freeze up sometimes, especially when the pressure is on to say something interesting. The good news? A few tested openers can turn an awkward silence into a real conversation, and you don’t need to be naturally charming to use them.

Below are five conversation starters that work in almost any setting, from parties to first dates to random chats with someone new online.

Why First Words Matter So Much

Psychologists have long pointed out that people form impressions within seconds of meeting someone. That first sentence sets the tone for everything that follows. A flat “hi, how are you” rarely sparks curiosity, but a well-placed question can.

Roughly 90% of communication research shows that engagement, not perfection, keeps a conversation alive. So the goal isn’t to sound clever. It’s to open a door the other person actually wants to walk through.

1. Ask About Something Specific, Not Generic

Skip the weather. Skip “what do you do.” Instead, notice something real in front of you and ask about it. Maybe it’s a book someone is holding, a pin on their bag, or a playlist playing in the background.

Specific questions feel personal, and personal questions get better answers. People enjoy talking about things they chose, not things they’re expected to talk about. This one small shift can double the length of a conversation compared to a generic greeting.

2. Use the “Compliment Plus Question” Formula

A compliment alone can feel like a dead end. Pair it with a question, though, and it becomes an invitation. Try something like, “That’s a great jacket, where did you find it?” instead of just, “Nice jacket.”

This formula works because it gives the other person a natural next step. They don’t have to guess what you want; they already know what to say. Simple, low-risk, and surprisingly effective.

3. Bring Up a Shared Situation

Whatever room, app, or event you’re both in, use it. “This line is taking forever” or “I’ve never been to one of these before” gives both people something in common right away. Shared context lowers social risk because neither person has to reveal much about themselves yet.

This is also one of the easiest starters to use when meeting someone digitally. For example, you can open video call service and talk about football, politics, the Olympics, or other common interests. Don’t look for areas where you disagree with your interlocutor, but simply discuss the situation you’re in together.

4. Try the Curious Observer Approach

Instead of asking a question outright, make a light observation and let curiosity do the work. “You seem like you’ve done this before” or “you have that look like you’re planning your escape” can spark a laugh and an honest reply.

This method works particularly well with people who seem a bit guarded. It doesn’t demand a deep answer. It simply opens a small window, and most people will step toward it if the tone feels friendly rather than intrusive.

5. Lead With Light Humor

Humor, used carefully, is one of the fastest ways to lower someone’s guard. Self-deprecating jokes tend to work best because they signal confidence without arrogance. Something as small as “I’ve used three different opening lines tonight and this is definitely the best one” can get a genuine laugh.

Data from social psychology suggests that shared laughter increases feelings of closeness almost immediately, sometimes within the first minute of interaction. That’s a fast return for very little risk.

Where You Start the Conversation Matters Too

The setting shapes which opener will land. A crowded party calls for something quick and situational. A one-on-one setting, like a video chat with someone new, gives more room for a specific or curious question.

Online conversation spaces have changed how people practice these skills. Apps like CallMeChat let users test different openers in low-stakes, face-to-face video conversations with people around the world. Because there’s no long history or mutual friends involved, it becomes an easy environment to try a new line without the fear of an awkward follow-up at work the next day.

Small Talk Isn’t Small

Despite its name, small talk carries real weight. Surveys on workplace and social connection consistently find that people who feel comfortable starting conversations report higher satisfaction in their relationships and even their careers. One widely cited figure suggests that nearly 70% of adults say they wish they were better at starting conversations with strangers.

That means most people are in the same boat. Nobody has this fully figured out, and that’s oddly comforting. A slightly imperfect opener beats silence every single time.

Practice Makes It Natural

Like any skill, conversation starters get easier with repetition. The first few attempts might feel stiff, maybe even a little cringy. That’s normal, and it fades quickly once a few of these lines start working in real situations.

Pick one or two starters from this list and try them this week. Notice which ones fit your personality best, then build from there. Conversations don’t need to start perfectly. They just need to start.