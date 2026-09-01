September 1-3, 2026: Gusty west winds and showers affect Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Red Lake, Ignace, Sioux Lookout, Armstrong and Pickle Lake

NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO – WEATHER – Tuesday, September 1, 2026 – September begins with a windy and unsettled day across much of Northwestern Ontario. Showers remain possible from Kenora and Dryden north through Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Armstrong and Pickle Lake, with thunderstorms possible in several northern communities.

The other major weather story Tuesday is the wind. West or southwest winds gusting to 40 or 50 km/h will affect much of the region, making conditions noticeably rougher on exposed lakes and highways.

Conditions improve Wednesday, although cloud remains widespread. By Thursday, temperatures rebound into the 22°C to 24°C range across most communities, several degrees above normal for the opening days of September.

Today’s Weather Overview

Early Tuesday temperatures are generally in the mid-teens. At Fort Frances, Environment Canada reported 16.3°C at 4:00 a.m. CDT, with humidity at 73 percent, pressure at 101.0 kPa and west-northwest winds at 13 km/h. Kenora was near 15°C early Tuesday, while Sioux Lookout was around 18°C during the pre-dawn hours.

Kenora

Tuesday, September 1

Kenora will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. West winds blow at about 20 km/h with gusts to 40 km/h.

The high reaches 22°C, with a humidex of 26.

Tonight remains mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of evening showers. Northwest winds ease later tonight and the temperature drops to 14°C.

Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday improves to a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 24°C and humidex near 27.

Clouds increase again Wednesday night, with a low near 14°C.

Thursday, September 3

Thursday will be cloudy but warm, reaching 24°C.

Thursday night brings cloudy periods with a low near 16°C.

Fort Frances

Tuesday, September 1

Fort Frances will be cloudy, with west winds strengthening to 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

The high reaches 24°C, with a humidex of 28.

Tuesday night becomes partly cloudy after an initially cloudy evening. Winds ease and the low falls to 13°C.

Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday remains generally cloudy, with temperatures reaching approximately 23°C.

Wednesday night stays cloudy with a low of 13°C.

Thursday, September 3

Thursday stays cloudy and mild, with a high of 24°C.

Cloudy periods continue Thursday night with a low near 14°C.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Tuesday, September 1

Dryden and Vermilion Bay will become cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

West winds increase to around 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h in the latest Dryden forecast. The high reaches 23°C, with a humidex near 26.

Tonight remains mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, with a low of 14°C.

Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and cloud around Dryden, with a high of 22°C and humidex of 27.

Clouds return Wednesday night with a low near 13°C.

Thursday, September 3

Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 24°C across the Dryden-Vermilion Bay area.

Thursday night brings cloudy periods and a low near 15°C.

Ignace

Tuesday, September 1

Ignace faces a breezy and somewhat unsettled Tuesday.

Expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. West winds strengthen to 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

The high reaches 22°C, with a humidex of 25.

Tonight remains mainly cloudy with a 40 percent shower chance, with winds gradually diminishing and a low of 13°C.

Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday will remain cloudy, with a high of 22°C.

Wednesday night stays cloudy with a low of 13°C.

Thursday, September 3

Thursday remains cloudy but turns warmer, reaching 24°C.

Cloudy periods continue Thursday night at around 15°C.

Red Lake

Tuesday, September 1

Red Lake has one of the wetter Tuesday forecasts.

Expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm early this morning.

West winds reach 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h, while the high reaches only 20°C.

Tonight becomes partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of evening showers and a low near 15°C.

Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday stays mainly cloudy, but the temperature rebounds to 23°C, with a humidex near 28.

Wednesday night is cloudy with a low of 13°C.

Thursday, September 3

Thursday remains cloudy with a high of 24°C.

Thursday night brings cloudy periods and a low around 15°C.

Sioux Lookout

Tuesday, September 1

Sioux Lookout will be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

Southwest winds develop at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h.

The high reaches 23°C, feeling closer to 26 with the humidex.

Tonight remains mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of evening showers before clearing overnight. The low is 13°C.

Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 percent chance of late-afternoon showers.

The high reaches 23°C, with a humidex of 26.

Wednesday night becomes cloudy with a low of 12°C.

Thursday, September 3

Thursday will be cloudy and warmer, reaching 24°C.

Cloudy periods follow Thursday night with a low near 14°C.

Armstrong

Tuesday, September 1

Armstrong will be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon.

There is a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon.

West winds develop at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, while the high reaches 23°C, with a humidex of 25.

Tonight remains mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and an early-evening thunderstorm risk. The low falls to 12°C.

Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Northwest winds develop at 20 km/h late in the morning. The high climbs to 24°C, with a humidex of 27.

Wednesday night stays cloudy and falls to 12°C.

Thursday, September 3

Thursday improves to a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 23°C.

Thursday night brings cloudy periods and a low of 11°C.

Pickle Lake

Tuesday, September 1

Pickle Lake will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of morning showers, followed by a few showers beginning near noon.

There is a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon.

West winds develop at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h, while the high reaches 21°C.

Showers end this evening, followed by a lingering 40 percent shower chance. The overnight low is 13°C.

Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday remains cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

The high reaches 21°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Wednesday night remains cloudy with a low of 13°C.

Thursday, September 3

Thursday finally brings a more noticeable improvement, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 22°C.

Thursday night brings cloudy periods with a low near 13°C.

Regional Three-Day Weather Trend

Tuesday is the most active day of the forecast.

The strongest winds are expected around Fort Frances, Dryden, Ignace and parts of the western district, where gusts can reach 50 km/h. Red Lake also faces gusty winds along with a 60 percent shower chance, while Sioux Lookout, Armstrong and Pickle Lake carry thunderstorm risks.

Wednesday becomes quieter, although showers remain possible around Sioux Lookout, Armstrong and Pickle Lake.

Thursday brings widespread temperatures near 23°C to 24°C, with drier weather around Armstrong and Pickle Lake but considerable cloud farther west.

The warming trend is significant for early September. Environment Canada lists normal highs near 18°C to 20°C across much of Northwestern Ontario, making Thursday several degrees warmer than seasonal in many communities.

Travel and Boating Considerations

Tuesday’s gusty west winds will be important for anyone travelling on the region’s larger lakes.

Winds of 30 km/h with gusts to 50 can quickly build rough water on exposed stretches of Lake of the Woods, Rainy Lake, Lac Seul and other large inland lakes.

Boaters should consider wind direction as well as speed, because shorelines that are sheltered in one wind direction can become exposed when winds shift.

For highway travellers, gusty crosswinds may also be noticeable on Highways 17, 71, 72, 105 and 599.

Thunderstorms around Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Armstrong and Pickle Lake may cause brief periods of heavier rainfall, sudden wind shifts and reduced visibility.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Tuesday calls for layers and a wind-resistant outer shell. Temperatures remain mild, but gusts of 40 to 50 km/h will make exposed areas feel cooler.

A light waterproof jacket is useful around Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Armstrong and Pickle Lake, where shower probabilities are highest.

Wednesday and Thursday become more comfortable, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low to mid-20s. Lighter clothing should work well during the daytime, but overnight lows around 11°C to 16°C mean a hoodie or light jacket will still be useful after sunset.

Weather Trivia

September 1 is considered the beginning of meteorological fall, but Northwestern Ontario’s weather does not always follow the calendar.

For example, Pickle Lake’s normal September 1 maximum is only about 17°C, while Thursday’s forecast reaches 22°C. Armstrong’s normal maximum is near 18°C, yet highs of 23°C to 24°C are expected through the middle of this week.

The strong west winds Tuesday are a more typical sign of seasonal change. As autumn approaches, stronger temperature contrasts across Canada often produce increasingly energetic weather systems and sharper wind shifts.

Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts issued early Tuesday, September 1, 2026, including Northern Ontario public and extended forecasts.

Summary

Northwestern Ontario weather for September 1-3, 2026: Gusty west winds and showers affect Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Red Lake, Ignace, Sioux Lookout, Armstrong and Pickle Lake Tuesday before quieter and warmer weather develops Wednesday and Thursday.